Enterprise Architecture Tools Market expected to reach USD 1,283 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 4.4%
Enterprise Architecture Tools Market by Component (Solutions and Services (Managed Services and Professional Services)), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, IT, Manufacturing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 26, 2021 ) The global Enterprise architecture tools market size is expected to grow from USD 989 million in 2020 to USD 1,283 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the forecast period. Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are the increasing adoption of the business-driven enterprise architecture approach for strategic business transformation and an increasing need to align enterprise information technology architecture with business strategy.
The enterprise architecture tools market comprises major providers, such as Software AG (Germany), Avolution (Australia), BiZZdesign (Netherlands), MEGA International (France), BOC Group (US), Orbus Software (UK), QualiWare (Denmark), Leanix (Germany), erwin (US), Sparx Systems (Australia), ValueBlue (Netherlands), UNICOM Global (US), Clausmark (Germany), Enterprise Architecture Solutions (UK), Planview (US), MonoFor (US), Valispace (Portugal), FIOS Insight (US), Aplas (Australia), NinjaRMM (US), CodeLogic (US), BetterCloud (US), Ardoq (Norway), Facility Planning Arts (US), and Keboola (US).The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the enterprise architecture tools market with their company profiles, recent developments, COVID-19 developments, and key market strategies.
The players in this market have embraced different strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares. New product launches and enhancements, partnerships, merger and acquisitions, have been the most dominating strategies adopted by the major players from 2018 to 2021, which helped them strengthen their offerings and broaden their customer base.
Software AG was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany. The company offers various solutions for enterprise architecture tools, such as Alfabet and Alfabet FastLane, along with managed services. It further operates through three business segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas and Natural, and Professional Services. The Digital Business platform segment is engaged in the sale, marketing, and delivery of cloud and IoT solutions, such as webMethods, ARIS, Alfabet, Apama, and Terracotta product families. The Adabas and Natural segment is responsible for offering applications to run airlines, railways, freight services, manage warehouses, and logistics networks. The Professional Services segment provides planning, design, development, and deployment of digital applications.
Avolution is one of the prominent players in the enterprise architecture tools market. The company was established in 2001 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. It offers enterprise architecture tool capabilities through its solution, ABACUS. The company offers its enterprise architecture tool solution in on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid deployment types, making it easy-to-use and faster-to-set up. The solution offers an Open Group Architecture Framework (TOGAF) and ArchiMate framework that helps in comparing and synchronizing future state architecture options for effective scenario analysis to speed data management and analysis.
