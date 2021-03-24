In Vivo Toxicology Market Worth $6.14 Billion - Global Industry Segments and Leading Key Players
In this report, the global In Vivo Toxicology Market is segmented by product, testing type, toxicity endpoint, testing facility, and region.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 24, 2021 ) The MarketsandMarkets Analysis have been used to identify and collect information useful for the study of this in vivo toxicology industry. Primary sources such as experts from both supply and demand sides have been interviewed to obtain and validate information as well as to assess dynamics of this market.
Some key factors driving market growth are the increasing pharmaceutical R&D activities, mandatory government regulations for animal testing, innovations in animal models, and the development of exclusive in vivo toxicology tests. Factors such as increasing research in oncology and personalized medicine and the rising demand for humanized animal models are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for players in the global market.
According MarketsandMarkets™ Research - The report "In Vivo Toxicology Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables (Animal models, Reagents & Kits)), Testing type (Chronic, Sub-chronic), Toxicity Endpoints (Immunotoxicity, Systemic, DART), Testing Facility (Outsourced, In-house) - Global Forecast", is expected to reach USD 6.14 Billion, at a CAGR of 6.9%.
Browse 124 tables and 38 figures spread through 196 pages and in-depth TOC on "In Vivo Toxicology Market"
Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=105308811
The consumables segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market
Based on product, Segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment is further divided into reagents & kits and animal models. The consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the in vivo toxicology market owing to the increasing R&D funding for the development of new transgenic animal models, advancements in the development of genetically modified animals, increasing usage of reagents and kits for biological sample analysis.
Sub-acute toxicity testing to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period
By testing type, the in vivo toxicology market is segmented by testing type into chronic, sub-chronic, sub-acute, and acute toxicology testing. In 2017, the sub-acute toxicity testing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of during the forecast period. Growth in this market is attributed to the increasing focus on neurological and anti-viral drug research, which requires more than two weeks of toxicity studies.
Geographical View in-detailed:
Geographically, North America is estimated to dominate the market in 2017 with the highest market share in the market. The largest share of this regional segment is attributed to the increasing investments in R&D activities, scientific developments in biotechnology, and the presence of major pharmaceutical and preclinical testing companies in the region. However, Latin America (LATAM) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the flourishing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry in Brazil in turn propelling the drug development activities and increase in the number of CROs that offer cost-effective in vivo toxicology services are driving the growth of the global market in LATAM.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=105308811
The major players in the global in vivo toxicology market include Thermo Fisher (US), Danaher (US), Charles River (US), Covance (LabCorp), and The Jackson Laboratory (US).
Some key factors driving market growth are the increasing pharmaceutical R&D activities, mandatory government regulations for animal testing, innovations in animal models, and the development of exclusive in vivo toxicology tests. Factors such as increasing research in oncology and personalized medicine and the rising demand for humanized animal models are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for players in the global market.
According MarketsandMarkets™ Research - The report "In Vivo Toxicology Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables (Animal models, Reagents & Kits)), Testing type (Chronic, Sub-chronic), Toxicity Endpoints (Immunotoxicity, Systemic, DART), Testing Facility (Outsourced, In-house) - Global Forecast", is expected to reach USD 6.14 Billion, at a CAGR of 6.9%.
Browse 124 tables and 38 figures spread through 196 pages and in-depth TOC on "In Vivo Toxicology Market"
Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=105308811
The consumables segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market
Based on product, Segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment is further divided into reagents & kits and animal models. The consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the in vivo toxicology market owing to the increasing R&D funding for the development of new transgenic animal models, advancements in the development of genetically modified animals, increasing usage of reagents and kits for biological sample analysis.
Sub-acute toxicity testing to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period
By testing type, the in vivo toxicology market is segmented by testing type into chronic, sub-chronic, sub-acute, and acute toxicology testing. In 2017, the sub-acute toxicity testing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of during the forecast period. Growth in this market is attributed to the increasing focus on neurological and anti-viral drug research, which requires more than two weeks of toxicity studies.
Geographical View in-detailed:
Geographically, North America is estimated to dominate the market in 2017 with the highest market share in the market. The largest share of this regional segment is attributed to the increasing investments in R&D activities, scientific developments in biotechnology, and the presence of major pharmaceutical and preclinical testing companies in the region. However, Latin America (LATAM) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the flourishing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry in Brazil in turn propelling the drug development activities and increase in the number of CROs that offer cost-effective in vivo toxicology services are driving the growth of the global market in LATAM.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=105308811
The major players in the global in vivo toxicology market include Thermo Fisher (US), Danaher (US), Charles River (US), Covance (LabCorp), and The Jackson Laboratory (US).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.