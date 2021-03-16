Soybean Market & Volume By Countries, Companies, Global Forecast By 2021 - 2027
Soybean Market would be US$162.36 Billion by 2027. Global Forecast By Consumption, Production, Import, Export Countries, and Company Analysis.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 16, 2021 ) Soybean is a vegetable crop & edible seed of the pea family (Fabaceae) .Its scientific name is Glycine max. It is one of the most valuable and inexpensive crop available in the world. Soybean is considered a great source of protein in the human body as it has large nutritional values and contains a significant amount of phytic acid, Vitamin E, and Dietary minerals. Globally, Soybean is premier the most economically important crop; it is not only an oilseed crop and feed for livestock but also ingredients for a lot of chemical products. It has large nutritional values and contains a significant amount of phytic acid, Vitamin E and Dietary minerals. As per Renub research, Global Soybean Market would be US$162.36 Billion by the end of the year 2027.
According to our research findings, Global Soybean Industry is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.48%.
According to our research findings, Global Soybean Industry is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.48%.
Follow the link for the full report with detailed TOC and list of figures and tables: https://www.renub.com/soybean-market-p.php
The global soybean market is majorly being operated and controlled by the crushing industry, where soy meal, soy oil, and other soy products are extracted. The increase in demand for high-quality protein & nutritional properties encourages high soybean production. Some of the factors driving the Soybean market are the rising market for adhesives, insecticides, candles, printing inks, waxes, plastic etc. The rise of the middle-class population and the expansion of urbanization are also boosting the rise of the soybean market. For the year 2020, Worldwide Soybean Market was US$ 127.81 Billion.
In the United States, places like Minnesota, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska are the major producer of soybean globally. Americans extensively use soybean for biofuel and feedstock as compared to the food and feed industry. According to our research findings, Global Soybean Industry is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.48%.
As per consumption, China is the biggest consumer. Soybean is widely used as vegetable oil and has great industrial applications (soy milk, soy flour, soy protein etc.). The spread of COVID-19 and continuous lockdown had a very nominal effect on soy industries. Still, as restaurants were not operating during pandemic, soy oil, one of the main soybean products had faced a significant drop in production and consumption.
Renub Research new report titled “Global Soybean Market & Volume “By Consumption (China, United States, Brazil, Argentina, European Union, India, Mexico, Others), Production (Brazil, United State, Argentina, China, Paraguay, India, Canada, Other), Import (China, European Union, Mexico, Egypt, Argentina, Thailand, Japan, Others), Export (Brazil, United States, Argentina, Paraguay, Canada, Other), Company Analysis (House Foods Group Inc, CHS Inc, Kerry Inc, Fuji Oil Group, Cargill Inc, Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.) provides a complete analysis of Worldwide Soybean Industry.
Request a Free Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.renub.com/request-sample-page.php?gturl=soybean-market-p.php
Consuming Country – Soybean Market & Volume breakup of 8 Countries
1. China
2. United States
3. Brazil
4. Argentina
5. European Union
6. India
7. Mexico
8. Others
Producing Country – Soybean Volume breakup of 8 Countries
1. Brazil
2. United State
3. Argentina
4. China
5. Paraguay
6. India
7. Canada
8. Other
Importing Country – Soybean Volume breakup of 8 Countries
1. China
2. European Union
3. Mexico
4. Egypt
5. Argentina
6. Thailand
7. Japan
8. Others
Exporting Country – Soybean Volume breakup of 6 Countries
1. Brazil
2. United States
3. Argentina
4. Paraguay
5. Canada
6. Other
All the company analysis given in the report has been covered from 3 points
• Overview
• Recent Developments
• Revenue
Company Analysis
1. Kerry Inc
2. Fuji Oil Group
3. House Foods Group Inc
4. CHS Inc
5. Cargill Inc
6. Archer-Daniels Midland Co
Industry Related Opportunity:
Soybean Oil Market: https://www.renub.com/soybean-oil-market-p.php
Vegetable Oil Market: https://www.renub.com/vegetable-oil-market-p.php
Global Corn Market: https://www.renub.com/global-corn-market-p.php
About the Company:
Renub Research is a Market Research and Consulting Company. We have more than 10 years of experience especially in international Business-to-Business Researches, Surveys and Consulting. We provide a wide range of business research solutions that helps companies in making better business decisions. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. Our wide clientele comprises major players in Healthcare, Travel and Tourism, Food & Beverages, Power & Energy, Information Technology, Telecom & Internet, Chemical, Logistics & Automotive, Consumer Goods & Retail, Building and Construction, & Agriculture. Our clients rely on our market analysis and data to make informed knowledgeable decisions. We are regarded as one of the best providers of knowledge. Our pertinent analysis helps consultants, bankers and executives to make informed and correct decisions.
Our core team is comprised of experienced people holding graduate, postgraduate and PhD degrees in Finance, Marketing, Human Resource, Bio-Technology, Medicine, Information Technology, Environmental Science and many more. Our research helps to make business decisions: on strategy, organization, operations, technology, mergers & acquisitions etc. We support many blue chip companies by providing them with findings and perspectives across a wide range of markets. Our research reports offer a blend of information insight, analysis and forecasting that is essential in today's ultra-competitive markets.
Contact Us:
Renub Research
Phone No: +1 678–302–0700 (USA) | +91–120–421–9822 (IND)
Email: info@renub.com
Web: https://www.renub.com
Follow on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/renub-research
Contact Information:
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.