Meat Testing Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth in Coming Years
Meat testing market was valued at USD 7.32 billion in 2017; this is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7%, to reach USD 11.48 billion by 2023
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 02, 2021 ) The report "Meat Testing Market by Target Tested (Pathogen, Species, Allergen, GMO, Mycotoxin, Heavy Metal, Veterinary Drug Residue), Sample (Meat and Seafood), Technology (PCR, Immunoassay, Chromatography, Spectroscopy), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", The meat testing market is estimated at USD 7.94 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach a value of USD 11.48 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.7%. Growth in the international trade of meat and seafood creates the need for global mandates and regulations on food safety, which is a significant factor that drives the market for meat & seafood testing. Additionally, globalization has a major impact on the global meat supply and has increased the import & export of meat, poultry, and seafood products worldwide. This has increased the risk of unsafe or contaminated products reaching consumers in distant markets, which, in turn, creates a demand for meat testing across the world.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=60189057
On the basis of target tested, the pathogen testing segment accounted for the largest share, followed by the species identification segment, in 2018. Improper storage of raw meat can cause pathogen contamination in raw meat; also, cross-contamination leads to the contamination of meat & seafood by foreign particles, which leads to food recalls. Additionally, due to the complex process and supply chain, concerns about cross contamination during storage, transportation, handling, and repacking are rising. This gives rise to food safety and standard issues with respect to contaminants and undeclared species that may be life-threatening to consumers. This is driving the market for species identification testing.
The meat testing market, on the basis of sample type, is segmented into pigmeat, poultry, sheep & goat, beef, and seafood. Poultry meat accounted for the largest market share in 2018, followed by pigmeat. The poultry segment in the meat testing market includes meat from various breeds of hen, ducks, turkeys, quails, and pheasants. The consumption of poultry meat is increasing worldwide as there are more ready-to-eat products available in the market containing poultry meat as compared to other meat; hence, consumer concerns regarding the safety of poultry meat products are rising.
On the basis of technology, PCR technology accounted for the largest share in 2018, followed by immunoassay testing technologies. The benefit of PCR technology is its automated approach to testing that provides quick results. Thus, it is used widely for the detection of unidentified species.
Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=60189057
North America is estimated to be the largest market for meat testing in 2018. This is due to the increased awareness of safe food products among consumers, the growing number of meat product recalls, and stringent food safety regulations in the region. The US is one of the largest meat consuming countries, with stringent regulations to keep a check on the quality of meat products. This leads to the growth of the meat testing services industry; more the production of meat, the more testing will be required.
This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It includes profiles of leading companies such as SGS (Switzerland), Eurofins (Luxemburg), Bureau Veritas (France), Intertek (UK), TUV SUD (Germany), ALS (Australia), Mérieux NutriSciences (US), AsureQuality (New Zealand), Romer Labs (Austria), LGC Limited (UK), Genetic ID (US), and Microbac Laboratories (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=60189057
On the basis of target tested, the pathogen testing segment accounted for the largest share, followed by the species identification segment, in 2018. Improper storage of raw meat can cause pathogen contamination in raw meat; also, cross-contamination leads to the contamination of meat & seafood by foreign particles, which leads to food recalls. Additionally, due to the complex process and supply chain, concerns about cross contamination during storage, transportation, handling, and repacking are rising. This gives rise to food safety and standard issues with respect to contaminants and undeclared species that may be life-threatening to consumers. This is driving the market for species identification testing.
The meat testing market, on the basis of sample type, is segmented into pigmeat, poultry, sheep & goat, beef, and seafood. Poultry meat accounted for the largest market share in 2018, followed by pigmeat. The poultry segment in the meat testing market includes meat from various breeds of hen, ducks, turkeys, quails, and pheasants. The consumption of poultry meat is increasing worldwide as there are more ready-to-eat products available in the market containing poultry meat as compared to other meat; hence, consumer concerns regarding the safety of poultry meat products are rising.
On the basis of technology, PCR technology accounted for the largest share in 2018, followed by immunoassay testing technologies. The benefit of PCR technology is its automated approach to testing that provides quick results. Thus, it is used widely for the detection of unidentified species.
Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=60189057
North America is estimated to be the largest market for meat testing in 2018. This is due to the increased awareness of safe food products among consumers, the growing number of meat product recalls, and stringent food safety regulations in the region. The US is one of the largest meat consuming countries, with stringent regulations to keep a check on the quality of meat products. This leads to the growth of the meat testing services industry; more the production of meat, the more testing will be required.
This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It includes profiles of leading companies such as SGS (Switzerland), Eurofins (Luxemburg), Bureau Veritas (France), Intertek (UK), TUV SUD (Germany), ALS (Australia), Mérieux NutriSciences (US), AsureQuality (New Zealand), Romer Labs (Austria), LGC Limited (UK), Genetic ID (US), and Microbac Laboratories (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.