Construction Company Utilizing "Design-Build" Contracting
Silva Construction Answers Questions on “Design-Build” System of Contracting
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 19, 2021 ) SAN PEDRO, CA -- Silva Construction (www.silvaconstruction.com), a remodeling and construction company in the Southern California area, recently came out with a statement explaining its unique “design-build” system of contracting. According to a representative from the company, this system of contracting for home remodeling and construction, allows for quickly executed construction jobs that maintain high quality. Silva Construction has over 40 years of experience in the construction field.
The company stated the following regarding the “Design-Build” system: “Design-Build is a method that allows owners to have one point of contact for both the design and construction phases of their project. At Silva Construction, we would be your Design-Build contractors and we would manage all contracts with each company, such as material providers, subcontractors and equipment vendors. This method allows all elements of a project to be in coordination with one another and makes it less stressful for the owner.”
Dave Silva, co-owner of Silva Construction, further stated: “The purpose of this system is to make things less stressful and simpler for the owner. It can be much easier to make costly mistakes in construction if you are dealing with one contractor for the design-work and another to conduct the actual construction. With Design-Build, everything is under one roof, it’s fully coordinated, and costly mistakes are avoided. And it makes everything much simpler for the owner to deal with. For this reason we do Design-Build in nearly every job we do.”
Dave Silva and David Clarke are owners of Silva Construction, Inc., located in San Pedro, CA. The company has over 40 years of experience in remodeling construction, and serves Southern California’s South Bay area, including Westchester, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, San Pedro, Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Harbor City, Lomita, Torrance, and other select areas. Their blog can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/blog3/ and their website can be seen at https://www.silvaconstruction.com/. They can be reached at 310-831-6310.
