Food Ultrasound Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2022
The food ultrasound market was valued at USD 93.7 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 134.6 Million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 29, 2021 ) The report "Food Ultrasound Market by Frequency Range (High-intensity and Low-intensity), Food Product (Meat, Beverages, F&V, Dairy, Bakery), Function (Microbial Inactivation, Quality Assurance, Homogenization, Cutting), and Region - Global forecast to 2022", The food ultrasound market was valued at USD 93.7 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 134.6 Million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing concerns regarding the product wastage during processing and maintaining the quality of the food product. The demand for ultrasound technology, particularly in meat processing, has witnessed an increase in the European and North American countries due to significant growth in the processed meat products industry.
Conventionally used thermal food processing technologies may lead to alteration in a product’s flavor, color, texture, or nutritional value. With the growing need for process efficiency and environmental friendly technology, the demand for energy-efficient ultrasound technology has been increasing. Ultrasound technology aids in the retention of sensory attributes and increased productivity. It also accommodates the current consumer demand for natural, fresh, and minimally processed foods as no preservatives or additives are added to the products.
Ultrasound technology in food finds application in processes such as quality assurance, microbial (enzyme) inactivation, cutting, homogenization, cleaning, and others such as drying, mixing, freezing, thawing, crystallization, filtration, pickling, marinating, sterilization, fermentation, and pasteurization. Of these, quality assurance is the largest segment in the food ultrasound market, followed by microbial inactivation. In meat production, ultrasonic technology accelerates the process of margination and pickling.
The food ultrasound market for food, based on frequency range, is segmented into low-intensity high-frequency and high-intensity low-frequency. The frequency to be used is chosen according to the food product to be processed and the function to be performed. Processes such as cleaning, microbial inactivation, and cutting can be performed through both high as well as low ultrasound frequency depending upon the sensitivity of the product being processed and the function which has to be performed.
By food product, the market is segmented into meat & seafood, fruits & vegetables, beverages, dairy, bakery & confectionery, and others. Bakery & confectionery include chocolates, cakes, cookies, and other confectionery products. Meat & seafood processing is the prominent market for ultrasound technology. The demand for ultrasonic food processing is driven by the growing demand for process efficiency through shortened processing time and energy-saving technology.
The North American region is projected to dominate the food ultrasound market by 2022. The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period since the demand in countries such as Japan, China, and India due to the adoption of the latest techniques for food processing to meet the growing food demand. Other factors responsible for the growth of the Asia Pacific market are the emerging economies and the growing R&D activities for launching new technologies.
Being a new and emerging technology, not many people have the skillset for operating ultrasonic processing equipment. Shortage of skilled labor could delay processing and affect the results, which could increase the wastage of raw materials. Companies have been taking several efforts by providing training and organizing seminars to increase the awareness of ultrasonic processing to avoid these issues.
New product & technology launches, expansions, acquisitions & collaborations, and mergers & partnerships are the key strategies adopted by market players to ensure their growth in the market. The market is dominated by players such as Bosch (Germany), Emerson (US), Bühler (Switzerland), Dukane (US), Heilscher (Germany), Siemens (Germany), and Newtech (UK). Other major players in the market include Cheersonic (China), Rinco Ultrasonics (Switzerland), Omni international (US), Sonics & Materials (US), Elliptical Design (UK), Marchant Schmidt (US), and Sonomechanics (US).
