Dried Blueberries Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.4% During the Forecast Period 2020-2025
Growing Health Consciousness and Rise in Popularity of Natural Products Is Driving the Market Growth of Dried Blueberries.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 13, 2021 ) Dried Blueberries Market size in 2019 is estimated to be $332 million, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Blueberries are constantly blossoming plants having purple as well as blue berries on them. They can easily perish and can get spoiled very easily. In order to avoid blueberries from getting spoiled and utilize them in myriad applications, they are dried for removing the water present in them. Growing Health Consciousness and rise in popularity of natural products are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, rising disposable income and advancement of R&D activities further enhance the overall market demand for dried blueberries during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Dried Blueberries Market Report Segment Analysis - By Form
Based on the Form, Dried Blueberries Market is segmented into Slices & Granulates, Powder, Whole Dried Fruits. The whole dried fruits segment is forecast to be the fastest-growing segment and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2020-2025. This is mainly owing to increasing demand of high nutritional value form among consumers are contributing to the growth of this segment.
Dried Blueberries Market Report Segment Analysis - By Application
Based on the Application, Dried Blueberries Market is segmented into Food and Beverages, Bakery and Confectionaries, Cereal & Snack Bars, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products, Others. In 2019, food and beverages held the largest share in the Dried Blueberries Market. This is mainly owing to increasing use of blueberries widely in food and beverages industry are contributing to the growth of this segment.
Dried Blueberries Market Report Segment Analysis - Geography
North America dominated the Market share accounting for 45% of the market in 2019. This is mainly owing to increasing production of blueberries and increasing use of blueberries in food and beverage industry.
However, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period 2020-2025. This is owing to increasing industrialization, per capita expenditure of consumers, and improving standards of living.
Dried Blueberries Market Drivers
Growing Health Consciousness
Increasing health consciousness and growing health promotion increases the massive use of blueberries are some factors driving the market growth of this segment. Moreover, increasing e-commerce activities and the launch of new products based on dried blueberries are increasing the market growth of dried blueberries.
Rise in Popularity of Natural Products
Rising demand of blueberries increases the demand in cosmetic industry, health consciousness products and athletes are some factor driving the growth of the market. Moreover, consumption of blueberries is increased owing to their anti-cancer and anti-aging properties are contributing to the growth of Dried Blueberries Market.
Dried Blueberries Market Challenges
High price of products and limited supply of blueberries are challenging the growth of the market during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Dried Blueberries Industry Outlook
Product launches, Merger & Acquisitions, joint ventures and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Dried Blueberries Market. Dried Blueberries top 10 companies are Hortifrut, Naturipe Farms, CAL SAN Enterprises Ltd., Karen’s Naturals, Graceland Fruit Inc., Kiantama Oy, Meduri farms Inc., Oregon Berry Packing Inc., Royal Nut Company, Shoreline Fruit LLC, and True Blue Farms.
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
On October 2017, Hortifrut has acquisition with Talsa S.A. This acquisition offer Naturipe and Hortifrut Brand a unique position in the industry allowing top quality products and facilities.
On April 2016, Naturipe Farms partners Hortifrut S.A. and Munger Brothers, LLC. This integration will offer greater capabilities and synergies to the Naturipe Farms organization thereby implementing various new berry advancement projects focusing on the proprietary varieties.
Key Takeaways
In 2019, North America dominates the Dried Blueberries Market owing to increasing production of blueberries and increasing use of blueberries in food and beverage industry.
Growing Health Consciousness and rise in popularity of natural products is driving the market growth of dried blueberries.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Dried Blueberries Market report.
High price of products and limited supply of blueberries are challenging the growth of the market.
