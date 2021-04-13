United States Pets Food Market & Volume Forecast By Animal Type, Food, Ingredients, Distribution Channels, Company Analysis
United States Pet Food Market will be US$ 41.49 Billion by 2026. Forecast By Animal Type, Food(Dog, Cat, Birds, Fish, others), Ingredients, Distribution Channels, Company Analysis.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 13, 2021 ) Pet humanization is on the rise around the globe. According to the 2019-2020 National Pet Owners Survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), In the United States, sixty-seven percent of households, or about 85 million families, own a pet. Pets like dogs, cats, and birds are domestic animals that became part of the family. According to Renub Research, United States Pet Food Market will be US$ 41.49 Billion by 2026.
Pet foods propose to provide complete balanced nutrition necessary to maintain and repair muscles, teeth, and bones, preventing infections and diseases, and keep the skin and haircoat healthy and shiny. Dry, Wet, Frozen/Refrigerated, and Treats/Beverages are product available to meet the United States pet owners' standard nutritional adequacy. The Pet food market in the United States will grow at a CAGR of 4% during 2020-2026.
Proteins and amino acids are important nutrients required in all pets' diet, including dogs and cats. The protein amount needs differ from species, life stage and activity level. Cats require much more protein than dogs because of species differences in protein metabolism. Dry food considered to contain a high percentage of proteins and fats than wet food, and this factor is significantly propelling the dry food market for pets in the United States. United States Pet Food Industry was worth US$ 32.79 Billion in 2020.
Moreover, rising pet humanization, surging Nuclear family trends and quality matters the most in Americans while choosing their pet food are the factors driving this market. The United States pet food market is segmented into different varieties such as Dogs food, Cat, Birds, Fish Food, and Small Mammals/Reptiles Food Market. According to our research, dog food dominates the market in the US. This can be due to the rising preference towards dogs for security and companionship.
Their high level of consolidation characterizes the pet food industry in the United States. Nestle SA (Purina), Mars Inc., Blue Buffalo and JM Smucker are few important manufacturers working in the pet food industry. Mars is a major pet food company in the country. In 2017, Mars launched CRAVE a brand of high-protein dog and cat food.
Renub Research latest report “United States Pets Food Market & Volume Forecast by Dog Food, Cat Food, Birds Food, Fish Food, Small Mammals/Reptiles Food, Type of Food (Dry, Wet, Frozen/ Refrigerated), Pet Food Ingredients (Amino Acids, Phosphates, Minerals, Acidifiers, Mycotoxin Detoxifiers, Enzymes, Specialty Proteins, Vitamins, Others), Distribution Channels (Online, Mass Merchandisers & Wholesale Club, Food Store, Pet Specialty Chain, Other), Company Analysis (J.M Smucker, Blue Buffalo, Mars Incorporated, Nestle Purina Pet Food)”.
Dog Food – Market breakup from 4 viewpoints
1. Dry Dog Food
2. Wet Dog Food
3. Frozen/Refrigerated Dog Food
4. Dog Biscuits/Treats/Beverages
Cat Food - Market breakup from 4 viewpoints
1. Dry Cat Food
2. Wet Cat Food
3. Frozen/Regrigerated Cat Food
4. Cat Treats/Beverages
Other Pets Food - Market breakup from 3 viewpoints
1. Birds Food
2. Fish Food
3. Small Mammals/Reptiles Food
Pet Food Ingredients – Volume breakup from 9 viewpoints
• Amino Acids
• Phosphates
• Minerals
• Acidifiers
• Mycotoxin Detoxifiers
• Enzymes
• Specialty Proteins
• Vitamins
• Others
Distribution Channels – Market breakup from 5 viewpoints
• Online
• Mass Merchandisers & Wholesale Club
• Food Store
• Pet Specialty Chain
• Other
All companies covered from 2 viewpoints
• Overview
• Initiatives & Strategy
• Revenues
Company Analysis
• J.M Smucker
• Blue Buffalo
• Mars Incorporated
• Nestle Purina Pet Food
