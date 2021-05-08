Modified Starch Market Growth Opportunities by 2025
The global modified starch market size is estimated to be valued at USD 13.1 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 14.9 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 2.7%
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 08, 2021 ) According to MarketsandMarkets "Modified Starch Market by Raw Material (Corn, Cassava, Potato, and Wheat), Application (Food & Beverages (Bakery & Confectionery, Processed Foods, Beverages, and Other Food Applications), Industrial, and Feed), Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", the global modified starch market size is estimated to be valued at USD 13.1 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 14.9 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 2.7%, in terms of value. The functional properties of modified starch and their ease of incorporation in a wide range of applications are driving the global modified starch market.
Drivers: Functional properties of modified starch and their ease of incorporation in a wide range of food applications
Modified starch enables the modification of basic properties of native starch and obtaining certain functional properties suitable for a wide range of industrial applications. It has a variety of functions; it is used as a thickener, texture agent, fat replacer, and emulsifier. Modified starches, because of their characteristic of absorbing water and bulking up, render the essential mouthfeel to the food products they are used in. This makes them an excellent substitute for fat. Starch is also used as a thickener or as a gelling agent in food products, as the texture is one of the important factors for the consumers to accept the food products. Oxidized starches are used as thickeners and subsidiary gelatin agents in sauces, jellies, puddings, and ice creams. The advancement in technology used for processing starch has developed a variety of ingredients that can be customized to meet most formulating challenges.
Restraints: Limited sources and the high cost of natural additives
Modified starch is used in a range of industrial applications due to its functional properties. But, the sources from which starch is extracted are very limited, which includes corn, cassava, wheat, potato, rice, and others. The production of these sources depends on climatic conditions. For instance, the production of cassava depends on climatic conditions. Unfavorable climate hampers the overall production of cassava and leads to the fluctuation in the price of cassava.
By raw material, the corn is projected to account for the largest share in the modified starch market during the forecast period
Based on raw material, corn dominated the modified starch market. Corn is a staple food, and it is preferred across the globe due to its importance in the diets of several countries. It is used extensively as a thickening agent in soups and liquid-based foods such as sauces, gravies, and custards.
By application, food & beverages segment is projected to account for the largest share in the modified starch market during the forecast period
By application, the market is segmented into food & beverages, industrial, and feed. The food & beverage segment is further classified into bakery & confectionery products, processed food, beverages, and others, which includes snacks and soups. Modified starches have been developed for a significant period of time, and their applications in the food & beverage industry are increasingly gaining importance. Modified starches are considered as food additives that are prepared by treating starch or their granules with chemicals or enzymes, causing the starch to be partially degraded. They are used across various food applications owing to their functional properties.
The Asia Pacific region dominated the modified starch market with the largest share in 2019, and it is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR
The modified starch market in Asia Pacific is dominant due to the increasing demand for processed food because of a shift in lifestyle trends. People are looking for ready-to-eat meal options as they are leading a busy life.
Asia Pacific is also the fastest-growing market as industrial applications and technologies involved in starch processing are changing rapidly in the region. The demand for modified starch is increasing as various industries are incorporating in their manufacturing processes and products. Also, key players are increasingly investing in the Asia Pacific modified starch market.
This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (US), Cargill (US), Ingredion (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), Roquette Frères (France), Avebe U.A (the Netherlands), Grain Processing Corporation (US), Emsland (Germany), AGRANA (Austria), SMS Corporation (Thailand), Global Bio-Chem Technology Group (Hong Kong), SPAC Starch (India), Qindao CBH Company (China), Tereos (France), and KMC (Denmark), Beneo (Germany), Angel Starch Food Pvt. Ltd. (India), Shubham Starch Chem Pvt Ltd. (India), Everest Starch India Pvt Ltd. (India), Sheekharr Starch Pvt Ltd. (India), Sanstar Bio-Polymers Ltd. (India), Universal Biopolymers (India), Sonish Starch Technology Ltd. (Thailand), Venus Starch Suppliers (India), and Gromotech Agrochem Pvt. Ltd. (India).
