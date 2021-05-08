Starter Cultures Market by Emerging Trends, Analysis, & Forecast to 2025
The global starter cultures market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.3%
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 08, 2021 ) The report "Starter Cultures Market by Application (Dairy & dairy-based products, Meat & seafood, and Others), Form, Composition (Multi-strain mix, Single strain, and Multi-strain), Microorganism (Bacteria, Yeast, and Molds), and Region - Global Forecast To 2025", According to MarketsandMarkets, the global starter culture market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.3%, in terms of value. The growing demand for dairy & dairy-based products and meat & seafood all across the globe is causing a rise in the demand of starter cultures.
Drivers: Increasing production of dairy-based products and meat and seafood
The growing production of dairy-based products and meat & seafood has led to an increase in demand for starter cultures. With the rising awareness of the benefits of using starter cultures and the increasing number of manufacturers, the starter culture market has shown consistent growth over the years.
Starter cultures have been used in dairy applications for a long time. During the manufacturing of cheese, yogurt, butter, and kefir, starter cultures are used for the fermentation process to take place. The drop in pH, which takes place when the bacteria ferment lactose to form lactic acid, has a preservative effect on the product, while at the same time improving the digestibility and nutritional capabilities. Yogurt starter cultures are used to ferment (lactose) to produce lactic acid. This process helps in the formation of milk clots, which are a characteristic of yogurt. Cheese starter cultures mostly consist of thermophilic bacteria, which aid in lactic acid production during the industrial manufacturing of cheese. In addition, acid production is the main factor in the expulsion of moisture from the cheese curd and helps in improving the quality and texture of the cheese produced.
Challenges: Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials
The prices of raw materials for starter cultures are volatile, leading to uncertainty in the food & beverage market. Yeast mainly grows in beet or cane molasses, and these are the main substrates for its production. Since the last few years, the prices of molasses are increasing due to their use in other industrial applications such as feed and bio-ethanol production. Yeast also grows on sugar substrates such as sugar syrups. Thus, an increase in the cost of sugar has a direct impact on the price of yeast starter cultures.
Similarly, in the case of bacteria, the major raw materials include the likes of starch, cellulosic materials, and agricultural wastes. Though agricultural wastes are found in abundance, price fluctuations have been a major issue, along with the quality of these materials. The presence of residues in agricultural wastes has been an area of concern for the manufacturing of lactic acid bacteria. Fluctuations in the prices of starch also affect the production of starter cultures.
The Asia Pacific region witness the highest growth rate in the starter cultures market during the forecast period.
The increasing preference among consumers for healthy food, the growing demand for fermented dairy & dairy-based products, and high demand for meat & seafood are some of the major factors for the increased production of these items in the region. With the increasing production, there is an increasing demand for starter cultures. China, India, and Australia & New Zealand are some of the leading markets in the APAC region. Asia Pacific offers great opportunities to manufacturers and suppliers of starter cultures, owing to the cost advantage and high demand in this region. The increase in processed and convenience food production and innovations in segments such as meat, dairy, and beverage products drives the demand for starter cultures in the Asia Pacific region.
This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Chr. Hansen (Denmark), DSM (Netherlands), DuPont (US), Genesis Laboratories (Bulgaria), Sacco SRL (Italy), Mediterranea Biotecnologie SRL (Italy), Biochem SRL (Italy), Dalton Biotecnologie SRL (Italy), THT S.A. (Belgium), CSK Food (Netherlands), IGEA SRL (Italy), Codex-ing Biotech Ingredients (US), Bioprox (France), Benny Impex. (US), ABsource Biologics (India), Alliance India (India), Lactina Ltd. (Bulgaria), BDF Natural Ingredients (Spain), GEM Cultures (US), Kultured Wellness (Australia), Benebios Inc. (US), Binea (Canada), and Biolacter Inc. (Italy).
