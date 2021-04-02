Rice Seeds Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2023
The rice seeds market is projected to reach USD 7.62 billion by 2023, from USD 5.47 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.85%
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 02, 2021 ) The rice seeds market is estimated to account for USD 5.47 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 7.62 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period. The benefits associated with the adoption of commercial rice seeds is a major factor contributing to the growth of this market globally. The economic growth of the in developing countries and the increased R&D expenses in the agriculture industry drives the growth of this market.
According to the International Seed Federation (ISF), rice accounted for nearly 5% of the global commercial seeds market in 2014. The major seed manufacturing companies have been expanding their product portfolio in the Asian countries. Strong support from the government in terms of subsidies for hybrid seeds has encouraged farmers to adopt this technology in developing countries as well. The decline in prices of hybrid seeds, to bridge the difference between hybrids and OPV seeds, has also encouraged key players to invest in the market.
Open-pollinated varieties were estimated to dominate the rice seeds market in 2018. Increasing adoption of hybrid seeds and increasing seed replacement rate across the countries of Asia Pacific, particularly in India, Thailand, China, and Vietnam is projected to impact the market growth; however, due to the high prices of hybrid seeds, its adoption has been limited to these developing countries. According to industry experts, even though the consumption of hybrid seeds has been exponentially increasing, particularly in China and India, and hybrid seeds have been increasingly preferred by farmers, the market is dominated by open-pollinated varieties owing to the high price of the hybrids.
The advent of genetically modified rice seeds was projected to boost the rice seeds market, after the success of Bt cotton. Majority of the key players have also invested in the development and support of GM rice projects. The Golden Rice Project supported by Syngenta and the development of GM rice seeds by Mahyco was scheduled to be commercialized in the past few years. However, the stringent regulations against GM technology for edible crops have hindered the commercialization of this technology, and multiple projects got shelved due to the regulatory policies.
Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the rice seeds market in 2017, followed by North America due to the high adoption of commercial open-pollinated varieties and hybrid rice seeds over farm-saved seeds to increase rice yield in countries such as China, India, Thailand, and the US. Development of improved hybrid seeds and the subsidy benefits provided by the government to encourage adoption of hybrid seeds over farm-saved or OPV seeds have contributed to the growth for this market. The major factors restraining the adoption of hybrid seeds are their high cost as compared to OPV seeds and the lack of awareness about the advantages of hybrids on crop yield and profit margins. Also, lack of skilled professionals and infrastructural facilities in the developing countries for hybridization techniques is projected to hinder the growth potential of this market.
The global market for rice seeds is dominated by key players such as Bayer (Germany), DowDuPont (US), Syngenta (Switzerland), Advanta Seeds (UPL) (India), and Nuziveedu Seeds (India). Some of the emerging players in the rice seeds market include Mahyco (India), BASF (Germany), Kaveri Seeds (India), SL Agritech (Philippines), Rasi seeds (India), Rallis (India), JK Seeds (India), Hefei Fengle (China), LongPing (China), Guard Agri (Pakistan), and National Seeds Corporation (India).
