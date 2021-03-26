Industrial Batteries Market worth 10.84 Billion USD by 2021
Industrial Batteries Market research report categorizes the global market by end-user industry, Type (Lithium-Based, Nickel-Based, Lead-Acid) and by Geography.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 26, 2021 ) The report "Industrial Batteries Market by type (Lead-Acid, Nickel-Based, Lithium-Based), end-user industry (Telecom & Data Communication, Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS)/Backup, Industrial Equipment, Grid-Level Energy Storage), and region - Global Forecast to 2021", The industrial batteries market is projected to reach USD 10.84 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2016 to 2021. The increasing demand for power back-up, growth in the renewable energy sector, increased recycling efficiency of lead- and lithium-based industrial batteries are some key factors expected to drive the growth of industrial batteries market in the near future.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=36754108
Telecom & Data Communication is expected to be the fastest-growing end-user industry segment of the industrial batteries market
Telecom & data communication was the largest segment of the industrial batteries market in 2015, and is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2016 to 2021. The growth of the market can be mainly attributed to the growth in the telecom industry and increasing demand for high efficiency power backup.
Lead-acid industrial batteries was the largest segment of the industrial batteries market
Based on type, lead-acid batteries was the largest segment of the market in 2015. Lithium-based batteries is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, since these batteries are rapidly being adopted owing to their increased life, recyclability, and low emission. These batteries are suitable for use in industrial applications wherein volume, weight, temperature sensitivity, and low maintenance are crucial than the initial cost of the battery.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Industrial Batteries Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=36754108
Browse in-depth TOC on "Industrial Batteries Market”
90 - Market Data Tables
52 - Figures
155 - Pages
Asia-Pacific was the largest market for industrial batteries market in 2015, globally
The industrial batteries market, based on region, has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America. Asia-Pacific and North America are estimated to be the key markets for industrial batteries, owing to the increasing industrial activities and demand for high capacity power backup in these regions. Major manufacturers of industrial batteries include GS Yuasa Corporation (Japan), Exide Technologies Inc. (U.S.), and EnerSys Inc. (U.S.).
Tier I suppliers, such as Johnson Controls (U.S.), GS Yuasa (Japan), Exide Technologies Inc. (U.S.), EnerSys Inc. (U.S.), and SAFT Group S.A. (France), among others, have developed industrial batteries to meet varying requirements of end-user industry such as valve-regulated lead-acid battery, Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM), and so on. These players have expanded their geographical presence through partnerships, joint ventures, and new establishments in high-growth regions. Their extensive product portfolios, coupled with wide geographical presence, have helped these players to achieve growth in the industrial batteries market.
Get This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=36754108
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=36754108
Telecom & Data Communication is expected to be the fastest-growing end-user industry segment of the industrial batteries market
Telecom & data communication was the largest segment of the industrial batteries market in 2015, and is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2016 to 2021. The growth of the market can be mainly attributed to the growth in the telecom industry and increasing demand for high efficiency power backup.
Lead-acid industrial batteries was the largest segment of the industrial batteries market
Based on type, lead-acid batteries was the largest segment of the market in 2015. Lithium-based batteries is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, since these batteries are rapidly being adopted owing to their increased life, recyclability, and low emission. These batteries are suitable for use in industrial applications wherein volume, weight, temperature sensitivity, and low maintenance are crucial than the initial cost of the battery.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Industrial Batteries Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=36754108
Browse in-depth TOC on "Industrial Batteries Market”
90 - Market Data Tables
52 - Figures
155 - Pages
Asia-Pacific was the largest market for industrial batteries market in 2015, globally
The industrial batteries market, based on region, has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America. Asia-Pacific and North America are estimated to be the key markets for industrial batteries, owing to the increasing industrial activities and demand for high capacity power backup in these regions. Major manufacturers of industrial batteries include GS Yuasa Corporation (Japan), Exide Technologies Inc. (U.S.), and EnerSys Inc. (U.S.).
Tier I suppliers, such as Johnson Controls (U.S.), GS Yuasa (Japan), Exide Technologies Inc. (U.S.), EnerSys Inc. (U.S.), and SAFT Group S.A. (France), among others, have developed industrial batteries to meet varying requirements of end-user industry such as valve-regulated lead-acid battery, Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM), and so on. These players have expanded their geographical presence through partnerships, joint ventures, and new establishments in high-growth regions. Their extensive product portfolios, coupled with wide geographical presence, have helped these players to achieve growth in the industrial batteries market.
Get This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=36754108
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.