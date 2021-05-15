Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market Size Forecast to Reach $3.90 Billion by 2025
Rise in Demand for Plastics in Packaging Industries Driving the Growth of Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 15, 2021 ) Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market size is forecast to reach $3.90 billion by 2025, after growing at a CAGR of 6.34% during 2020-2025. Nucleating Agents give a higher level of crystallinity to polymers, bringing about improved mechanical properties, for example, hardness and flexural modulus. Clarifying agents have the extra advantage of additionally improving optical properties, specifically the transparency. The nucleating and the clarifying are useful in the smaller semi-crystalline polymers. The growth in the market is due to the increase in the usage of nucleating and clarifying agent in various sectors like, electrical and electronics, automotive, building & construction, paints & coatings, and others.
Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market Segment Analysis - By Form
The Powder segment held the largest share in the Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market in 2019. The polypropylene powder and the nucleating agents are mixed together with an intensive mixer. Powder nucleating agents are small particles that offer enormous surface areas and decrease challenges while compounding with different synthetics or polymers. The capability of the powder form to generate great finish and a very smooth texture on the product surface is the driver for the growth in the powder form of nucleating and clarifying agents.
Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market Segment Analysis - By Polymer
The polypropylene polymer held the largest share in the Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market in the year 2019. The polypropylene polymer consists of three different kinds of nucleating agents such as α-nucleating agents, β-nucleating agents, and γ-nucleating agents which differ in properties due to the different melting point temperatures. These polypropylene polymer types take longer time in crystallization in terms of processing. The polypropylene polymer crystals are harder and have higher chemical and heat resistance. The nucleating agents are generally used with the polymers that crystallize to increase the cycle time. The major use of this kind of polymer is in the packaging and the labeling industry as in case of plastics solidification rate plays a major role as it defines the shape and size of the product.
Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market Segment Analysis - By End Use
Consumer Products industries held the largest share in the Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market in 2019 with a CAGR of 6.7%. The rise in packaging industry is due to the new type of packaging and the properties which are enhanced due to packaging like mechanical strength, thermal stability and also the transparency in the final product. The increase in the differential packaging due to the increase in the online delivery service industry and door to door services. According to Packaging Association, the packaging sector has remained resilient in the global pandemic era and has seen the growth of 27% because of the movement of essential services. First-mover advantage in untapped regions and relatively low acquisition costs remain key driving forces in this application market. Furthermore, R&D in nucleating and clarifying agents will support the growth of the Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market.
Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market Segment Analysis - Geography
Asia-Pacific (APAC) dominated the Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market growing at CAGR of 35% followed by North America and Europe. APAC as a whole is set to continue to be one of the largest and fastest growing packaging and consumer goods globally. In APAC, China is driving much of the Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market demand in Asia-Pacific region followed by India and Japan. Of the five fastest growing regions in consumer goods sector, other than U.S. all are Asian countries including China and India who majorly drive the demand for nucleating agents on different material in these regions. The strong and healthy growth in industrial sector is associated with growing population and middle-class economy, which tend to drive APAC consumer goods industry further and hence the Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market. The number of manufacturing units that have illuminated Diamond Coatings is growing sharply in APAC region. Currently the nucleating and clarifying agent’s industry has been affected due to COVID-19 pandemic where most of the industrial activity has been temporarily shut down. In in turn has affected the demand and supply chain as well which has been restricting the growth in year 2020.
Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market Drivers
Rise in Demand for plastics in packaging industries
Industrialization has led to the increase in demand for nucleating and clarifying agents in various industries for different purposes. Plastic is an ideal component for packaging on account of its high quality, non-corrosive, and substance security, other similar properties. The demand for plastic is increasing due to the everyday use in the essential goods packaging, food packaging, automotive and industries. According to Deloitte’s report there is a significant increase in the construction of polyethylene plant and about 7 million metric tons of polyethylene capacity is to increase by 2022.
Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market Challenges
Rise in Environmental Pollution
The increasing concern over usage of plastic is hampering the growth of the market. The ban on single use plastic in many regions of the world has raised the huge concern over the growth of the market. The single use plastics are produced from polyethylene, polypropylene in the consumer goods sector. The ban on plastic bottles, cans, food containers, straws have led to the decline in revenue of the petrochemical companies.
The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic
The emergence of COVID-19, which is declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, is having a noticeable impact on global economic growth. Currently the Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market has been affected due to COVID-19 pandemic where most of the industrial activity has been temporarily shut down. This in turn has affected the demand and supply chain as well which has been restricting the growth in year 2020.
Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market. In 2019 the Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market has been consolidated by the top five players accounting for xx% of the share. Major players in the Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market are BASF SE, Miliken & Company, Adeka Corporation, Clariant AG, Imerys-French Limited Liability Company and Others.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/ Product Launches
In April 2016, Riverdale Global launched +Speed additive, a nucleating and clarifying agents for PP & HDPE. The new additives are available in pails or drums, in custom blends with liquid colors, or as one of the GlobalPlus™ range of liquid additives.
In April 2017, Clariant, a leader in specialty chemicals expanded its portfolio of CESA-nucleant masterbatches which are designed to improve the performance of homopolymer, random, and copolymer polypropylenes for clear packaging applications.
Key Takeaways
Asia Pacific dominates the Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market owing to rapid increase in the packaging segment.
The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to understand their impact over the forecast period.
The report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats.
The other key areas of focus include the various applications and end use industry in Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market and their specific segmented revenue.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the countries have gone under temporary shutdown, due to which operations of Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market related industries has been negatively affected, thus hampering the growth of the market.
