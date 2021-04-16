Denmark Organic Food Market Global Forecast by Products, Distribution Channels, End Users, Company Analysis
Denmark Organic Food Market will grow to US$ 7.3 Billion by the end of the year 2027. Global Forecast by Products, Distribution Channels, End Users, Company Analysis.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 16, 2021 ) Denmark is a magnificent and shining example for Organic Food Industry. Globally, Denmark has one of the highest per-capita organic food consumption. The consumption of organic foods in Denmark has moved from the lavish goods segment towards mainstream consumption. Due to rising awareness among consumers about the health benefits of organic food products. According to the Renub Research report, it is anticipated that Denmark Organic Food Market will grow to US$ 7.3 Billion by the end of the year 2027.
As per this research study, Organic Food Market Growth Trends in Denmark will be in 15.89% CAGR duri
The Ministry of Environment and Food (MEF) in Denmark is the lead government agency for organic food and farming. With a new Organic Action Plan for Denmark, the Danish government has developed and enlarged organic production. The Danish government has planned to double the areas cultivated using organic and biodynamic practices. Besides, the program aims to make Denmark go utterly natural in the upcoming years. The government also supports and focuses on organic farming research and developing new technologies for organic products.
In Denmark, most of the organic farmland is located in the northern continental part called Jutland. As per USDA, in the year 2019, 34000 hectares of farmland converted to organic farming. In context with the farmers in the year 2018, 325 farmers were added to the organic farming, which totalled 4000, and still, numbers are surging. Compared to traditional farming, organic farming can improve the use of synthetic pesticides or would instead prohibit, which results in fewer nitrates into the environment and helps animal welfare. As per our research findings, Denmark Organic Food Industry was US$ 2.6 Billion in 2020.
Denmark's has the highest market share for organic products worldwide due to its innovative approach to organic policy. Consumer demand for a broad range of organic product and almost 80% of Danes purchase organic food in Denmark. Over the last decade, the growth of Organic Action Plans (OAPs) has raised momentum as a device for achieving a more integrated approach to organic policy-making at the European level. As per this research study, Organic Food Market Growth Trends in Denmark will be in 15.89% CAGR during 2020-2027.
The Danish government also supports a more significant part of the food prepared in a public institution (Hospitals, Kindergartens, Educational, kitchens etc.) to become fully organic. As a result, more than 800 thousand people have benefited from healthy, organic meals served every day in canteens, hospitals, and schools. The government is strengthening the knowledge of organic food and organic production in primary schools and agricultural education. Some of the primary key players in organic food include Danish Crown, ARLA FOODS AMBA., MIDSONA DANMARK A/S.
COVID-19 Impact on Denmark Organic Food Industry
As international borders in Denmark closed for a part of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this has resulted in halting on the transportation industry and thus, surging restriction on vehicles movement has affected the supply chain management of raw ingredients. Furthermore, this has also impacted the availability of organic food in stores and supermarkets. Overall in Grocery Sectors' with online sales of organic foods are growing. Online Sales are resulting in increased domestic organic food market size.
Renub Research report titled “Denmark Organic Food Market by Products (Beverages, Cereal and Food Grain, Processed Food, Meat, Fish Poultry & Eggs, Fruits & Vegetables, Spices & amp; Pulses, Others), Distribution Channels (Grocery Sector including Online Sales, Health Food Stores, Mini Markets and Miscellaneous, Food Services), End Users (Public Institutions: Hospitals, Kindergardens, Educational, etc., Canteens in Public Sector Work Place, Canteens in Private Sector Work Place, Hotels, Restaurants, Cafes etc, Others), Company Analysis (Arla Foods Amba, Daish Crown, Midsona Danmark A/S)" provides a complete analysis of Denmark Organic Food Industry.
Product - Market breakup from 7 viewpoints
1. Organic Beverages
2. Organic Cereal and Food Grain
3. Organic Meat, Fish Poultry & Eggs
4. Organic Processed Food
5. Organic Spices & amp; Pulses
6. Organic Fruits & Vegetables
7. Other Organic Food Products
Distribution – Market breakup from 4 viewpoints
1. Grocery Sector incl. Online Sales
2. Mini Markets and Miscellaneous
3. Health Food Stores
4. Food Services
End Users – Market breakup from 4 viewpoints
1. Public Institutions (Hospitals, Kindergartens, Educational)
2. Canteens in Public Sector Work Place
3. Hotels, Restaurants, Cafes etc
4. Others
Companies have been covered from 3 viewpoints
1. Overview
2. Recent Development
3. Revenue Analysis
Company Analysis
1. Dainsh Crown
2. Arla Foods Amba
3. Midsona Danmark A/S
