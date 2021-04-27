Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Size Forecast to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2026
The Increasing Requirement of Redispersible Polymer Powders in the Booming Building & Construction Sector and Its Wide Usage in Maintenance Projects is Leading to the High Growth of the Redispersible Polymer Powder Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 27, 2021 ) Redispersible Polymer Powder Market size is forecast to reach $3.3 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026. The redispersible polymer powder improves the water retention of dry-mix mortar and forms a film to reduce evaporation of water owing to which it is extensively utilized in the residential and commercial construction industry. When mixed with water, these powdered organic binders can redisperse into new emulsions with essentially identical properties to the original copolymer emulsions. The increasing requirement of redispersible polymer powders in the booming building & construction sector and its wide usage in maintenance projects is leading to the high growth of the redispersible polymer powder market. In addition, the government initiatives such as “Housing for All” and “Smart City Mission” are flourishing the construction sector, which is anticipated to play a key role in driving the redispersible polymer powder market during the forecast period.
Redispersible Polymer Powder Market COVID-19 Impact
However, the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak is having a huge impact on the building and construction industry globally. Covid-19 has exposed challenges for the redispersible polymer powder market by impacting the construction sectors. There has been a temporary suspension of building and construction activities in various regions. In Quarter 2 (Apr to June) 2020, for example, construction output in Great Britain fell by a record 35.0% compared with Quarter 1 (Jan to Mar) 2020. This value decline was due to the Corona Virus pandemic. Major economies of various regions are affected due to pandemic and resulted in a slowdown in the manufacturing activities of residential buildings owing to which there is the declination in the market revenue. With the decrease in building and construction the operation, the demand for powdered organic binders such as redispersible polymer powder has significantly fallen, which is having a major impact on the redispersible polymer powder market.
Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Segment Analysis - By Type
The vinyl acetate-ethylene (VAE) segment held the largest share in the redispersible polymer powder market in 2020, owing to its affordable cost and superior properties. VAE redispersable powders (RDPs) are easy to ship, store (excellent storage stability), handle, and more. Vinyl acetate homopolymer the powder is extensively utilized in applications such as the formulation of construction materials such as tile adhesives, grouts, finishing plasters, troweling compounds, dry-mix mortar, and sealing slurries. The vinyl acetate-ethylene (VAE) based redispersible powders are especially recommended for blending with inorganic binders such as cement, gypsum, and hydrated lime, or as a sole binder for the manufacture of construction adhesives. Thus, the increasing application and extensive properties of vinyl acetate ethylene (VAE) based redispersible polymer powder is the major factor boosting the market growth during the forecast period.
Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Segment Analysis - By Application
The tiling & flooring segment held the largest share in the redispersible polymer powder market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026. The powdered thermoplastic resin materials such as redispersible polymer powder resins are soft and flexible because of their relatively high ethylene contents due to which they are widely used in the tiling & flooring application. Redispersible polymer powder-based tiling & flooring are easy to work with, environmentally friendly, easy to apply, and offer flexible, long-lasting performance of tiled areas. They provide enhanced adhesive strength, high sag resistance, increased stability of freeze-thaw, and very good working properties. Also, the product aids in improving surface aesthetics, leveling, abrasion resistance, flexural & tensile bonding strength, wet strength values, plastic behavior, sag resistance, and more. Thus, it is anticipated that the market will be driven over the forecast period owing to the extensive properties that redispersible polymer powder offers.
Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Segment Analysis - By End-Use Industry
The residential construction segment held the largest share in the redispersible polymer powder market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2026. Redispersible polymer powders are extensively used in various chemical construction applications, such as self-leveling flooring compounds, composite external thermal insulation systems, tile adhesives, screeds, plasters, dry-mix mortars, repair mortars, grouts, slurries for cement sealing, and more. Redispersible polymer powders for inorganic materials such as gypsum and hydrated lime are used as cement and plaster modifiers or as a binder resin. As the sole binder resin for construction adhesives, formulators also use redispersible polymer powder. Improvements in workability and water retention, plasticity, dispersion, and freeze stability are the benefits of incorporating redispersible polymer powder in dry-mix formulations. As a modifier, redispersible polymer powder improves flex strength, crack resistance, adhesion, abrasion and impact resistance, and water repellency, owing to which redispersible polymer powder is extensively employed in the residential construction sector.
Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the redispersible polymer powder market in 2020 up to 42%, owing to the increasing residential and commercial buildings in the region. Due to economic reforms and the increasing per capita income of individuals, construction and building activities are increasing in countries such as India, China, and Singapore. The growth of the population is leading to a need for more residential and commercial sectors. The construction industry in India grew by 5.6% during 2016-20, compared to 2.9% during 2011-15, according to Invest India. And in terms of value, the construction industry is expected to record a 15.7% CAGR to reach $738.5 billion by 2022. The Chinese construction industry is forecast to grow at an annual average of 5% in real terms between 2019 and 2023, according to the International Trade Administration (ITA). Thus, with the increasing building and construction activity in the region, the demand for powdered thermoplastic resin materials such as redispersible polymer powder will also increase, which is anticipated to drive the redispersible polymer powder market in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.
Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Drivers
Increasing Government Initiative Bolstering the Growth of Construction Industry
The building and construction industry is flourishing in various regions as governments are spending heavily on expanding the building and construction industry. In September 2017, the France government launched an investment plan – “Grand Plan d’Investissement” over the following five years. Of the EUR 57.1 billion investment intended, EUR 20 billion will be committed to the construction sector. According to the Australian trade and investment commission, the Singapore government spends at least S$2 billion on public infrastructure each month. In addition, the Government-wide program for a Circular Economy, aimed at developing a circular economy in the Netherlands by 2050 is boosting the construction sector in the country. Furthermore, the building and construction activities are also increasing owing to the various government initiatives such as Foreign Direct Investments (FDI). And redispersible polymer powders are largely used in the construction sector to enhance the strength of these buildings by improving the chemical properties of dry-mix mortar and other dry mix products. Thus, such government investments and initiatives in the construction industry act as a driver for the market.
Extensive Characteristics of Redispersible Polymer Powder
The extensive characteristic of redispersible polymer powder when used in construction mixtures is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global redispersible polymer powder market. For the improvement of bonding strength, counter bending and tensile strength, impact resistance, wear resistance, durability, cracking of material prevention, and freeze-thawing stability, powdered thermoplastic resin materials such as redispersible polymer powder are significantly preferred by construction engineers. When assorted with water, these powdered organic binders can be re-dispersed in water into novel emulsions having essentially the same properties. As a result, the application of redispersible polymer powder has become a must in today's construction industry. This has increased its sales significantly and thus has positively acted on the growth of the overall redispersible polymer powder. Construction has increased globally and builders are bound to use wall reinforcement agents to improve the life and quality of walls, which has created a significant demand for redispersible polymer powder copolymer emulsions. Factors like these have created ample opportunities for growth for the global redispersible polymer powder market and thus act as its driving factors.
Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Challenges
Fluctuations in Prices of Raw Materials
The price fluctuations associated with raw materials of redispersible polymer powder will limit the market growth. Ethylene is a major raw material that is a by-product of naphtha used to produce redispersible powder. A rise in the naphtha prices owing to the volatility in crude oil prices will directly increase the prices of the product. According to, BP Statistical Review of World Energy, in the recent year there is been an augment in the cost volatility of crude oil, such as the cost fell from $98.95 in 2014 to $52.39 in 2015 and then augmented from $43.73 in 2016 to $71.31 in 2018. Other raw materials, such as acrylic resin, acetic acid, and vinyl acetate monomer, have also witnessed a surge in prices over recent years. Constantly changing pricing dynamics will affect the production costs and is likely to hamper the redispersible polymer powder market demand. Thus, the unstable market for raw materials represents a major restraint to the stability of the redispersible polymer powder market.
Redispersible Polymer Powder Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the redispersible polymer powder market. Major players in the redispersible polymer powder market are BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Dow Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Ashland Inc., Synthomer plc, Organik Kimya San. Tic. A.S., VINAVIL S.p.A., Dairen Chemical Corporation, Shanxi Sanwei Group Co., Ltd., Bosson Union Tech Co., Ltd, Acquos Pty Ltd., Kuban Polymer, Archroma, and Guangzhou Yuanye Industrial.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In April 2020, Celanese Corporation acquired Nouryon’s redispersible polymer powders business offered under the Elotex® brand (Elotex business). As part of the acquisition, Celanese has acquired all of Nouryon's global redispersible polymer powder production facilities across Europe and Asia.
Key Takeaways
Asia-Pacific dominates the redispersible polymer powder market, owing to the increasing manufacturing & construction activities in the region due to various government initiatives such as 100 smart cities and Housing for all by 2022 in APAC.
Redispersible polymer powders are copolymer emulsions that have been transformed by a set of processes, such as high temperatures and pressures, spray drying, and surface treatment, into powdered thermoplastic resin materials.
Huge investments are being made in the infrastructure sector to stimulate the economy, owing to which the demand for cement, dry-mix mortars, tiling, and plastering are projected to increase. This will boost the use of redispersible polymer powder for residential as well as non-residential buildings.
Redispersible polymer demand is constantly increasing due to its advantages in the construction industry, such as improved water retention and workability, strong dry-mix mortar strength development, higher flexural strength and flexibility, and strong resistance to impact and abrasion.
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, all construction and building activities are stopped until the pandemic, no new orders can be taken over and no existing order can be completed, which has a significant impact on the market for redispersible polymer powder.
