Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.3% During the Forecast Period 2021-2026
Rise in Incidences of Spinal Injuries, Increase in the Aging Population Are the Major Factors That Are Driving the Spinal Non-fusion Devices Market Growth.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 16, 2021 ) Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market size was estimated at $3.8 billion in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Spinal surgical devices are used by surgeons during surgery in order to treat deformity, stabilize and strengthen the spine and promote fusion. It stimulates motion and brings flexibility to the body. These devices are made of materials that are biocompatible or body-friendly and are capable of providing maximum spinal stability and strength. In general, spinal surgery devices are categorized into fusion and non-fusion. The key difference between both types is that the Fusion devices are combined with bone graft and non-fusion devices are used without bone graft. Spinal non-fusion devices replace pro-inflammatory tissues, repairs spinal alignment, and decompress the neural elements while maintaining functional movements. Non-fusion spinal devices are inserted into the patient’s body without fusion in the human body and it helps the stability and movement of patients after surgery. Some of the major non-fusion devices are growth sparing devices and artificial discs. Extended healing time, bone graft donor site morbidity, and adjacent segment degeneration are some of the advantages of spinal non-fusion devices that indicate that non-fusion devices are a better alternatives for patients over fusion devices. Rise in incidences of spinal injuries, increase in the aging population are the major factors that are driving the Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market growth. However, high surgery costs are anticipated to hamper the growth of the Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market over the aforesaid period.
Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market Segment Analysis - By Type
Based on type, Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market is segmented into Artificial Disc Replacement Device, Partial Disc (Nucleus) Replacement Device, Dynamic Stabilization Devices, Total Facet Replacement Devices, Annulus Repair Device, and Others. Dynamic stabilization devices accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020 owing to the lack of post-operative spinal flexibility that is associated with the spinal cord. Moreover, the increasing number of cases of spinal degenerative disorders is a significant factor driving the dynamic stabilization devices segment over the period 2021-2026. Partial Disc (Nucleus) Replacement Device segment is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.6 % forecast period 2021-2026 owing to its lower cost and success rates associated with this type of device during the surgery.
Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market Segment Analysis - By End User
Based on the End User, Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market is segmented into Hospitals, Orthopedic Centres, and others. The hospital segment accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020 owing to the availability of advanced infrastructure coupled with the quality of the healthcare services received by the patients in the hospitals. Hospitals are staffed with skilled surgeons and many healthcare providers at the hospitals directly involve in care during and after surgery, unlike other surgical centers, thus significantly boosting the segment growth. Orthopedic centers are estimated to be the fastest-growing segment and are predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the emerging field of spine surgery that incorporates Orthopedic surgeons that are specialized in spine surgeries.
Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
Based on Geography, North America Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market accounted for the 42% revenue share in 2020. This is majorly attributed to the high disposable income in the region and growing geriatric population coupled with government initiatives that promote healthcare policies and create awareness among people in this region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region owing to its improving healthcare infrastructure and technological advancements. An increase in expenditure in emerging markets like India and China overcome the medical needs of the country and thus, fuels the spinal non-fusion devices market growth.
Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market Drivers
Better Alternative than Fusion treatment:
Non-fusion Device is an alternative for the traditional fusion treatment. It is a spinal system that uses flexible materials in order to stabilize the spine. It offers added stability while keeping vertebrae in a more natural position when compared to fusion surgery. This procedure generally takes few hours, it is said to be the effective alternative to fusion surgery in treating degenerative slipped discs in the thoracolumbar, lumbar, and sacral regions. These non-fusion devices create an active push-pull that stabilizes the affected joint and keeping the vertebrae in their natural position by allowing controlled limited motion. Many patients experience immediate relief of any leg pain and the recovery time is shortened as fusion is not required. The major advantage of the non-fusion implants is that patients experience a significant reduction of pain and the possibility of normal daily activity is high and reduced hospital recovery time.
Rise in Aging Population:
The global population is experiencing an upward shift in its age structure and therefore, clinicians are required to treat the raising array of elderly-specific spinal disorders. In addition, these elderly populations present age-related comorbidities that complicate the diagnosis and care. According to a lead author in a recent supplement in Neurosurgery focusing on the aging spine, for spine surgeons, this older generation poses unique challenges like reduced bone density, decreased mobility, spinal degeneration, and deformities. Moreover, the increasing number of obese patients and the growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries are the significant factors driving the growth of the market.
Increasing Incidences of Spinal Injuries:
The Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market is poised to grow by the rise in the incidence of spinal injuries. According to American Chiropractic Association, in 2018 around 31 million people in the U.S had reported lower-back pain, and nearly 80% of the population experience back problems at any point in their lives. Spinal problems caused by obesity, sedentary lifestyle, and sports-related accidents also play an important role in the rising prevalence of spinal non-fusion surgeries, improved mobility and quality of life, and cost-effectiveness of treatments compared to non-operative care boosts the market for spinal non-fusion devices.
Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market Challenges
High Cost of Devices:
The cost of the spinal non-fusion devices is a major concern that restrains the growth of the market. High prices associated with healthcare services, along with the high availability of alternative technologies are the major factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the low-income demographic is incapable to adopt these surgeries that further hinder the market growth.
Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Industry Outlook:
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market. Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market top 10 companies are Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, NuVasive, Inc., DePuy Synthes, Globus Medical, Inc., Paradigm Spine, LLC, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen, Centinel Spine, LLC, Johnson & Johnson and Pioneer Surgical Technologies.
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In July 2020, Medtronic has announced its agreement to acquire Medicrea, a spine device company that has artificial intelligence, predictive modeling, and also patient-specific implant offerings.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, North America Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market accounted for the 42% revenue share in 2020 owing to the highest disposable income and growing geriatric population in this region.
Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market is provided in the Spinal Non-Fusion Devices Market.
