Data Warehouse as a Service (DWaaS) Market by Application (Customer Analytics, Asset Management, Fraud Detection & Threat Management), Usage, Industry Vertical, Deployment Model, Type (EDWaaS & ODS) & Organization Size - Global Forecast to 2023
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 05, 2021 ) MarketsandMarkets estimates the global Data Warehouse as a Service market to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2018 to USD 3.4 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.8% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the data warehouse as a service market include rising adoption of private cloud coupled with increasing use of column-oriented data warehouse to perform advanced analytics.
The major vendors offering data warehouse as a service globally include IBM (US), AWS (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Snowflake (US), Teradata (US), SAP (Germany), Micro Focus (United Kingdom), Hortonworks (US), Cloudera (US), Actian (US), 1010data (US), Pivotal Software (US), Solver (US), Yellowbrick (US), Panoply (US), MarkLogic (US), MemSQL (US), Netavis (Austria), LUX Fund Technology & Solutions (US), Transwarp Technology (China), Accur8 Software (US), Atscale (US), and Veeva (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the data warehouse as a service market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The players in this market have embraced different strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares. New product launches and upgradations; and partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, have been the most dominating strategies adopted by the major players, which helped them innovate their offerings and expand their audience.
The operational data store segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The data warehouse as a service market by type has been segmented into enterprise data warehouse as a service and operational data store. Operational data stores in the data warehouse as a service market refer to cloud-based data warehouse solutions to store and analyzes data in real-time. Operational data stores are expected to grow at a higher rate due to increasing demand for real-time analytics and reporting.
North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period
North America constitutes the largest market size, due to the early adoption of data warehouse solutions and supporting technologies, including data management, data governance, and security, in the region. Further, majority of the vendors in the market are based in the region and have a strong presence across all major industries in the region. These vendors have taken up several market growth initiatives in the form of partnerships with different technology players to offer rapid analytics and data processing solutions. The presence of most of data warehouse as a service vendors, as well as, the widespread awareness about these solutions would continue to account for the dominating position of the region in the global market during the forecast period.
