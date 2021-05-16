Upcoming Growth Trends in the Feed Additives Market
Who will be your Top Customer; what will make them switch?
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 16, 2021 ) According to MarketsandMarkets, the "Feed Additives Market by Type (Amino Acids, Phosphates, Vitamins, Acidifiers, Carotenoids, Enzymes, Mycotoxin Detoxifiers, Flavors & Sweeteners, Minerals, and Antioxidants), Livestock, Form, Source, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" size is estimated to be valued at USD 38.1 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 49.6 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 5.5%, in terms of value. The growing consumption of livestock-based products and increasing feed manufacturers is driving the demand for feed additives.
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=870
Impact of COVID-19 on feed additives market
The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought serious medical, social, and economic challenges. Where the medical community is focused on developing successful diagnostic and medical treatment, the feed industry is also focused on manufacturing healthy products using for animals using feed additives to combat diseases by providing immune support.
Owing to the increasing COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in various regions/countries, the feed additives market in 2020 was observed to witness a decline due to the lockdowns in various countries, closure of the international borders, and delay in cross border transit that has led to supply chain hindrances. The social distancing and the other measures taken by the regional governments limit the number of people who can work together in small areas. Thus, the decline in 2020 in the feed additives market growth was mainly due to the major impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gradually, as the restrictions of the government measures are likely to relax, the market for feed additives would witness a slight increment in the upcoming years till 2026.
Key players in this market include Cargill (US), ADM (US), Dupont (US), Evonik (Germany), BASF (Germany), DSM (Netherlands), Ajinomoto (Japan), Novozymes (Denmark), Chr Hansen (Denmark), TEGASA (Spain), Nutreco (Netherlands), Kemin Industries Inc. (US), Adisseo (France), Alltech (US), Palital Feed Additives B.V. (Netherlands), Global Nutrition International (France), Centafarm SRL (Italy), Bentoli (US), NUQO Feed Additives (France), and Novus International Inc. (US).
The key players are fixated upon improving their market shares, while their newer start-ups are being established rapidly in the market. The feed additives market can be classified as a competitive market as it has the presence of a large number of organized players, accounting for a major part of the market share, present at the global level, as well as unorganized players present at the local level in several countries. There are numerous existing and emerging companies, particularly in the Asian markets.
Cargill is involved in the manufacturing and marketing of food, agricultural, financial & industrial, and animal nutrition & protein products. The company offers feed ingredients through the animal nutrition business segment. Cargill’s animal nutrition provides feed additives through its brand, Promote for poultry, swine, beef, and dairy. It offers products such as probiotics, enzymes, antioxidants, and mycotoxin detoxifiers. The company operates across 70 countries with R&D centers in Europe, North America, and Latin America that provide services in various countries of Africa, Europe, Asia, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East to improve its global presence significantly.
Request for Customization:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=870
Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is primarily engaged in the production of food ingredients, animal feed & feed ingredients, biofuels, and naturally-derived alternatives to industrial chemicals. The company operates through four business segments, namely, agriculture services and oilseeds, carbohydrate solutions, nutrition, and others. It offers feed additive products through its subsidiary ADM Animal Nutrition, Inc. (US). It offers specialty ingredients, premixes & blending, and feed products for animal health. ADM is identified as one of star players in the feed additives market as the company offers a wide range of products with its key focus on innovation in the market.
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=870
Impact of COVID-19 on feed additives market
The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought serious medical, social, and economic challenges. Where the medical community is focused on developing successful diagnostic and medical treatment, the feed industry is also focused on manufacturing healthy products using for animals using feed additives to combat diseases by providing immune support.
Owing to the increasing COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in various regions/countries, the feed additives market in 2020 was observed to witness a decline due to the lockdowns in various countries, closure of the international borders, and delay in cross border transit that has led to supply chain hindrances. The social distancing and the other measures taken by the regional governments limit the number of people who can work together in small areas. Thus, the decline in 2020 in the feed additives market growth was mainly due to the major impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gradually, as the restrictions of the government measures are likely to relax, the market for feed additives would witness a slight increment in the upcoming years till 2026.
Key players in this market include Cargill (US), ADM (US), Dupont (US), Evonik (Germany), BASF (Germany), DSM (Netherlands), Ajinomoto (Japan), Novozymes (Denmark), Chr Hansen (Denmark), TEGASA (Spain), Nutreco (Netherlands), Kemin Industries Inc. (US), Adisseo (France), Alltech (US), Palital Feed Additives B.V. (Netherlands), Global Nutrition International (France), Centafarm SRL (Italy), Bentoli (US), NUQO Feed Additives (France), and Novus International Inc. (US).
The key players are fixated upon improving their market shares, while their newer start-ups are being established rapidly in the market. The feed additives market can be classified as a competitive market as it has the presence of a large number of organized players, accounting for a major part of the market share, present at the global level, as well as unorganized players present at the local level in several countries. There are numerous existing and emerging companies, particularly in the Asian markets.
Cargill is involved in the manufacturing and marketing of food, agricultural, financial & industrial, and animal nutrition & protein products. The company offers feed ingredients through the animal nutrition business segment. Cargill’s animal nutrition provides feed additives through its brand, Promote for poultry, swine, beef, and dairy. It offers products such as probiotics, enzymes, antioxidants, and mycotoxin detoxifiers. The company operates across 70 countries with R&D centers in Europe, North America, and Latin America that provide services in various countries of Africa, Europe, Asia, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East to improve its global presence significantly.
Request for Customization:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=870
Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is primarily engaged in the production of food ingredients, animal feed & feed ingredients, biofuels, and naturally-derived alternatives to industrial chemicals. The company operates through four business segments, namely, agriculture services and oilseeds, carbohydrate solutions, nutrition, and others. It offers feed additive products through its subsidiary ADM Animal Nutrition, Inc. (US). It offers specialty ingredients, premixes & blending, and feed products for animal health. ADM is identified as one of star players in the feed additives market as the company offers a wide range of products with its key focus on innovation in the market.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.