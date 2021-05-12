Strong growth in the compound feed industry drives feed binders market
The rise in demand for feed due to the increased consumption of livestock-based products is projected to drive the growth of the market. The increasing awareness among manufacturers about the benefits offered by feed binders is projected to drive market.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, May 12, 2021 ) The global feed binders market is estimated to account for a value of USD 4.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR 3.0% from 2020, to reach a value of USD 5.1 billion by 2025. The feed binders market is projected to witness significant growth due to the increasing need for improving the quality of feed provided to the livestock. Innovative techniques are being developed to manufacture different feed binder products to capture the untapped potential of the market. The need to increase food production for domestic consumption, as well as for exporting among developing countries, have led to an increase in demand for agricultural inputs and feed rations. The increasing trend of meat consumption in the Asia Pacific region has further led to a rise in the production of compound feed, which has further driven the demand for feed binders.
By type, the feed binders market is segmented into clay, plant gums & starches, lignosulphonates, hemi-cellulose, CMC & other hydrocolloids, gelatin, molasses, wheat gluten & middlings, and others (PMC and urea formaldehyde). The lignosulfonates segment accounted for the largest share. Lignosulfonates has binding and lubricating properties and effectively absorbs water, which helps in reducing wet droppings and is considered an environment-friendly additive. Thus, it is witnessing considerable demand over the past few years among the end-user industries.
Based on livestock, the feed binders market is segmented into poultry, ruminants, swine, and others (aquatic animals, equine, and pets). Poultry birds are majorly consumed for meat and eggs. In the feed binders market, the poultry and cattle segment dominated the market share in 2020, due to its organized sector growth.
Some of the major players in the feed binder market are Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), DuPont (US), FMC Corporation (US), Darling Ingredients Inc. (US), Roquette Freres (France), Borregaard ASA (Norway), Gelita AG (Germany), Emsland Starke GmbH (Germany), CP Kelco Inc. (US), and Avebe U.A. (Netherlands). Expansions & investments, mergers & acquisitions, and agreements were some of the core strengths of the leading players in the feed binders market. These strategies were adopted by the key players to enhance their market presence. It also helped them diversify their businesses geographically, strengthen their distribution networks, and expand their product portfolios.
