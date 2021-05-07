Oxycodone Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 4.3% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Increasing Prevalence of Orthopedic Disorders, Such as Rheumatoid Arthritis, Elbow Pain, Fibromyalgia, and Osteoporosis, Chronic Pain Across the Globe Is Driving the Growth of Oxycodone Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, May 07, 2021 ) Oxycodone Market size is valued at $5.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Oxycodone is an opioid that is used to help in relieve moderate to severe pain. It belongs to class of known as opioid analgesics which helps in pain management. It works in the brain to adjust the way the body feels and reacts to pain. It is generally present in table, capsule or liquid form. It can be used short term or long term but overdose of oxycodone leads to de-addiction. There are two types of oxycodone based on their activity such as short acting oxycodone and long activity oxycodone. Increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders, such as rheumatoid arthritis, elbow pain, fibromyalgia, and osteoporosis which associated with chronic pain is major factor driving the growth of the market. Moreover, growing demand for oxycodone to relieve post-surgery pain further enhance the overall market demand for Oxycodone during the aforesaid period.
Oxycodone Market Segment Analysis- By Route of Administration
Based on the route of administration, Oxycodone Market is segmented into oral, parenteral. The parenteral segment is estimated to dominate the market during the period 2021-2026. This is attributed due to more effective and safe usage in the treatment of cancer and other disease for pain management. Furthermore, various types of drugs are available in different dosages in the parenteral form. The oral, segment is forecast to be the fastest-growing segment and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the period 2021-2026. This is mainly owing to many individuals opting for oral administration of drugs compared to injection of drugs.
Oxycodone Market Segment Analysis- By Application
Based on the application, Oxycodone Market is segmented into cancer pain management, Neuropathic pain management, Osteoarthritis pain management, other pain management. In 2020, Osteoarthritis pain management is estimated to hold major share in the market. This is mainly rising prevalence of orthopedic disorder such as elbow pain, fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis, and chronic pain which leads to rise in demand for pain relievers. Moreover, According to, Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in U.S. around 30 million patients are affected by osteoarthritis each year also contributing to the dominance of this segment. Also, cancer pain management is projected to grow with a CAGR of 3.9% over the period 2021-2026. This is owing to rising adoption of oxycodone relieve post-surgery pain of cancer.
Oxycodone Market Segment Analysis- By Geography
North America dominated the Oxycodone market share accounting for 41% of the market in 2020. This is mainly owing to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as heart diseases, diabetes, obesity and others among geriatric population which leads to rise in demand for oxycodnein this region. According to, Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes are the leading causes of death and disability in the United States. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing over the period 2021-2026. This is owing to rising expenditure on healthcare coupled with rising advancement in drug market.
Oxycodone Market Drivers
Increasing Prevalence of Orthopedic Disorders
Increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders, such as rheumatoid arthritis, elbow pain, fibromyalgia, and osteoporosis, chronic pain across the globe is driving the growth of Oxycodone market. According to, the International Osteoporosis Foundation, osteoporosis is the one of the most serious public health concern among women, around 30% of the people affected each year in U.S. and Europe. Moreover, increasing incidence of medical ailment and high surge in post-operative pain is also set to increase the market growth.
Rising Technological Advancement
Increase in research and development of advanced technology for Oxycodone is also driving the market. New product development and innovation in formulations and drug designing such as abuse-deterrent formulations done in Oxycontin and Opana. Also, advanced drug formulations such as extended-release medications for pain control are examples of improved formulation is also set to the growth of Oxycodone Market.
Oxycodone Market Challenges
Side effect of oxycodone cause vomiting, bladder pain, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, breathing problem, bone/joint pain and constipation and also overdose of oxycodone leads to de-addiction is challenging the market. Along with this certain severe cases of adverse reaction the patient mat suffer psychological problem such as depression are also further challenging the growth of the market.
COVID-19 Impact
Moreover, the outbreak of COVID-19 around the world has impacted all industries including healthcare industry. Covid- 19 affects the Oxycodone market including drastic reduction demand owing to lack of visits to healthcare facilities such as hospitals and clinics. Also owing to widespread of coronavirus it affects workforce and staffing issues, procedural prioritisation. These affects Oxycodone market by cancellation of scheduled visit for primary care at hospitals and reflecting patients concern about infection.
Oxycodone Market Landscape
Product launches, Merger & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Oxycodone Market. Oxycodone top 10 companies are Sanofi-Aventis S.A., Pfizer, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teikoku Pharma USA Inc., Mylan NV, Acorda Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo and Endo Pharmaceuticals.
Acquisitions/Product Launches
In September 2019, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited launched new generic formulation of oxycodone hydrochloride hydrate extended release tablets for sustained cancer pain treatment in Japan.
Key Takeaways
In 2020, North America dominated the Oxycodone Market owing to rising incidence of chronic diseases.
Increasing innovation and development in oxycodone across the globe is driving the market growth of Oxycodone.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Oxycodone Market report.
Side effects of oxycodone causes breathing problems and allergic reactions such as rash, itching, hives, and swelling on face, lips, or tong are challenging the growth of the market.
