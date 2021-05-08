Methyl Ester Ethoxylates Market Size Forecast to Reach $152.97 Million by 2025
The Growth in the Market Is Due to the Increase in the Usage of Methyl Ester Ethoxylates in Different Applications Like, Cleaning in Household, Institutional and Industrial, in Oilfields, Paints and Coatings and Others.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 08, 2021 ) Methyl Ester Ethoxylates Market size is forecast to reach $152.97 million by 2025, after growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2020-2025. Methyl Ester Ethoxylates are created from unsaturated methyl esters. The methyl ester ethoxylates with lower dynamic tension, viscosity, freezing point, foam, higher solvation and water solubility. They show limited stability in the presence of inorganic bases and acids. The growth in the market is due to the increase in the usage of Methyl Ester Ethoxylates in different applications like, cleaning in household, institutional and industrial, in oilfields, paints and coatings and others.
Methyl Ester Ethoxylates Market Segment Analysis - By Type
The C16/18 held the largest share in the Methyl Ester Ethoxylates Market in 2019. The demand for the length of carbon chain with C16/18 in the liquid cleaning agents. The formation of these chains is perfectly balanced and also ensures good wetting in combination with washing performance and floatation. The Carbon chains are used with the unsaturated methyl ester which enhance the properties for different use in applications. These types are derived from natural feedstocks and hence are eco-friendly in nature.
Methyl Ester Ethoxylates Market Segment Analysis - By Application
Cleaning Segment held the largest share in the Methyl Ester Ethoxylates Market in 2019 with a CAGR of 5.8%. The rise in cleaning industry is due to the increase in awareness about cleaning and rising in daily lives. With the growing cleaning industry and its demand for methyl ester ethoxylates in the concentrated detergents particularly in the regions of Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe. The paints & coating industries are also witnessing growth due to the rising penetration from untapped markets. Also, the rising awareness about the spread of diseases and use of cleaning agents. First-mover advantage in untapped regions and relatively low acquisition costs remain key driving forces in this application market. Furthermore, R&D in methyl ester ethoxylates will support the growth of the Methyl Ester Ethoxylates Market.
Methyl Ester Ethoxylates Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
Asia-Pacific (APAC) dominated the Methyl Ester Ethoxylates Market consisting the share of 41% followed by North America and Europe. APAC as a whole is set to continue to be one of the largest and fastest growing cleaning agents markets globally. In APAC, China is driving much of the Methyl Ester Ethoxylates Market demand in Asia-Pacific region followed by India and Japan. Of the five fastest growing regions in methyl ester ethoxylates sector, other than U.S. all are Asian countries including China and India who majorly drive the demand. The strong and healthy growth in industrial sector is associated with growing population and middle-class economy, which tend to drive APAC cleaning and paints & coatings further and hence the Methyl Ester Ethoxylates Market. The number of manufacturing units that have illuminated methyl ester ethoxylates is growing sharply in APAC region. Currently the Methyl Ester Ethoxylates industry has been affected due to COVID-19 pandemic where most of the industrial activity has been temporarily shut down. In in turn has affected the demand and supply chain as well which has been restricting the growth in year 2020.
Methyl Ester Ethoxylates Market Drivers
Rise in Demand for eco-friendly surfactants
The shift in consumer lifestyle and increase in the disposable income and growing concern about cleanliness is the major factor driving the demand for the Methyl Ester Ethoxylates Market. The increasing awareness about the eco-friendly products in order to protect the environment. In these surfactants no gel formation is observed. Methyl Ester Ethoxylates are low foaming non-ionic surfactants when compared with Fatty Acids Esters.
Methyl Ester Ethoxylates Market Challenges
Insolubility when mixed with water
Saturated methyl ester ethoxylates are insoluble with water as the bonding between itself is much stronger and so no bonding can be formed with water. The methyl ester ethoxylate is non-ionic in nature and hence is insoluble. The insolubility can cause a major problem for the aquatic life cycle and destroy the ecosystem.
The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic
The emergence of COVID-19, which is declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, is having a noticeable impact on global economic growth. Currently the Methyl Ester Ethoxylates Market has been affected due to COVID-19 pandemic where most of the industrial activity has been temporarily shut down. This in turn has affected the demand and supply chain as well which has been restricting the growth in year 2020.
Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Methyl Ester Ethoxylates Market. In 2019 the Methyl Ester Ethoxylates Market has been consolidated by the top five players accounting for xx% of the share. Major players in the Methyl Ester Ethoxylates Market are Huntsman Corporation, Lion Corporation, Jet Technologies, KLK Oleo, Ineos Group Limited and Others.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches/ Product Launches
In March 2014, KOLB’s expanded their product line of renewable raw material by launching GeenbentinTM XES range, a methyl ester ethoxylate based rapeseed oil which is excellent for the use in liquid and powder detergents.
Key Takeaways
Asia Pacific dominates the Methyl Ester Ethoxylates Market owing to rapid increase in usage of methyl ester ethoxylates in cleaning segment and paints & coating segments.
The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to understand their impact over the forecast period.
The report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats.
The other key areas of focus include the various applications and end use industry in Methyl Ester Ethoxylates Market and their specific segmented revenue.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the countries have gone under temporary shutdown, due to which operations of Methyl Ester Ethoxylates Market related industries has been negatively affected, thus hampering the growth of the market.
