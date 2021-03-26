Pesticide Inert Ingredients Market to Showcase Continued Growth in the Coming Years
The pesticide inert ingredients market is estimated to account for USD 3.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.14%
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 26, 2021 ) The report "Pesticide Inert Ingredients Market by Type (Emulsifiers, Solvents, and Carriers), Source (Synthetic and Bio-based), Form (Dry and Liquid), Pesticide Type (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, and Rodenticides), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", The pesticide inert ingredients market is projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2023, from USD 3.5 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.14% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for specific inert ingredients in pesticide formulation and capability of inert ingredients to improve the efficacy of pesticide application.
On the basis of type, the emulsifiers segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.
Emulsifiers help in stabilizing the mixture of two liquids and avoid the formation of immiscible liquid phases. Major emulsifiers that are used as inert ingredients are polymers, nonylphenol and alcohol ethoxylates, and alcohol alkoxylates. The demand for emulsifier-based products remains high in the North American region due to the increasing industrialization and decreasing land area for agriculture, which in turn, creates demand for the use of pesticides for ensuring food security and production.
With the increasing demand for organic fruits and vegetables, the bio-based segment is projected to witness the fastest growth, on the basis of source.
It has been witnessed that some of the inert ingredients used in pesticide formulation are more toxic than the active ingredients. Increasing health hazards associated with the usage of synthetic-based inert ingredients in pesticides creates an opportunity for the market players to develop bio-based inert ingredients from sources such as microbes for the formulation of bio-based pesticides. Governmental bodies and regulatory authorities have introduced regulations for the use of toxic pesticides, which affects the growth of bio-based inert ingredients in the market.
The Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth in the inert ingredients market through 2023.
Agriculture is one of the largest industries in the Asia Pacific region, with a large share of farmland and good soil fertility. Moreover, the region is rich in plant diversity due to the wide variations in climate across countries. Even though there is a variation in the agriculture system from basic systems in India to the technically advanced ones in Japan, the agenda of food security is supported by local governments in the Asian countries. The Asia Pacific region is one of the leading consumers of pesticides across the globe, though the region mainly depends on imports of pesticide supply. Since inert ingredients are majorly consumed by pesticide manufacturers at the production facility during the formulation stage, and since countries such as India, Thailand, and Vietnam depend on imports for formulations, the market for inert ingredients is projected to be smaller compared to the Americas and Europe. However, with the increasing establishment of production plants in the Asian countries, the use of inert ingredients along with pesticide application is projected to increase in the future.
This report includes a study of development strategies for leading companies. The scope of this report includes a detailed study of major companies such as BASF (Germany), Clariant (Switzerland), DowDuPont (US), Stepan Company (US), and Croda International Plc. (UK). Other players in the market include Eastman Chemicals (US), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Evonik (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (US), AkzoNobel (The Netherlands), Royal Dutch Shell (The Netherlands), and LyondellBasell Industries (Netherlands).
