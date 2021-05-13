Bioprocess Validation Market - Major Technological Innovations a re Expected in Near Future
This study involved the extensive use of primary and secondary sources and involved an in-depth analysis of the various factors affecting the growth of the global bioprocess validation market.
Research Methodologies Followed:
Secondary Research:
The secondary research process involved the widespread use of secondary sources, directories, databases (such as Bloomberg Businessweek, Factiva, and D&B Hoovers), white papers, annual reports, company house documents, investor presentations, and SEC filings of companies. Secondary research was used to identify and collect information useful for the extensive, technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the bioprocess validation market.
It was also used to obtain important information about the key players and market classification & segmentation according to industry trends to the bottom-most level, and key developments related to market and technology perspectives. A database of the key industry leaders was also prepared using secondary research.
Primary Research:
In the primary research process, industry experts from both the supply and demand sides were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for this report. Industry experts from the supply side include suppliers, distributors, CEOs, vice presidents, marketing and sales directors, business development managers, and technology and innovation directors of bioprocess validation providers; whereas, industry experts from the demand side include company vice presidents, c-level executives, service managers, laboratory specialists, pharmaceutical & biotechnology manufacturers, pharmaceutical firm R&D heads, research scientists, and other-related key opinion leaders.
Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) to form the fastest-growing end-user segment in the bioprocess validation market
Among all end-user segments, the demand for bioprocess validation is estimated to grow at the highest rate among CDMOs. This can majorly be attributed to the stringent FDA safety regulations and consumer lawsuits regarding testing requirement, accelerating costs of validation and quality check processes after or during drug development, increasing adoption of bioprocess validation services to keep biopharma production, and approvals in line with the regulatory requirements.
North America is estimated to be the largest regional market for bioprocess validation
North America is expected to account for the largest share of the bioprocess validation market in 2019, closely followed by Europe. Factors such as the presence of well-established biopharmaceutical industry in the region, high R&D expenditure, presence of leading bioprocess validation service providers, and stringent regulatory requirements for biopharmaceutical production are driving the growth of the bioprocess validation market in North America.
Global Leaders:
The prominent players operating in the bioprocess validation market are Merck KGaA (Germany), Sartorius Stedim Biotech (Sartorius AG) (France), Pall Corporation (US), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Toxikon Corporation (US), DOC S.r.l. (Italy), MEISSNER FILTRATION PRODUCTS, INC. (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US).
