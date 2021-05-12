In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity (IFEC) Market worth $11 billion by 2027
In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market by End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Aircraft Type (NBA, WBA, VLA, Business Jets), Product (IFE Hardware, Ife Connectivity, IFE Content), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 12, 2021 ) According to the new market research report the In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market is projected to reach $11 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9% from 2018 to 2027. The base year considered for the study is 2017, and the forecast period is from 2018 to 2027. The need to enhance the passenger experience, technological developments, and an increase in aircraft deliveries are factors expected to drive the market. However, the regulatory framework & certification and increase in the overall weight of aircraft are expected to restrain the growth of in-flight entertainment & connectivity market.
“The narrow-body aircraft segment is estimated to lead the IFEC market in 2018”
By aircraft type, the narrow-body aircraft segment is estimated to lead the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market in 2018. The growth of the narrow-body aircraft segment can be attributed to an increase in narrow-body aircraft deliveries worldwide. Airlines are presently replacing the older fleet of narrow-body aircraft with the introduction of latest aircraft, such as the A320neo and the 737 Max.
“The IFE Content segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”
IFE content. Content is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of in-flight entertainment & connectivity market during the forecast period. Most airline operators are working on improving connectivity to provide passengers with the Internet access onboard. Airlines are using technologies such as ATG or satellite, which include L-band, Ka-band, and Ku-band for better connectivity. These bands help airline operators provide passengers with services such as content streaming, e-mail, and others.
The IFEC market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and North America is expected to lead the IFEC market
The in-flight entertainment & connectivity market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing aircraft deliveries and rising passenger traffic in this region. China is expected to be the major market in the region, owing to the reforms in their regulations and policies, innovative business models, and the development of aircraft with new technologies. Based on region, North America is estimated to lead the IFEC market in 2018. Some of the major aircraft manufacturers, such as Boeing (US), Bombardier (Canada), Lockheed Martin (US), Bell Helicopter (US), and Sikorsky Aircraft (US), among others are based in this region, and they generate a huge demand for In-flight Entertainment (IFE).
Key Players in IFEC Market:
Major companies profiled in the report include Panasonic Avionics (US), Thales Group (France), Rockwell Collins (US), Gogo LLC (US), Honeywell International (US), Zodiac Aerospace (France), and Global Eagle Entertainment (US), among others.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
