Wood Plastic Composite Market worth 5.84 Billion USD by 2021
[152 Pages] Wood Plastic Composite Market by Application (Building & Construction Products, Automotive Components, Industrial & Consumer Goods), Type (Polyethylene, Polyvinylchloride, Polypropylene), & by Region.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 26, 2021 ) The report "Wood Plastic Composite Market by Type (Polyethylene, Polyvinylchloride, Polypropylene, Others), Application (Building & Construction Products, Automotive Components, Industrial & Consumer Goods, Others), Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW) - Global Trends & Forecast to 2021", The wood-plastic composites market is projected to reach USD 5.84 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 12.4% for the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. This growth is driven by the increasing demand from the building & construction application and growing demand for recyclable material in automobile industry.
Building & construction application segment is expected to dominate the wood plastic composite market by 2021
Building & construction is the largest application of wood-plastic composites and constituted major share of the total wood-plastic composite market, by application in 2015. The growing demand for wood–plastics composites from the building & construction segment is anticipated to drive the demand in coming years due to the superior performance benefits, durability, and low maintenance cost of these composites as compared to that of conventional materials.
Polyethylene wood plastic composites segment to have the highest share in the market till 2021
Polyethylene is largest wood-plastic composite type, capturing more than half of the total global wood-plastic composite market share in 2015 among type segments. It is anticipated to grow with a healthy CAGR for the forecast period. The superior molecular structure and stability makes polyethylene type wood-plastic composites a robust, high performing material for applications, thus creating a healthy market demand for the same.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Wood Plastic Composite Market”
117 - Market Data Tables
57 - Figures
152 - Pages
North America region to dominate wood plastic composite market during the forecast period
North America accounted for the largest share of the wood plastic composite market in 2015, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. North America is one of the major producers of wood-plastic composites in the world. Increasing investment towards infrastructure projects, followed by replacement of old housing infrastructure with advanced materials, drives the wood-plastic composite market in North America.
The major companies that are operating in the global wood plastic composite market are Trex Company, Inc. (U.S.), Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Universal Forest Products, Inc. (U.S.), Fiberon, LLC (U.S.), TAMKO Building Products, Inc. (U.S.), TimberTech (U.S.), Axion International, Inc. (U.S.), Beologic N.V. (Belgium), CertainTeed (U.S.), Fkur Kunststoff GmbH (Germany.), Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany), Polymera, Inc. (U.S.), and Polyplank AB (Sweden).
