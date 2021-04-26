IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Zoetis, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., and GD Animal Health Dominate the Global Poultry Diagnostic Market
The global poultry diagnostics market is consolidated in nature with the top five players accounting for nearly 65%-70% of the market share in 2016.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 26, 2021 ) The global poultry diagnostics market is consolidated in nature with the top five players accounting for nearly 65%-70% of the market share in 2016. However, there are numerous small players in the market operating at the regional level. The major players in the poultry diagnostics market include IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Zoetis, Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), GD Animal Health (Netherlands), IDvet (France), AffiniTech, LTD. (U.S.), AgroBioTek Internacional (Honduras), and BioChek (Netherlands).
The leading position of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. in this market is mainly attributed to its strong product portfolio, wide geographic presence, and strong services network across the globe. The company offers a robust and broad product portfolio for poultry disease diagnosis, which is an important factor for its large market share. The company also has a diversified revenue system, which helps it to sustain its leading position in the market. The company primarily focuses on increasing its presence in this market through continuous R&D to provide technologically advanced products to its customers.
To widen its market presence, the company focuses on organic growth strategies such as product launches. For instance, in 2012, IDEXX launched the IDEXX Schmallenberg Ab Test for veterinary applications. The company has maintained its position in the market through its strong distribution network across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of World.
GD Animal Health is one of the major players that dominated the global poultry diagnostics market in 2016. The company specializes in providing a vast range of poultry diagnostics modalities along with testing services for the same. The company emphasizes on organic growth strategies such as product launches to enhance its market share. For instance, in 2016, the company introduced the DIVA test to detect and combat Mycoplasma synoviae infections.
It also launched two ELISA robot systems in the GD animal health laboratory, which helped it enhance its immunodiagnostics service market. The company invests in R&D activities and focuses on developing its immunodiagnostics and molecular biology products for veterinary applications. The company’s global footprint and the critical nature of its products and services play a key role in helping it garner a large share of this market.
Zoetis, Inc. is also one of the major players in the poultry diagnostics market. The company has a strong geographic presence the U.S., Canada, Brazil, China, Japan, and other developed and emerging countries. The company is focused on extending its market presence through expansions and acquisitions. For instance, in 2016, Zoetis, Inc. acquired Scandinavian Micro Biodevices (Denmark), a pioneer in developing and manufacturing microfluidic “lab on a chip” diagnostics for veterinary point-of-care services. This acquisition helped Zoetis expand its point-of-care diagnostics portfolio in the animal health industry. In addition, in 2015, the company expanded its manufacturing facility in Lincoln, (U.S.). enabling it to enhance its capacity to produce high-quality animal health products.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and QIAGEN N.V. also hold a considerable share in the poultry diagnostics market with their vast product offering and wide geographic reach. The top players in the global poultry diagnostic market are continuously striving to increase their market share with product launches, product upgrades, and geographic expansions. Some players are also focusing on acquisitions and collaborations with similar companies to increase their customer base and garner greater market shares in the coming years. Product launch accounted for 48% of the total strategies adopted by players in the market from 2012 to 2017.
