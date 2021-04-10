Medical Textiles Market Size Forecast to Reach $24.4 Billion by 2026
Government Support in the Form of Funding Non-implantable Products Are Also Anticipated to Propel the Growth of Medical Textiles Market During the Forecast Period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 10, 2021 ) Medical Textiles Market size is forecast to reach $24.4 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2026. The broad range of specialized products, ranging from high-volume disposable products such as infant diapers, and feminine hygiene are manufactured using woven fabric based medical textiles. Medical textile-based products and implants replace the need to use artificial tissues, ligaments, and joints in surgeries, thus allowing faster recovery and improving the rehabilitation process for the patient. These extremely specialized and high-value textile products are also used in blood filtration, surgical sutures, prostheses and more. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing geriatric population, ongoing technical developments, and a strict regulatory structure mandating the use of medical textiles. Furthermore, the increased awareness of emerging wound care technologies, the diabetic and aging populations, and government support in the form of funding non-implantable products are also anticipated to propel the growth of medical textiles industry during the forecast period.
COVID-19 Impact
The spread of COVID-19 has rapidly advanced into a pandemic case, causing significant disturbances in health care systems, including the treatment of wounded patients. The distribution of wound care, which should be considered an important medical facility, has changed as a matter of necessity. The same comorbidities that raise the risk of death from infection with extreme acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 are usually associated with chronic wounds (SARS-CoV-2). Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is extremely infectious with a relatively long incubation period and spreads via human-to-human transmissions. Asymptomatic carriers will infect others during the incubation phase. Therefore, it is important to observe adequate precautions during the treatment of patients with wounds to reduce the risk in this susceptible population. Thus, the demand for non-implantable and hygiene product is rapidly increasing owing to the pandemic, owing to which the medical textile market is not much affected during the outbreak.
Medical Textiles Market Segment Analysis - By Raw Material
The non-woven segment held the largest share in the medical textiles market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026. The better performance of non-woven fabrics in terms of disposability, cost-effectiveness and reduced danger of cross-contamination to a great extent, makes it as one of the most preferred fabric option. Woven fabric segment was the second largest fabric segment. In hospital and surgical hosiery, wound touch layers, different types of bandages, artificial tendons, and more, woven fabrics typically find their applications. Woven fabrics are comparatively economical and there is also no prominent requirement for skilled labour, which is expected to boost demand for the woven fabrics based medical textiles industry over the forecast period.
Medical Textiles Market Segment Analysis - By Fiber Type
The biodegradable segment held the largest share in the medical textiles market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026. The demand for biodegradable medical textile is increasing as it is a proactive step in reducing environmental load slowly and systematically by moving away from processes and products that can pollute the earth. Biodegradable medical textiles such as cotton, viscose rayon, polyamide, and collagen are a versatile material, as they can be used as fibres, films, beads, gels, support matrices, and can even be blended with other materials. They are biocompatible, and non-toxic with excellent antibacterial properties. These qualities make it suitable for use in many medical applications and drive its market growth during the forecast period.
Medical Textiles Market Segment Analysis - By Application
The non-implantable materials segment held the largest share in the medical textiles market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2016. In the preparation of non-implantable materials, medical textiles such as polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) and polyurethane polymer are used for applications such as wound care, bandages, plaster, pressure garments, surgical sutures, orthopaedic belts, and more. Medical textiles, such as non-toxic, non-carcinogenic, non-allergenic, totally biocompatible, anti-microbial, and more, have a number of properties which make them ideal for use in these applications. Increased awareness of new wound care technology, an increasing diabetic and ageing population, and government support in the form of funding for non-implantable products are commonly used around the world, which is expected to fuel the growth of medical textiles. Furthermore, worldwide the incidence of injuries is burgeoning, which is also fueling the demand for medical textiles in non-implantable goods segment during the forecast period.
Medical Textiles Market Segment Analysis - By Geography
Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the medical textiles market in 2020 up to 38%. The consumption of medical textiles is high in this region due to the densely populated countries such as India and China, the rising income level of the population, and increasing expenditure on healthcare facilities. In January 2021, the Indian government declared an outlay of Rs. 69,000 crore (US$ 9.87 billion) for the health sector, including Rs. 6,400 crore (US$ 915.72 million) for PM AtmaNirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana in the 2020-21 Union Budget. By 2022, the Government of India intends to lift healthcare expenditure to 3% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The Government of Japan (GOJ) approved the second phase of its five-year health and medical plan (new strategy) in March 2020, which will be introduced as of JFY202020 (April 1, 2020). Also, due to increased demands for prevention, health management, life support facilities, and developments in health services using emerging technologies such as digital health and genomic analysis, the Japanese healthcare sector market is expected to grow to Yen 33 trillion (US$ 300 billion) in 2025 from Yen 25 trillion (US$ 227 billion) in 2016. Furthermore, the medical textile manufacturing companies have ample growth opportunities in this region in comparison to the European and North American regions owing to the low cost of labor and raw materials. Therefore, owing to these factors the demand for medical textiles is anticipated to increase in the region, which will then drive the medical textiles market growth during the forecast period.
Medical Textiles Market Drivers
Increasing demand for Advanced Wound Dressing Materials
The demand for medicinal textiles such as polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), and polyurethane polymer with antibacterial, anti-fungal, and basic healing properties has been increased by shifting lifestyles, increasing disposable income, and increasing knowledge of health and hygiene. More than 60 percent of consumers demand advanced wound dressing materials that are capable of resisting dust, mould, and parasites as well as bacterial, viral, and airborne infections, according to a survey conducted by Dow Microbial Control, a business unit of the Dow Chemical Company (US). The survey also concluded that customers tend to purchase quality goods to satisfy their criteria for higher performing wound dressing products.
Flourishing Medical Industry Accelerating the Demand for Medical Textiles
The booming medical and healthcare industry is one of the key drivers of market growth. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian healthcare market is projected to increase three-fold by 2022 and reach Rs. 8.6 trillion (US$ 133.44 billion). Rising fire and chemical accidents and the prevalence of diseases causing ulcers and lacerations have contributed to a rise in the demand for medical textiles in medical industries such as polyurethane polymers and other woven fabrics, including underwear and bandages. In addition, demand growth is also stimulated by the growing population of diabetics and geriatrics who need regular and intensive medical care. For instance, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), Argentina had 1,557.9 diabetic cases in 2010, which increased to 1,837.4 numbers of cases in 2019. The number of diabetes patient is projected to increase to 2,191.3 in 2030 and then 2,666.6 in 2045. The other major factors that are expected to lead to market growth are the decline in healthcare costs and growing knowledge of the benefits of medical textiles. All these factors are set to drive the market growth.
Medical Textiles Market Challenges
High R&D Investments
Biomedical textiles are sophisticated fabrics specially engineered to withstand various bacteria, fungi, fire, soil, and water. In order to produce customized goods that meet healthcare requirements, the production of these fabrics requires extensive R&D. As it includes labor, technical, and other related costs, the R&D costs involved in the development of high-end fabrics are high. Complex processes that involve heavy investment include the processing of raw materials such as polyester, such as Polytetrafluoroethylene, cotton, polypropylene, polyurethane polymer, vinyl, and other woven fibres. Efficient equipment, the latest technology, and sufficient supply often entail the manufacture of these products. In antimicrobial biomedical textiles, raw materials used include various highly costly fibres and antimicrobial agents such as silver, copper, and quaternary ammonium. In addition, as it is a complex operation, players in the market need to control the production of high-quality textiles. The R&D investments required in the production of these textiles are therefore large, thus limiting the growth of the market.
Market Landscape
Technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the medical textiles market. Major players in the medical textiles market are Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, Asahi Kasei Corp., Cardinal Health, Inc., First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Freudenberg Group, Getinge AB, KARL OTTO BRAUN GmbH & Co. KG, Kimberly-Clark Corp., Duvaltex, Schouw & Co., andTWE GmbH & Co. KG.
Acquisitions/Technology Launches
In August 2020, Duvaltex introduced its full range of textiles for medical use. It introduced a complete selection of Level 1 and Level 2 gowns and antimicrobial scrub textiles to US front-line healthcare staff and patients.
In August 2020, Ahlstrom-Munksjö launched TrustShieldTM Biological, a medical fabric for personal protective apparel intended to protect against dangerous pathogens.
Key Takeaways
Asia-Pacific dominates the medical textiles market, owing to the increasing healthcare investments by the government in the region. For instance, in July 2020, the Korean government unveiled its plans to invest 2.8 trillion won ($2.3 billion) in developing new key technologies to foster the bio-health industry over the next decade.
Additionally, the increasing demand for nanofibers manufactured using biocompatible and biodegradable materials is also having a positive effect on the market as they contribute significantly to tissue engineering, drug delivery and wound healing.
Factors such as the rising demand for non-woven medical textiles will also provide industry suppliers with tremendous growth opportunities. The growth of market participants however would be impeded by challenges such as fluctuating crude oil prices.
