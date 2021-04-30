Dental Sterilization Market Development - Analysis Report 2023
According to research report the dental sterilization market is projected to reach $1.48 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.6%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 30, 2021 ) According to research report the dental sterilization market is projected to reach USD 1.48 billion by 2023 from USD 1.08 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.6%. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR.
The dental sterilization market is fragmented in nature with many players competing in the market. Getinge (Sweden), Tuttnauer (US), and W&H (Austria) are the top three players in the dental sterilization equipment market in terms of their dental sterilization instruments product portfolio.
The global dental sterilization market is fragmented in nature. The key players in the market are Getinge (Sweden), Midmark (US), SciCan (Canada), Tuttnauer (US), Planmeca (Finland), DENTSPLY Sirona (US), Danaher (US), Matachana (Spain), A-dec (US), W&H (Austria), Hu-Friedy (US), and NAKANISHI (Japan).
In 2017, Getinge held the first rank in the global dental sterilization equipment market. The strong position of the company is attributed to strategic acquisitions, expansions, and its extensive dental sterilization product portfolio. Over the last 25 years, Getinge has built-up a product portfolio that ranges from cleaning and disinfection equipment to consumables, such as cleaning solutions, instrument disinfectors, lubricants, and sterilization indicators. In December 2015, Getinge’s Infection Control business acquired Stericool (Turkey), a company specializing in low-temperature sterilization. This acquisition enabled the company to strengthen its offerings for the sterilization market and ensure long-term revenue growth. The company also focuses on strategic expansions to strengthen its global footprint and increase its customer base. With such strategic business practices and corporate strategies, the company’s revenue from the infection control segment is expected to increase in the coming years.
Geographically, the dental sterilization market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the growing number of dental clinics and hospitals and increasing number of dental surgical procedures. Additionally, the growth of dental tourism and the dental industry is propelling the need for effective infection control in a number of APAC countries such as India, Malaysia, and Thailand.
