Key players are adopting various strategies in Tractor Implements Market
Tractor Implements Market by Phase (Tillage, Irrigation and Crop Protection, Sowing and Planting, Harvesting and Threshing), Drive (2-Wheel and 4-Wheel Drive), Power (Powered and Unpowered), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 19, 2021 ) The tractor implements market is projected to reach USD 76.1 billion by 2023, from USD 57.3 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as high labor cost in the agriculture industry and the growing need to prevent the post-harvest food loss.
Key players in the tractor implements market include Deere & Company (US), Kubota Corporation (Japan), Mahindra and Mahindra (India), SDF (Italy), and Kuhn Group (France). These players have a significant presence in the tractor implements market. In addition, these companies are focusing on developing, introducing, and manufacturing various tractor implements, which enable farmers to speed up their farming practices. To enter the equipment industry, key players are adopting various strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, and expansions.
CLAAS is a Germany-based company, which manufactures mowers and windrower equipment and provides information technology support for advanced farming techniques. It offers agricultural equipment products, such as various models of harvesters, combines, and balers in its product portfolio. The company operates in all the regions including North & South America, Europe, Asia Oceania, the Middle East, and Africa through their production facilities.
Deere & Company serves the market with a wide product portfolio in various segments such as agriculture, forestry, landscaping and ground care, golf and sports turf, lawn and garden, construction, engines and drivetrain, government and military sales, and rental sales. Under its agriculture segment, it offers various equipment and implements that are attached to tractors for agricultural use.
In May 2018, the company integrated new features of draper and track system in the My Operations mobile app. This will help in improving the performance, efficiency, and ride quality of the S-series combines. In September 2018, the company acquired PLA SA, an Argentina based company that deals with sprayer manufacturing. The acquisition would help the company to expand its product portfolio, as well as its reach to the local farmers in Argentina with its products.
CNH Industrial N.V. operates in five major business segments such as agriculture equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, powertrain, and financial services. It owns 53 research and development centers, which helps in developing innovative products. The company also has 12 brands, out of which 3 brands offer agricultural equipment products, such as Case IH, Steyr, and New Holland Agriculture. Steyr also deals with agricultural products, but its offerings are limited to heavy-load tractors and trucks, which does not include equipment.
