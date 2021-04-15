Pest Control Market Projected to Reach $29.1 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1%
The global pest control market is projected to reach USD 29.1 billion by 2026, from USD 22.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.1%
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 15, 2021 ) The overall pest control market is projected to grow from USD 22.7 billion in 2021 to USD 29.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1%. The rise in the popularity of pest control solutions can be attributed to the increasing scope of urbanization in developing markets and the emergence of megacities, which host over 15-20 million residents. Markets such as China and India are among the key markets targeted by pest control service providers and pesticide suppliers due to their high population density and a large middle-class population that is adopting pest control services in the region.
Drivers: Rising adoption of digital applications and technology
One of the most important aspects of food safety in the global food supply chains is pest control. The changes in the way food are produced, sourced, and distributed, along with climate changes, have led to an increase in risks of food safety from pests. In addition, more stringent regulations for food safety and changes in consumer demands are the key factors that are projected to encourage food producers/manufacturers to find more efficient and sustainable ways to ensure food quality and safety. Changes in consumer habits, such as online shopping, have led to an increase in the use of automation in the supply chain, which allows pests to thrive where there are few or no humans around to notice pest infestations or deter pests, such as rats and mice. Thus, pest control manufacturers are adopting greener and smarter pest control solutions.
Nowadays, IoT has been a trending technology that helps in the remote monitoring and control of pests. IoT technology allows businesses in the food sector to address these food safety challenges. IoT devices can monitor and report pest activity in real-time and collect data that provides new insights into pest behavior that can help improve pest control and food safety.
Challenges: Growth in pest resistance against chemical compounds
Even though insects are effectively controlled by the application of chemicals, these insect species can develop resistance to insecticides when exposed to a larger dose of these active ingredients frequently. For instance, flies are known to have developed high resistance against all types of insecticides due to the improper handling of pesticides. According to the Center for Integrated Pest Management, over 600 species of pests have developed resistance to chemical compounds. This has encouraged the use of biocontrol products and alternative measures, including crop rotation, to prevent pests from building any resistance.
Increasing rates of urbanization and growing middle-class population drive pest control demand in residential applications.
The pest control market is segmented on the basis of application into commercial, residential, livestock, industrial, and others. The residential segment is witnessing a surge in demand for pest control services for the containment of cockroaches, bed bugs, mosquitoes, and termites. Dust control is recommended for residential areas and home applications. Baits are also used for indoor and outdoor applications in residential areas. Also, insecticide aerosols are recommended for small buildings or nearby areas. The common forms of pests found in the residential areas include rodents, cockroaches, termites, bed bugs, ticks, lice, and wildlife pests such as raccoons, opossums, moles, and gophers. The available solutions for residential areas include chemical spraying, baits, and aerosols. In cases of high levels of infestation, fumigation is used to exterminate the pests.
Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest growth in the pest control market by 2026.
The Asia Pacific region is among the fastest-growing regions for pest control. The region’s high concentration of urban population and urbanization poses a strong potential for pest control service providers. The effects of climate change and in certain cases, the negligence toward sanitary conditions in urban slums has resulted in multiple disease outbreaks. Improvements in legislation and policies surrounding the requirement of pest control have benefitted pest control service providers in the Asia Pacific region. Additionally, the region has also been susceptible to many pest-borne disease outbreaks in the last two decades. From the last quarter of 2015, there has been a significant number of cases related to Zika virus in the region. Zika virus is a mosquito transmitted Flavivirus and has been detected in several countries in the Asia Pacific region, which include Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. According to a WHO report (October 2016), the Asia Pacific region is highly likely to continue to report new cases and possibly new outbreaks of Zika virus. Thus, with increasing outbreaks of diseases due to insects, the demand for pest control services is projected to increase in the region.
The key service providers in this market include Terminix (US), Ecolab (US), Rollins Inc. (US), Rentokil Initial Plc (UK), and Anticimex (Sweden). The pesticide suppliers in the pest control market include Bayer AG (Germany), BASF (Germany), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd. (Japan), ADAMA (Israel), FMC Corporation (US), Corteva Agriscience (US), PelGar International (UK), and Bell Laboratories (US).
