Big Data Analytics, Digitization, And Adoption Of EMV Technology Are Some Of The Major Trends In The Global Financial Services Market
The global financial services market is expected to grow from $20 trillion in 2020 to $28 by 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 30, 2021 ) The global payments market, one of the largest segments of the global financial services market has witnessed a rapid increase in the adoption of EMV technology. This growth is driven by a higher level of data security offered by EMV chip and PIN cards as compared to traditional magnetic stripe cards. EMV is a security standard for various payment cards including debit, credit, charge and prepaid cards. The chip carries data of the cardholder and the account, which is protected using both hardware and software security measures.
According to global technical body EMVCo, the number of EMV chip payment cards across the world reached 4.8 billion by the end of 2015. In line with the rest of the world, the adoption rate of EMV chip payment cards has steadily grown across various regions in world, reaching 71.7% in Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean region, 61.2% in Africa and the Middle East region, and 32.7% in Asia-Pacific region.
Request For A Sample Of The Financial Services Market -
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=1859&type=smp
The Business Research Company’s report titled Financial Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 covers major companies, financial services market share by company, financial services market size, and financial services market forecasts. The report also covers the global financial services market and its segments.
The Business Research Company segments the global financial services market -
1) By Type: Lending And Payments, Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage, Investments, Foreign Exchange Services
2) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Others
3) By Nature: Organic, Conventional
Subsegments Covered In The Global Financial Services Market Report: Lending, Cards & Payments, Insurance, Insurance Brokers & Agents, Reinsurance, Wealth Management, Securities Brokerage And Stock Exchange Services, Investment Banking
Read More On The Global Financial Services Market Report -
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/financial-services-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery
Geographic Segmentation Of The Financial Services Market -
The regions covered in the global financial services market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. Western Europe was the largest region in the global financial services market, accounting for 40% of the global financial services market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global market. Africa was the smallest region in the global financial services market.
The countries covered in the global financial services market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Major Players In The Financial Services Market -
Major companies in the financial services market include United health Group, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, AXA, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China.
Request For A Sample Of The Financial Services Market -
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=1859&type=smp
Financial Services Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, market trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.
The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.
Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company -
Fintech Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030
Custody Services Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030
Wealth Management Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030
Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?
Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx
The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.
Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 88972 63534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
The Business Research Company
Email: info@tbrc.info
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r
Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS
Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/
According to global technical body EMVCo, the number of EMV chip payment cards across the world reached 4.8 billion by the end of 2015. In line with the rest of the world, the adoption rate of EMV chip payment cards has steadily grown across various regions in world, reaching 71.7% in Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean region, 61.2% in Africa and the Middle East region, and 32.7% in Asia-Pacific region.
Request For A Sample Of The Financial Services Market -
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=1859&type=smp
The Business Research Company’s report titled Financial Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 covers major companies, financial services market share by company, financial services market size, and financial services market forecasts. The report also covers the global financial services market and its segments.
The Business Research Company segments the global financial services market -
1) By Type: Lending And Payments, Insurance, Reinsurance And Insurance Brokerage, Investments, Foreign Exchange Services
2) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Others
3) By Nature: Organic, Conventional
Subsegments Covered In The Global Financial Services Market Report: Lending, Cards & Payments, Insurance, Insurance Brokers & Agents, Reinsurance, Wealth Management, Securities Brokerage And Stock Exchange Services, Investment Banking
Read More On The Global Financial Services Market Report -
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/financial-services-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery
Geographic Segmentation Of The Financial Services Market -
The regions covered in the global financial services market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. Western Europe was the largest region in the global financial services market, accounting for 40% of the global financial services market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global market. Africa was the smallest region in the global financial services market.
The countries covered in the global financial services market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Major Players In The Financial Services Market -
Major companies in the financial services market include United health Group, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, AXA, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China.
Request For A Sample Of The Financial Services Market -
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=1859&type=smp
Financial Services Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, market trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.
The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.
Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company -
Fintech Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030
Custody Services Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030
Wealth Management Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030
Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?
Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx
The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.
Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 88972 63534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
The Business Research Company
Email: info@tbrc.info
Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r
Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS
Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/
Contact Information:
The Business Research Company
Marketing TBRC
Tel: +91 8897263534
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
The Business Research Company
Marketing TBRC
Tel: +91 8897263534
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.