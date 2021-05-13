Global Food Amino Acid Market Size Forecast to Reach $13.27 Billion by 2025
Increasing Consumption of Amino Acids as Dietary Supplement for Health-conscious People Is the Major Factor Driving the Growth of the Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 13, 2021 ) The Global Food Amino Acid Market size is forecast to reach $13.27 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.83% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Amino acids are organic compounds that aids in the expansion of protein chains in an organism. There are nine amino acids that are required by the human body to grow and function properly– histidine, isoleucine, leucine, lysine, methionine, phenylalanine, threonine, tryptophan, and valine. Food amino acids are primarily used in dietary supplements and nutraceutical products. Increasing consumption of amino acids as dietary supplement for health-conscious people and the increase in the demand for processed and convenience foods is the major factor driving the growth of the market. The growing inclination of consumers toward food and dietary products with additional health benefits is set to further enhance the overall market demand for the Global Food Amino Acid Market during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Global Food Amino Acid Market Segment Analysis - By Type
The Glutamic Acid held the largest share in the Global Food Amino Acid Market in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.19% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Glutamic acid is a nonessential amino acid, which is mainly used and produced in the form of its sodium salt as monosodium glutamate (MSG). Glutamic acid can be found in animal and plant proteins. The fermentation medium consists of strains of Corynebacteria or Brevibacteria producing glutamic acid plus carbon sources (glucose and molasses), inorganic salts, and biotin. Similar to the production of lysine, UF can be used after the fermentation process for the initial separation of the microorganism and the glutamic acid followed by the pre-concentration of glutamic acid-containing UF permeate by RO before evaporation and crystallization. Additionally, growth in consumption of nutraceutical and dietary supplements, along with an increase in awareness among consumers toward products with nutritive ingredients is also increasing. Glutamic Acid is set to be the highest growing segment and is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Global Food Amino Acid Market Segment Analysis - By Source
Plant-Based Amino Acid held the largest share in the Global Food Amino Acid Market in 2019 owing towards consumer preference for naturally sourced products and plant products like soybean, wheat, corn, potato, and peas. The plant-based raw materials are the main sources that have an advent usage on these products and deliver profitable opportunities to the industry. Vegans get protein from nuts, peanut butter, seeds, grains, tofu, and soymilk also provide protein. The increased accessibility of vegetarian and vegan foods and the adoption of proactive approaches to health and wellbeing by consumers and augmented social awareness related to animal slaughter are abetting the growth of the market. The growing trend of maintaining an active lifestyle has led to the addition of healthy and nutritive supplements in the regular diets of consumers; this is expected to fuel the demand for amino acids in the nutraceutical & dietary industry. Plant-Based Amino Acid is set to be the highest growing segment and is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Global Food Amino Acid Market Segment Analysis - Geography
Asia Pacific dominated the Global Food Amino Acid Market in 2019 with a share of more than 36.10%, followed by North America owing to the trend of maintaining an active lifestyle has led to the addition of healthy and nutritive supplements in regular diets of consumers. According to the All Tech feed survey in the year 2019, China has around 4,600 feed mills with a feed production of 168 million metric tons annually. The rise in income, purchasing power, and consumer demand for nutritional & healthy products provide promising prospects for the growth and diversification in the region’s food sector. The increase in purchasing power of consumers owing to the economic development in China has led to the growth in demand for high-quality processed foods is also increasing the growth of the Global Food Amino Acid Market in this region.
However, North America is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2025 owing to the growing trend of adding dietary supplements to consumer diets in this region.
Global Food Amino Acid Market Drivers
Increasing Consumption of Dietary Supplements
Increasing Consumption of Dietary Supplements is increasing the growth of the Global Food Amino Acid Market. Protein remains on the top position when it comes to dietary supplements and amino acids are known to be building blocks of protein formation. Amino acids have been found to have multiple functional benefits in human nutrition. The increase in international sporting events has also led to increased attention on the physiological effects of amino acids (BCAAs) on muscles, which is likely to offer a potential opportunity to amino acid ingredient manufacturers. The demand of consumers for products with no changes in nutritional, mineral, and calcium properties is anticipated to increase the growth. The increase in international sporting events has also led to increased attention on the physiological effects of amino acids for their muscle growth. Thus, increasing the growth of the Global Food Amino Acid Market during the forecast period 2020-2025.
The increase in use of food amino acid as a flavor enhancer in the food industry
The increase in the use of food amino acid as a flavor enhancer in the food industry is increasing the growth of the Global Food Amino Acid Market. The uses of the essential oils of plants in foods are limited, the use of oils at physiologically effective levels would affect the aroma and flavor of the foods. Low concentrations could be used in a combined system, to enhance antimicrobial activity. Amino acids, in addition to their vital role in muscle building, brain activities, dietary supplements, significantly contribute to enhancing the flavor of the food. Amino acids Glutamate and Aspartate, are the flavor enhancers that make the food more delicious and serve the taste buds. Thus, increasing the growth of the Global Food Amino Acid Market during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Global Food Amino Acid Market Challenges
Stringent Government Regulations and lack of proficient organization for Food Amino Acids system
Some of the factors that are set to impede the growth of the Global Food Amino Acid Market are stringent government regulations and lack of proficient organization for the food amino acids system. High capital investments for storage and strict regulations for consumer safety are restraining the growth of the market.
Global Food Amino Acid Market Industry Outlook
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Global Food Amino Acid Market. In 2019, the Global Food Amino Acid Market share is consolidated by the top ten players present in the market. Global Food Amino Acid Market, the top 10 companies are Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Brenntag AG, Sigma-Aldrich, Co. LLC., Daesang Corporation, Evonik Industries, Kingchem LLC, Prinova Group LLC., Kyowa Hakko Kirin Group, Hugestone Enterprise Co., Ltd. and Pangaea Sciences, Inc. among others.
Acquisitions/Product Launches
In August 2018, Brenntag AG launched its global Food & Nutrition brand in 73 countries. This acquisition helped in increasing consumer demands for nutritional value products.
Key Takeaways
The Asia Pacific dominated the Global Food Amino Acid Market in 2019 owing to the rise in income, purchasing power, and consumer demand for nutritional & healthy products. The Global Food Amino Acid Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.
Consumer preference for consumption of protein-rich-dietary supplements has intensified owing to biological presentation and improved amino acid functioning are likely to aid in the market growth of the Global Food Amino Acid Market.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Global Food Amino Acid Market report.
Stringent government regulations and lack of proficient organization for food amino acids system are poised to create hurdles for the Global Food Amino Acid Market.
