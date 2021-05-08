Cytotoxic Drugs Market Size Estimated to Reach $17.8 Billion by 2026
Rise in the Prevalence of Breast Cancer Driving the Growth of Cytotoxic Drugs Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 08, 2021 ) Cytotoxic Drugs Market size is estimated to reach $17.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Cytotoxic Drugs are a group of medicines that are used to treat different types of cancers. These drugs are effective on the dividing cells in the body, including the non-cancerous cells. These drugs reduce the metastasis of cancer and also helps in improving the outcomes of surgery. Rise in the adoption of cytotoxic chemotherapy for the treatment of breast cancer, increase in the prevalence of lung cancer, growing awareness about the importance of early treatment of cancer, increasing demand for alkylating agents and antitumor antibiotics for the treatment of various cancers in developed nations, and rise in the government initiatives to create awareness and raise funds for the disease are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the Cytotoxic Drugs Market for the period 2021-2026.
Cytotoxic Drugs Market Segment Analysis-By Type
The Cytotoxic Drugs Market based on the Type can be further segmented into the Alkylating Agents, Antitumor Antibiotics, Plant Alkaloids, Antimetabolites, and Others. The Antimetabolites segment held the largest share in 2020 and is also estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 7.4% over the period 2021-2026. This growth is owing to its growing applications in leukemia and gastrointestinal cancers. Antimetabolites have the ability to make tumor stop growing or shrink, which is driving the growth of the Cytotoxic Drugs Market. Antimetabolites exert their cytotoxic effects by interfering with the DNA synthesis. The Alkylating Agents segment held the second largest share in 2020 owing to the factors such as rise in the prevalence of different cancer types such as lymphoma, leukemia, and bladder cancer and increase in the investment by the key players. Alkylating agents are reactive in nature and contains an alkyl group that binds to the DNA which results in the inhibition of cancerous cell growth. It is considered a frontline treatment option for various kind of cancers as it damages the DNA strands and prevents cancer cells from replicating.
Cytotoxic Drugs Market Segment Analysis-By Application
The Cytotoxic Drugs Market based on the Application can be further segmented into Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, and Others. The Breast Cancer segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to the factors such as increase in the adoption of cytotoxic chemotherapy for the treatment of breast cancer, increase in the number of females suffering from breast cancer, and growing exposure to harmful radiation. The increasing demand for antitumor antibiotics for the treatment of breast cancer is driving the growth of the Cytotoxic Drugs Market. The Lung Cancer segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 7.2% over the period 2021-2026. This growth is owing to the factors such as rise in the focus on constant innovation to launch new products for better treatment outcomes by the key players, increase in the longstanding tobacco smoking, and growing demand for antimetabolites.
Cytotoxic Drugs Market Segment Analysis-By Geography
North America held the largest share with 31% of the overall market in 2020. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as increase in the adoption of plant alkaloids, rise in the prevalence of breast cancer, growing awareness about the importance of early detection of cancer. The rise in the adoption of cytotoxic chemotherapy in the region is driving the growth of the Cytotoxic Drugs Market. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing segment over the period 2021-2026. The growth in this segment is owing to the increase in the government initiatives to create awareness and raise funds for the disease, growing investments by the key players to develop innovative drugs, and increase in the prevalence of lung cancer in the region.
Cytotoxic Drugs Market Drivers
Rise in the Prevalence of Breast Cancer
The rise in the prevalence of breast cancer among the developed nations has fueled the demand for cytotoxic chemotherapy owing to its ability to destroy tumors, alleviate cancer symptoms, and boost the outcomes of surgery or radiotherapy. The key players are increasing their investments to develop innovative cytotoxic drugs for the treatment of breast cancer, which is driving the growth of the Cytotoxic Drugs Market.
Increase in the Awareness about the Benefits of Cytotoxic Drugs
The increase in awareness about the early diagnosis and benefits of cytotoxic drugs has fueled the companies to make considerable investments in the development of cytotoxic drugs. Various initiatives were undertaken by organizations to create awareness, raise funds, and educate people about the disease, which is propelling the growth of the Cytotoxic Drugs Market.
Cytotoxic Drugs Market Challenges
Side Effects Associated with Cytotoxic Drugs
There is a rapid increase in the demand for cytotoxic drugs owing to the growing number of patients suffering from cancer. Chemotherapy is also given as the first line of treatment to cancer patients. However, as cytotoxic drugs cannot differentiate between a tumor cell and a normal cell, the drug affects the normal cells as well leading to many side effects, which is one of the major factors that is estimated to reduce the growth of the Cytotoxic Drugs Market.
Cytotoxic Drugs Market Landscape:
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Cytotoxic Drugs Market. Key companies of this market are Teva Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, Merck & Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Mylan NV, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG among others.
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In April 2020, Roche has launched cytotoxic drugs atezolizumab for the treatment of metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) in India. It is combined with nab-Paclitaxel using it as a first-line treatment for TNBC patients.
In January 2020, Pfizer has launched cytotoxic drugs in the United States at a substantially discounted price compared with the originators to seek expansion of the label to include the treatment of epithelial ovarian and primary peritoneal cancer.
In May 2019, Teva Pharmaceuticals has launched a generic version of cytotoxic drugs Tarceva ®1 (erlotinib) tablets, 100 and 150 mg, in the United States, which is a kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Key Takeaways
Geographically, North American Cytotoxic Drugs Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the growing awareness about the importance of early detection of various cancers.
The increasing demand for antitumor antibiotics for the treatment of breast cancer is driving the growth of the Breast Cancer segment.
The side effects associated with cytotoxic drugs is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the Cytotoxic Drugs Market.
Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Cytotoxic Drugs Market report.
