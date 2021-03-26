Abbott Laboratories (US) and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland) are leading players in In Situ Hybridization Market
The global in situ hybridization market size is projected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2025 from USD 0.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 26, 2021 ) Major Growth Boosting Factors:
Increasing awareness of companion diagnostics and the growing incidence of cancer and genetic disorders are the major factors driving the growth of this market.
Global Key Players:
The prominent players operating in the ISH market are Abbott Laboratories (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), ThermoFisher Scientific (US).
Download PDF Brochure@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=212028829
Abbott Laboratories (US) has the largest market share in the ISH market. The company has gained its leadership through its VYSIS FISH platform and provides products and software for different types of cancer and prenatal and postnatal diagnosis.
The company focuses on launching technologically advanced and innovative products in the market, such as kits, reagents, buffers, probes, and accessories. With its wide product portfolio, constant focus on R&D activities, and strategic collaborations, the company has created a strong foothold in the ISH market. The company has a strong presence in North America and the APAC and distribution networks and subsidiaries
Roche (Switzerland) is a world leader in IVD and tissue-based cancer diagnostics. The company has revolutionized cancer diagnostics across the globe through its cutting-edge testing automation. The company’s portfolio of more than 250 cancer tests and associated instruments makes it the leading global supplier of cancer diagnostic systems to the pathology market. The company’s new launches were focused mainly on cancer diagnostics.
Its recent collaborations demonstrate a focus on expanding its diagnostic business and increasing accessibility for customers. Roche has shown a focus on differentiating its products in this market—as evident from the company’s emphasis on product innovation. It has launched innovative products over the last three years. For example, in 2019, the company introduced the VENTANA HER2 Dual ISH companion diagnostic test.
Request Sample Pages@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=212028829
Hospitals & diagnostic laboratories accounted for the fastest-growing end user segment of the ISH market
Based on the end user, the in situ hybridization market is segmented into hospital & diagnostic laboratories, academic & research institutes, CROs, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. The hospital & diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the ISH market in 2019. This can be attributed to the increasing number of molecule-based screening, increasing number of specialty diagnostic tests performed in hospital laboratories, the rising number of in-house diagnostic procedures, and the rising trend of establishing in-house diagnostic capabilities in hospitals.
North America accounted for the largest share of the ISH market
North America accounted for the largest share of the global market, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American region can be attributed to the presence of major players operating in the ISH market in the US, the rising incidence of cancer and infectious diseases, and the increasing adoption of CDx assay kits.
Read the Detailed Article@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/in-situ-hybridization-market-212028829.html
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Increasing awareness of companion diagnostics and the growing incidence of cancer and genetic disorders are the major factors driving the growth of this market.
Global Key Players:
The prominent players operating in the ISH market are Abbott Laboratories (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), ThermoFisher Scientific (US).
Download PDF Brochure@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=212028829
Abbott Laboratories (US) has the largest market share in the ISH market. The company has gained its leadership through its VYSIS FISH platform and provides products and software for different types of cancer and prenatal and postnatal diagnosis.
The company focuses on launching technologically advanced and innovative products in the market, such as kits, reagents, buffers, probes, and accessories. With its wide product portfolio, constant focus on R&D activities, and strategic collaborations, the company has created a strong foothold in the ISH market. The company has a strong presence in North America and the APAC and distribution networks and subsidiaries
Roche (Switzerland) is a world leader in IVD and tissue-based cancer diagnostics. The company has revolutionized cancer diagnostics across the globe through its cutting-edge testing automation. The company’s portfolio of more than 250 cancer tests and associated instruments makes it the leading global supplier of cancer diagnostic systems to the pathology market. The company’s new launches were focused mainly on cancer diagnostics.
Its recent collaborations demonstrate a focus on expanding its diagnostic business and increasing accessibility for customers. Roche has shown a focus on differentiating its products in this market—as evident from the company’s emphasis on product innovation. It has launched innovative products over the last three years. For example, in 2019, the company introduced the VENTANA HER2 Dual ISH companion diagnostic test.
Request Sample Pages@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=212028829
Hospitals & diagnostic laboratories accounted for the fastest-growing end user segment of the ISH market
Based on the end user, the in situ hybridization market is segmented into hospital & diagnostic laboratories, academic & research institutes, CROs, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. The hospital & diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the ISH market in 2019. This can be attributed to the increasing number of molecule-based screening, increasing number of specialty diagnostic tests performed in hospital laboratories, the rising number of in-house diagnostic procedures, and the rising trend of establishing in-house diagnostic capabilities in hospitals.
North America accounted for the largest share of the ISH market
North America accounted for the largest share of the global market, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American region can be attributed to the presence of major players operating in the ISH market in the US, the rising incidence of cancer and infectious diseases, and the increasing adoption of CDx assay kits.
Read the Detailed Article@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/in-situ-hybridization-market-212028829.html
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.