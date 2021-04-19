COVID-19 Impact on the Global Humic-based Biostimulants Market
Humic-based Biostimulants Market by Type (Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid, and Potassium Humate), Mode of Application (Foliar Treatment, Seed Treatment, and Soil Treatment), Formulation, Crop Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 19, 2021 ) The global humic-based biostimulants market is estimated at USD 515 million in 2020 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020, to reach a value of USD 848 million by 2025. The humic-based biostimulants industry has been gaining pace due to associated benefits and an increase in the need for sustainable agriculture and reduced exploitation and wastage of conventional synthetic fertilizers.The easy availability of raw materials for humic-based biostimulants such as humic acid also draws the attention of key players in the market to develop new and effective active ingredients of biostimulants.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=45726696
COVID-19 impact on Humic-based biostimulants market:
The humic-based biostimulants market includes major Tier I and II suppliers like Novihum Technologies GMBH ( Germany), Humintech GMBH (Germany), Qingdao Future Group (China), Promisol (Spain), and Bioline (Canada). These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and RoW.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the humic-based biostimulants market has been minimal, especially because of supply chain disruption. Many consumers have adopted a healthy lifestyle during the outbreak of COVID-19, because of which the demand for organic food products has gained more traction; hence the demand for biological inputs has boosted. The barriers imposed by the government have although not affected the agriculture sector much, with the manufacturing plants running seamlessly even during lockdowns. Therefore the biostimulants which are combined with fertilizers have gained more market.
The agriculture industry in Asia, particularly in the Southeast Asian countries, witness effective transformation due to various technological advancements. The increase in agricultural practices and demand for agricultural produce which can meet the international standards are the factors that are projected to drive the humic-based biostimulants market in this region. It has produced high-quality biostimulants and has patented various new bioactive molecules. Asian countries, such as China, Japan, southeast countries are shifting toawards sustainable agriculture. Hence, the demand for Humic-based biostimulants is high in the region.
Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=45726696
Key players in this market include Bayer AG (Germany), FMC Corporation (US), UPL Ltd (India), Borregaard (Norway), Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands), Valagro SpA (Italy), Biolchim SpA (Italy), and Humic Growth Solutions (Florida). These major players in this market focus on increasing their presence through expansions & investments, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and agreements. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities, along with strong distribution networks across these regions.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=45726696
COVID-19 impact on Humic-based biostimulants market:
The humic-based biostimulants market includes major Tier I and II suppliers like Novihum Technologies GMBH ( Germany), Humintech GMBH (Germany), Qingdao Future Group (China), Promisol (Spain), and Bioline (Canada). These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and RoW.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the humic-based biostimulants market has been minimal, especially because of supply chain disruption. Many consumers have adopted a healthy lifestyle during the outbreak of COVID-19, because of which the demand for organic food products has gained more traction; hence the demand for biological inputs has boosted. The barriers imposed by the government have although not affected the agriculture sector much, with the manufacturing plants running seamlessly even during lockdowns. Therefore the biostimulants which are combined with fertilizers have gained more market.
The agriculture industry in Asia, particularly in the Southeast Asian countries, witness effective transformation due to various technological advancements. The increase in agricultural practices and demand for agricultural produce which can meet the international standards are the factors that are projected to drive the humic-based biostimulants market in this region. It has produced high-quality biostimulants and has patented various new bioactive molecules. Asian countries, such as China, Japan, southeast countries are shifting toawards sustainable agriculture. Hence, the demand for Humic-based biostimulants is high in the region.
Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=45726696
Key players in this market include Bayer AG (Germany), FMC Corporation (US), UPL Ltd (India), Borregaard (Norway), Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands), Valagro SpA (Italy), Biolchim SpA (Italy), and Humic Growth Solutions (Florida). These major players in this market focus on increasing their presence through expansions & investments, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and agreements. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities, along with strong distribution networks across these regions.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.