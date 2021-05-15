Baking Ingredients Market to Showcase Continued Growth in the Coming Years
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 15, 2021 ) According to the new market research report "Baking Ingredients Market by Type (Emulsifiers, Leavening Agents, Enzymes, Baking Powders & Mixes, Oil, Fats & Shortenings, Starch, Colors & Flavors, Preservatives, Fibers), Application (Bread and Sweet Bakery), and Region - Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Baking Ingredients Market is projected to grow from USD 16.6 billion in 2021 to USD 22.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2026. Increase in demand for bakery products has significantly increased the demand for baking ingredients. For high-quality professional baking, bakers need large quantities of a handful of ingredients to create everything from muffins and cupcakes to multi-tiered cakes and delicious cookies. Each baking ingredient plays its special role in the process. The processing, distribution, and storage of bakery products necessitates the use of food additives to maintain the quality and freshness that consumers expect. It is to be noted that the ingredients sometimes play different roles, depending on which baking type they are used. The chemistry of bread baking differs somewhat from baking a cake, although they share several similarities.
COVID-19 impact on the baking ingredients market
The novel coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the whole food and beverages industry, among which the bakery industry was one. This pandemic has resulted in mass production shutdowns and supply chain disruptions, which have also affected the economy.
Due to the lockdown, during the start of 2020, the sales of non-edible products, such as disinfectants, toilet paper, paper goods, and hand sanitizers, were high in demand, and the sales of edible products, such as bakery, meat products, and many others were up to the mark, as the supply of bakery was insufficient as many of the bakers have shut operations due to the shortage of labors. The disruption in logistic facilities due to the lockdown had created more issues in the market, as consumers were not getting products as per their requirements, which ultimately affected the market. Another factor that had impacted the market is the lack of raw material availability, due to which production of products was not proper. Bakery ingredient manufacturers faced the same problems like supply chain disruptions, lack of labor, and insufficient raw materials. Due to these issues, smaller bakers in the unorganized segment were the worst affected. But, as time passed, the government started allowing the reopening of the shops. The demand for bakery products, especially bread and others, took a hike, as these are the essential products, which are used in the daily diet, majorly as breakfast and evening snacks. Therefore, the demand from the household sector for bakery products has increased. On the other hand, the food services sector has faced a decline in the market for bakery products that were considered to be one of the demanding products in the foodservice sector.
Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the baking ingredients market. The tides of the global baking industry are shifting as the North American and European markets are mature and new global regions are emerging with immense growth opportunities. The APAC region is expected to be a dynamic and fast-growing region for the bakery ingredients market in the coming few years. According to the Indian Bakers Federation (I.B.F), biscuits are the highest-selling product in India, followed by sliced bread, cupcakes, pastries, and brownies. Furthermore, more and more baked foods are finding their space on supermarket shelves across the region.
Key players in this market include Associated British Foods Plc (England), AAK AB (Sweden), Cargill (US), and Kerry Group Plc (Ireland). Some of the other dominant players in the market include Corbion (Netherlands), Dawn Food Products, Inc (US), Archers Daniels Midland Company (US), Dupont (US), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), and Tate & Lyle (UK), IFFCO (UAE), Lesaffre (France), International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (US), and British Bakels (England). These players have focused on strategies such as new product launches and collaborations to gain a larger market share in the baking ingredients market.
AAK AB (Sweden) is a leading manufacturer of high value-added specialty vegetable oils & fats solutions. It is a Swedish registered joint-stock company based in Malmö, Sweden. It was founded through the merger of Karlshamns AB (Sweden) and Aarhus United A/S (Denmark) in 2005. The company operates through three business segments: food ingredients, chocolate & confectionery fats, technical products, and feed. The company offers several baking ingredients for the baking of bread, biscuits & cookies, cakes & laminated pastries, such as vegetable oils & fats, and emulsifiers.
Associated British Foods (ABF) (England) is a British multinational food processing and retailing company headquartered in London, England. The company is engaged in the production of various food and ingredients items. It operates through five business segments: sugar, agriculture, retail, grocery, and ingredients. The company manufactures bakers’ yeast, bakery enzymes, bakery preservatives, and many other ingredients used in baked goods.
Kerry Group plc (Ireland) is involved in the production and marketing of consumer food products. The major products offered by the company include ingredients, flavors, and integrated solutions, savory, dairy systems, and cereal & sweet systems for the food & beverage industries. It operates through two business segments: taste & nutrition and consumer foods. The company provides a wide range of baking ingredient products such as flavors, emulsifiers, fibers, and enzymes, which are used in making varieties of baked products
