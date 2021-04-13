Feed Additives Market to hit a valuation of USD 44.3 billion by 2023 according to a new research report
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 13, 2021 ) The report "Feed Additives Market by Type (Amino Acids, Phosphates, Vitamins, Acidifiers, Carotenoids, Enzymes, Mycotoxin Detoxifiers, Flavors & Sweeteners, Minerals, Antioxidants), Livestock, Form, Source, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", is projected to grow from USD 33.0 billion in 2018 to USD 44.3 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period. Consumption of meat and poultry products is increasing across regions. As the preference for animal-based products continues to grow, rearers focus on improving the quality of these products. Rearers utilize feed additives to enhance meat quality and prevent contamination from bacteria such as Yersinia enterocolitica, Salmonella, Staphylococcus aureus, Campylobacter jejuni, and Clostridium perfringers.
Market Dynamics
Increase in demand and consumption of livestock-based products driving the feed additives market
Increase in demand and consumption of livestock-based products such as dairy & dairy-based products, meat, and eggs is expected to drive the usage of feed additives in feed for the growth and development of farm animals. According to FAO data, it has been stated that the global meat production is projected to be 16% higher by 2025. Poultry meat is the primary driver for the growth of the overall meat production, owing to its high demand, low production cost, and lower product prices, both in developed and developing countries. According to FAO statistics, it has been stated that the production of poultry meat reached 120.5 million tonnes in 2017, whereas swine meat recorded 118.7 million tonnes, bovine meat recorded 70.8 million tonnes, and ovine meat recorded 14.9 million tonnes. Furthermore, owing to the increasing awareness about the role and dynamics of food nutrients, especially protein, on overall physical and mental growth and development, there is a growing trend toward animal-sourced protein in the form of either meat, eggs, or milk. This drives the usage of feed additives in feed as it increases its nutritional quality
Major restraint for manufacturers that offer antibiotics-based feed additives
Antibiotics have been used in feed for decades; however, in 2006, the European Union (EU) banned the use of antibiotics in feed as growth promoters, as microbes developed resistance to antibiotics, which are used to treat human and animal infections. Following the ban by the EU, the use of antibiotics has declined in many countries around the globe, especially in countries such as China, India, and the US due to their overexploitation or misuse.
increase in demand for nutritional supplements for monogastric animals as an opportunity for the growth of feed additive market
As monogastric animals cannot synthesize vitamin B complex compounds within their body, as compared to ruminants, there is a considerable demand for vitamin and mineral supplements in this sector. Key players are establishing their market presence in the poultry and swine sectors due to the organized development of these sectors. These sectors are witnessing better growth in the developing markets of the Asia Pacific and South American regions. Globally, Asia Pacific ranked first in feed production in 2017, according to the Alltech Global Feed Survey results. China is a global leader in the compound feed market that witnessed an annual volume production of over 187 million tons in the year 2017, according to the 2018 Alltech Global Feed Survey results. Due to the increase in the demand for compound feed in these regions, there has been a considerable demand for additives in these developing markets.
Sustainability of feed and livestock chain posing a challenge to the feed additive market
The global feed addictive industry is focusing on improving feed efficiency by improving the feed conversion rates for all major livestock and farmed fish species. The feed and livestock industries can achieve sustainability by developing a harmonized environmental footprint methodology, based on life cycle analysis, involving the entire chain. The development of common metrics can also help to calculate a broader range of resource efficiency indicators. Efficient usage of feed ingredients can support the reduction of the environmental impact of livestock farming through resource-efficient feed production. Use of co-products from other processing industries can reduce the pressure on land-grown crops.
The dry segment is projected to witness a faster growth in the feed additives market during the forecast period
Based on form, the dry form segment is projected to be the faster-growing segment during the forecast period. The dry form has a higher demand among livestock producers, as they are easy to mix with the feed and are easy to store and handle. The mash form is more economical as compared to pellet feed. The pellet form is a modification of the mash form, which is formed by mechanically pressing the mash into hard, dry pellets; resulting in decreased feed wastage and increased nutrient digestibility.
Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period
The Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest share in the global market. The large market share in this region is attributed to the presence of large livestock population and growth. Furthermore, the increase in the number of feed mills in the region reflects the growth in feed production. The largest feed producer, China, contributes significantly to the region’s leading position, with Thailand and Indonesia being the emerging feed producing countries, while India and Japan are demonstrating constant growth in feed production.
Key Market Players
The major vendors in the global market include Cargill (US), DowDuPont (US), ADM (US), Evonik (Germany), BASF (Germany), DSM (Netherlands), Solvay (Belgium), Ajinomoto (Japan), Novozymes (Denmark), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), InVivo (France), Nutreco (Netherlands), Kemin (US), Adisseo (France), and Alltech (US). These players have broad industry coverage and strong operational and financial strength; they have grown organically and inorganically in the recent past.
