Supply Chain Management in Healthcare Industry to Reach USD 3.3 billion by 2025 - Key Industry Insights, Current and Future Perspectives
Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size Estimation and Analysis of Wide Range of Growth Opportunities for Industry Players.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 17, 2021 ) The study estimates the healthcare supply chain management market size for 2020 and projects its demand till 2025. This study involved the use of various secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as Dun & Bradstreet, Bloomberg Businessweek, and Factiva) to identify and collect relevant information. Primary sources included several industry experts from core and related industries; preferred suppliers, manufacturers, and distributors; and standards and certification organizations from companies and organizations related to all segments of the industry’s value chain.
Major Market Growth Drivers:
The key factors driving the growth of this market include the adoption of GS1 system of standard in the healthcare industry globally, the emergence of cloud-based solutions, reduction in operational costs by improving the efficacy and increase in overall profitability.
Revenue Growth Analysis:
[161 Pages Report] The global healthcare supply chain management market is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2025 from USD 2.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9%
Browse and in-depth TOC on "Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market"
149 – Tables
29 – Figures
161 – Pages
Increased adoption of software-based systems is expected to enhance the growth of the market
Healthcare supply chain management systems are available as two components, software, and hardware. A software system is highly acceptable compared to hardware systems due to the increasing number of online purchases, improving business intelligence, and growing preference for eco-friendly logistics. This is said to enhance the growth of the healthcare supply chain management market in the forecast period.
The cloud-based segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.
Based on delivery mode, the healthcare supply chain management market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. Though the on-premise segment holds the largest share in the market, the cloud-based segment is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period. Cloud-based solutions help healthcare organizations share and integrate information from disparate locations; these solutions also offer minimum costs of installation and maintenance. Such advantages are driving market growth in this segment.
The market in North America is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2020–2025).
North America is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. This large share can be attributed to factors such as the consolidation of hospitals, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing awareness in the region. On the other hand, the European region is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by APAC and later ROW.
Key Market Players:
The healthcare supply chain management market is fragmented, with the presence of several large as well as emerging players. In 2019, SAP SE (Germany), Oracle Corporation (US), and Infor (US) were the leading players in the healthcare supply chain management industry. Other players include McKesson Corporation (US), TECSYS (US), Global Healthcare Exchange (US), Cardinal Health (US), Determine (US), Epicor (US), LLamasoft (US), Manhattan Associates (US), Blue Yonder Group, Inc. (JDA Software) (US), Cerner (US), Jump Technologies (US), LogiTag Systems (US), Harris Affinity (US), Premier (US), Accurate Info Soft (US), Hybrent (US), and Arvato Systems (Germany).
The key players in the market were identified through secondary research, and their market shares were determined through primary and secondary research. This entire process included the study of the annual and financial reports of the top market players and extensive interviews for key insights from industry leaders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined by using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. All possible parameters that affect the markets covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data.
