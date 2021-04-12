Injection Molding Machine Market worth $22.1 billion by 2027
Injection Molding Machine Market categorizes the global market by Product Type, Machine Type, End-Use Industry (Automotive, Packaging, Consumer Goods), Clamping Force (0-200, 201-500, Above 500)
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 12, 2021 ) The report "Injection Molding Machine Market by Product Type (Plastic, Rubber, Metal), Machine Type (Hydraulic, All-Electric, Hybrid), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Packaging, Consumer Goods), Clamping Force (0-200, 201-500, 501 & above) - Global Forecast to 2027". The injection molding machine market is projected to grow from USD 17.1 billion in 2018 to USD 22.1 billion by 2027.
The plastic segment was the largest product type segment of the injection molding machine market in 2018.
The plastic segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the injection molding machine market in 2018, in terms of value. The dominance of the plastic segment is expected to continue during the forecast period due to its increasing demand from end-use industries such as automotive, consumer goods, and packaging. Injection molding machines are used to make a wide range of plastic products, such as automotive parts, chairs, toys, syringes, bottles, and construction kits. Thermoplastics are the most prominent and widely used plastics among other product types of the plastic segment. This is mainly due to its properties such as low melting point, more flexibility, excellent dimensional stability and good chemical resistance as compared to thermosets. These factors play an important role in the growth of the plastic segment.
The automotive segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the injection molding market in 2018.
The automotive segment is estimated to be the largest application segment of the injection molding machine market, in terms of both, value and volume, in 2018. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing production of vehicles and rising demand for lightweight automotive components in developed and developing regions.
The hydraulic machine segment is estimated to be the largest machine type segment of the injection molding market in 2018.
The hydraulic machine type segment is estimated to be the largest application segment of the injection molding machine market, in terms of both, value and volume, in 2018. This dominance of hydraulic injection molding machine segment is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to its enhanced performance and low maintenance cost. Also, the increasing demand from the various end-use industries such as automotive, consumer goods, and packaging is fueling the growth of the hydraulic injection molding machine market.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Injection Molding Machine Market”
123 - Market Data Tables
37 - Figures
165 - Pages
APAC is estimated to be the largest market for injection molding machine in 2018.
The APAC injection molding machine market is estimated to witness the highest growth on account of the rapidly growing end-use industries such as automotive, packaging, consumer goods, healthcare, and electrical & electronics. The region is also home to the key players in the injection molding machine market such as Haitian International Holdings Limited and Chen Hsong Holdings Limited. Injection molding machine manufacturers in China are focused on innovation and expanding their operations.
Key market players profiled in the report include Haitian International (China), Chen Hsong (China), Milacron (US), The Japan Steel Works (Japan), Sumitomo Heavy Industries (Japan), Arburg (Germany), Nessei Plastic (Japan), Husky (Canada), and Engel (Austria).
