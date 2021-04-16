Mechano-Therapy Appliances, Massage Apparatus, and Psychological Aptitude-Testing Apparatus Market Size Estimated to Reach $600 Million by 2026
Increasing Consciousness About Health and Rising Muscular Disorders and Injury Is the Major Factor Driving the Growth of This Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 16, 2021 ) Mechano-Therapy Appliances Massage Apparatus and Psychological Aptitude-Testing Apparatus Market size is estimated to reach $600 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5% over 2021-2026. Mechanotherapy is used to represent the therapeutic use of any method that provides a mechanical stimulus to the tissue and helps in recovering or developing the body and improves tissue repair. Therapeutic Massage therapy provides better results for the improvement in circulatory, lymphatic functioning. Increasing consciousness about health and rising muscular disorders and injury is the major factor driving the growth of this market. Furthermore, the rising advancement in a technological and increasing number of centers for psychological aptitude test for students is set to further enhance the overall market demand for Mechano-Therapy Appliances, Massage Apparatus, and Psychological Aptitude-Testing Apparatus Market for the period 2021-2026.
Mechano-Therapy Appliances, Massage Apparatus, and Psychological Aptitude-Testing Apparatus Market Segment Analysis - By Application
The global Mechano-Therapy Appliances, Massage Apparatus, and Psychological Aptitude-Testing Apparatus Market based on Application can be further segmented into Muscular Pain, Psychological Cases, Others. The Muscular Pain segment is the major segment generating revenue in 2020. According to World Health Organization, in 2021 about 1.71 billion people are suffering from muscular disorders which increases muscle pain and is rising the growth of this segment. The Psychological Assay segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 3.5% for the period 2021-2026. This is owing to rapid results of reducing stress, anxiety, and various other problems.
Mechano-Therapy Appliances, Massage Apparatus, and Psychological Aptitude-Testing Apparatus Market Segment Analysis - By End-Use Industry
The global Mechano-Therapy Appliances, Massage Apparatus, and Psychological Aptitude-Testing Apparatus Market based on End-Use Industry can be further segmented into hospitals, Fitness Club, and Others. The Hospital segment registers for the highest market share in 2020. This is owing to the availability of advanced infrastructure and availability of skilled doctors. The Fitness Club segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 1.5% over 2021-2026. This is owing to the availability of well equipped sophisticated instruments.
Mechano-Therapy Appliances, Massage Apparatus, and Psychological Aptitude-Testing Apparatus Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
North America dominated the Mechano-Therapy Appliances, Massage Apparatus, and Psychological Aptitude-Testing Apparatus Market with a market share of 45% in 2020. This is owing to the increasing adoption of advanced devices and rising awareness about health. Moreover, According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, about 250,000 million people suffering from muscular pain which increasing the growth of Mechano-Therapy Appliances, Massage Apparatus, and Psychological Aptitude-Testing Apparatus Market of this region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to outpace all the regions by clocking the highest CAGR of 20% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the increasing geriatric population and increasing injuries owing to sports.
Mechano-Therapy Appliances, Massage Apparatus, and Psychological Aptitude-Testing Apparatus Market Drivers
Increasing Consciousness About Health
Rising awareness about health is the major factor driving the growth of this market. People now become more conscious of their health and moreover, the geriatric population is rising which increases that focusing on improving health. Thus, increasing the growth of the Mechano-Therapy Appliances, Massage Apparatus, and Psychological Aptitude-Testing Apparatus Market over 2021-2026.
Rising Muscular Disorders and Injury
Rising cases of muscular disorders and injuries in sports are increasing the growth of the Mechano-Therapy Appliances, Massage Apparatus, and Psychological Aptitude-Testing Apparatus Market. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, about 8.6 million sports injuries occur every year which increases the growth of Mechano-Therapy Appliances, Massage Apparatus, and Psychological Aptitude-Testing Apparatus Market over 2021-2026.
Covid Impact:
COVID-19 Pandemic has adversely affected the fitness industry. Owing to COVID-19, lockdowns, social distancing, have been implemented in order to reduce the spread of Coronavirus which makes people stay at home. So, a large number of people are not able to regularize their fitness which increases health problems and is negatively affecting the growth of Mechano-Therapy Appliances, Massage Apparatus, and Psychological Aptitude-Testing Apparatus Market.
Mechano-Therapy Appliances, Massage Apparatus, and Psychological Aptitude-Testing Apparatus Market Challenges
Lack of Awareness About Therapies
Some of the factors that are set to impede the growth of the Meningitis Diagnostic Testing Market are the lack of knowledge and consciousness about therapies is set to create hurdles for the Mechano-Therapy Appliances, Massage Apparatus, and Psychological Aptitude-Testing Apparatus Market.
Mechano-Therapy Appliances, Massage Apparatus, and Psychological Aptitude-Testing Apparatus Industry Outlook
Product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and geographical expansions are key strategies adopted by players in the Mechano-Therapy Appliances, Massage Apparatus, and Psychological Aptitude-Testing Apparatus Market. Key companies of this market include Accord Medical Products Pvt. Ltd., Sunrise Industries, India Medico Instruments, Equipo Psicotecnico, Devices Solutions, Kencap Ltd., Xiaomi, JSB Healthcare, OSIM International Ltd., and Casada International.
Acquisitions/Product Launches:
In June 2019, Xiaomi launches new equipment Momoda Smart AI Full Body Massage Chair which can be accessed through voice assistant software, XiaoAI.
Key Takeaways
Geographically, in 2020 North America dominated the Mechano-Therapy Appliances, Massage Apparatus, and Psychological Aptitude-Testing Apparatus Market owing to increasing adoption of advanced devices and rising awareness about health.
Increasing consciousness about health and rising muscular disorders and injury are likely to aid in the market growth of the Mechano-Therapy Appliances, Massage Apparatus, and Psychological Aptitude-Testing Apparatus Market.
Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Mechano-Therapy Appliances, Massage Apparatus, and Psychological Aptitude-Testing Apparatus Market report.
Lack of awareness about therapies is set to create hurdles for the Mechano-Therapy Appliances, Massage Apparatus, and Psychological Aptitude-Testing Apparatus Market.
