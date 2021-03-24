Herbicide Safeners Market has Witnessed Emerging Trends in Recent Years
Herbicide Safeners Market by Type (Benoxacor, Dichlormid, Furilazole, and Isoxadifen), Herbicide Application Stage, Herbicide Selectivity, Crops (Soybean, Corn, Wheat, Sorghum, Barley, and Rice), and Region-Global Forecast to 2023
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 24, 2021 ) The herbicide safeners market is projected to reach USD 1,206.7 million by 2023, from USD 851.8 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.22%. The market is driven by the increased use of herbicides, especially in the developing regions of Asia Pacific and South America. Additionally, with the growing concerns of herbicide injury to the target crops, safeners are used to reduce the crop damage without limiting their activity on the targeted weed species.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=206068217
Herbicide safeners are majorly used in selective herbicides. However, increased demand for GM crops and reported cases of crop damage in North America and South America is expected to boost the demand growth of safener products in non-selective herbicide formulations in these regions during the forecast period.
South America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. The region’s high production of crops such as corn and soybean to meet the export demand is likely to contribute to the demand for herbicides and eventually strengthening the demand for selective herbicides.
The Asia Pacific herbicide safeners market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.31% from 2018 to 2023. The growth in this region can be attributed to the high production of cereals and grains to meet the domestic consumption, especially wheat and rice, where selective herbicides such as acetochlor and S-metalochlor are highly used.
Factors that are driving the growth of market are the increase in instances of herbicide-induced crop injuries and a rise in demand in the cultivation of cereals and grains in developing regions.
The major factors restraining the growth of herbicide safeners market are the regulatory ban on herbicides and lack of awareness on the importance of herbicide safeners. However, the market has future prospects, which includes new herbicide active ingredient registrations and the development of sustainable safener combinations for herbicides.
Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=206068217
The global market for herbicide safeners is dominated by large players such as DowDuPont (US), BASF (Germany), Bayer (Germany), and Syngenta (Switzerland). Some emerging players in the global market include Nufarm (Australia), Adama (Israel), Arysta LifeScience (US), Drexel Chemical Company (US), Land O’Lakes (US), Sipcam-Oxon (Italy), Helm AG (Germany), and Tenkoz (US).
