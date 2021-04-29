The growth of the food stabilizers (blends & systems) market is driven by the rising demand for healthier and natural ingredients
New product launches, expansions & investments, acquisitions & mergers, agreements & joint ventures, and partnerships are the strategies adopted by key players in the global Food Stabilizers (Blends & Systems) Market
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 29, 2021 ) The market for food stabilizers (blends & systems) was valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2018, and it is projected to grow to USD 2.8 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.0%.The key players profiled have a strong presence in the global food stabilizers (blends & systems) market; The global food stabilizers (blends & systems) market comprises major international players including Cargill (US), DowDuPont (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), Kerry (Ireland), CP Kelco (US), Palsgaard (Denmark), Ashland (US), ADM (US), BASF (Germany), Ingredion (US), Hydrosol (Germany), and Nexira (France).
The key players adopted various growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions & investments, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, joint ventures, and partnerships, to cater to the increasing demand for food stabilizers among customers and expand their businesses across regions. The companies in this market are focusing on increasing their investments in R&D activities to develop new products with advanced technologies. Companies are also focusing on improving their geographic presence by expanding their manufacturing and sales facilities in various countries.
The companies have invested in innovations and technologies to create increasing demand for customized food stabilizer blends and systems, specific to various applications such as beverages, food, bakery products, confectionery, dairy, convenience foods, sauces and dressings, and meat & poultry products. Companies such as CP Kelco (US) and Cargill (US) are expanding their product portfolio and innovating new food stabilizer blend products to increase their customer base. However, companies such as Tate & Lyle (UK) and DowDuPont (US) are focusing on expanding their global presence by acquiring competitor food ingredient companies, establishing new sales offices and manufacturing facilities, globally.
DowDuPont (US) is a leading manufacturer of food additives. The company offers a wide array of food & beverage stabilizers and their systems through its subsidiary, Danisco (Denmark). In addition, the company is expanding its business by acquiring other specialty food ingredient companies. In November 2017, DowDuPont acquired FMC Corporation’s (US) Health & Nutrition business. FMC Corporation is a leading chemical manufacturing company. This acquisition would help the company to strengthen its specialty ingredient business. The company is expanding its product portfolio and providing customized food stabilizer blends and systems, which is projected to contribute toward the growth of the global food stabilizers market, significantly.
Cargill (US) is an international marketer and producer of food ingredients, agricultural products, and financial and industrial products & services around the globe. The company provides stabilizers through a separate product segment stabilizer systems. Under this segment, the company offers a wide range of systems and blends. The company is pursuing the expansion strategy to cater to the increasing demand for food stabilizer products. For instance, to satisfy the increasing consumer demand for organic foods ingredients, the company launched a new range of carrageenan blends, which are derived from seaweed. In March 2017, Cargill introduced a new texturizing ingredient in Satiagel range Satiagel ADG 0220 Seabrid for dairy applications. This carrageenan extract is derived from 100 % cultivated seaweed.
CP Kelco offers specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industrial applications in the food & beverage industry. The company is a leading producer of specialty hydrocolloids and has a wide range of hydrocolloid solutions. It has key product lines such as gellan gum, pectin, xanthan gum, carrageenan, diutan gum, cellulose gum/carboxymethyl cellulose, and microparticulated whey protein concentrate.
CP Kelco continuously upgrades its product portfolio by launching new products. It has been expanding in both emerging and developed economies. In October 2016, CP Kelco started a facility in the Dubai Science Park. This expansion helped in developing its business and in providing services to its customers and regional distributors throughout the Middle East in the food & beverage segments.
