Tuna Fish Market & Volume Global Forecast by Species Production, Importing, Exporting Countries, Company Analysis
Tuna Fish Market will be US$ 31.7 Billion by 2027. Global Forecast by Species Production(Skipjack, Yellowfin, Bigeye, Longtail, Albacore), Importing, Exporting Countries, Company Analysis.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 13, 2021 ) Globally, advancement in technology and the physical development of fishing continuously develop. The introduction of FADs called Fishing Aggregating Devices by the purse seine fleet has a great impact on fishing nowadays. This technology boosted the small-sized tuna catches. According to Renub Research analysis, Global Tuna Fish Market will be US$ 31.7 Billion by 2027.
As per this research report, Tuna Industry Globally will grow with a CAGR of 2.82% from 2020 to 2027.
As per this research report, Tuna Industry Globally will grow with a CAGR of 2.82% from 2020 to 2027.
Tuna Fish constitute the genus Thunnus which belongs to the Mackerel family. It is the essential fish commodities across the globe. Worldwide catches of commercial tuna species have increased in recent years, and its import volume of fresh and frozen has also increased. The most important species catches are skipjack, yellowfin, bigeye, bluefin—however, Pacific bluefin and Southern bluefin species caught in smaller quantity. The market of Tuna world over was valued at US$ 26.1 Billion in 2020.
Request a Free Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.renub.com/request-sample-page.php?gturl=tuna-fish-market-p.php
Stocks status reviewed as per FAO
• All the assessment by each tuna Regional Fisheries Management Organisations (RFMO)
• Reviews were based on whether the biomass is above or below the reference point and whether fishing mortality is higher or lower than the level equivalent to the sustainable yield.
Many parts across the globe, like Europe, Asian countries, have a tradition of consuming non canned tuna, and nowadays, this has expanded throughout the world, particularly in North American countries. Factors driving this market are surging demand for canned tuna, rising disposable income in developing nations, and inclination towards ready to eat food due to hectic lifestyles. As per this research report, Tuna Industry Globally will grow with a CAGR of 2.82% from 2020 to 2027.
As per our study, it has seen that countries like Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt, European countries, North American countries owing to the trends of consuming tuna and this will grow in the upcoming years. Apart from that, the import tariff on imported canned tuna was very low in Middle East countries.
Renub Research latest report, "Global Fish Tuna Market & Volume by Species Production (Skipjack, Yellowfin, Bigeye, Longtail, Albacore), Importing Countries (Japan, United States, South Korea, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Netherlands, Germany, United Kingdom), Exporting Countries (Vietnam, South Korea, Indonesia, Spain, China, Turkey, France, Croatia, Morocco, Malta) Company Analysis (Seatrade, Ideal Foods Ltd, Sea Delights, Atlantic Capes Fisheries, Inc, Atalanta Corporation)"
Follow the link for the full report with detailed TOC and list of figures and tables: https://www.renub.com/tuna-fish-market-p.php
Production by Species – Market Volume breakup from 5 viewpoints
1. Skipjack Tuna
• Market
• Volume
2. Yellowfin Tuna
• Market
• Volume
3. Bigeye Tuna
• Market
• Volume
4. Longtail Tuna
• Market
• Volume
5. Albacore Tuna
• Market
• Volume
Importing Country - Tuna Market breakup by 10 Countries
• Japan
• United States
• South Korea
• France
• Spain
• Italy
• Russia
• Netherlands
• Germany
• United Kingdom
Exporting Country - Tuna Market breakup by 10 Countries
• Vietnam
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Spain
• China
• Turkey
• France
• Croatia
• Morocco
• Malta
All companies have been covered from 3 Viewpoints
• Overviews
• Recent Developments
• Revenues
Company Analysis
1. Seatrade
2. Ideal Foods Ltd
3. Sea Delights
4. Atlantic Capes Fisheries, Inc
5. Atalanta Corporation
Industry Related Opportunity:
Global Chicken Market: https://www.renub.com/global-chicken-market-p.php
Global Beef Market: https://www.renub.com/global-beef-market-p.php
Global Pork Market: https://www.renub.com/global-pork-market-p.php
Fish Meal Market: https://www.renub.com/fish-meal-market-p.php
About the Company:
Renub Research is a Market Research and Consulting Company. We have more than 10 years of experience especially in international Business-to-Business Researches, Surveys and Consulting. We provide a wide range of business research solutions that helps companies in making better business decisions. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. Our wide clientele comprises major players in Healthcare, Travel and Tourism, Food & Beverages, Power & Energy, Information Technology, Telecom & Internet, Chemical, Logistics & Automotive, Consumer Goods & Retail, Building and Construction, & Agriculture. Our clients rely on our market analysis and data to make informed knowledgeable decisions. We are regarded as one of the best providers of knowledge. Our pertinent analysis helps consultants, bankers and executives to make informed and correct decisions.
Our core team is comprised of experienced people holding graduate, postgraduate and PhD degrees in Finance, Marketing, Human Resource, Bio-Technology, Medicine, Information Technology, Environmental Science and many more. Our research helps to make business decisions: on strategy, organization, operations, technology, mergers & acquisitions etc. We support many blue chip companies by providing them with findings and perspectives across a wide range of markets. Our research reports offer a blend of information insight, analysis and forecasting that is essential in today's ultra-competitive markets.
Contact Us:
Renub Research
Phone No: +1 678-302-0700 (USA) | +91–120–421–9822 (IND)
Email: info@renub.com
Web: https://www.renub.com
Follow on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/renub-research
Contact Information:
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.