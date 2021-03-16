United States Home Decor Market by Product, Companies, Forecast By 2021 - 2026
United States Home Decor Market is expected to be USD 283 Billion by the end of the year 2026. Forecast by Product, Distribution Channels, Category, Price, Income, Company Analysis.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 16, 2021 ) United States Home Décor Market was valued at US$ 190.96 Billion in 2020. The rising number of individual home buyers and expanding Real Estate industry are expected to drive the United States décor industry. Also, the surge in environmental awareness among consumers has shifted their preference toward eco-friendly home decor products, further boosting the Home Décor market in the United States. Furthermore, a surge in demand for trending & unique furniture anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the home decor industry in the US.
The US Home Decor Market has witnessed significant growth over the years, and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.78% from 2020 to 2026.
The US Home Decor Market has witnessed significant growth over the years, and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.78% from 2020 to 2026.
Home decor is the art of designing the internal and external part of a house, making them functionally useful for residents. Home decor items include floor covering, textiles, Carpet & Area Rugs, Bedroom & Kitchen Furniture, Lamp & Lighting Pots, Candles, Artifacts etc. The United States is mostly an urbanized society with high disposable income, making the home decor industry a bright future. According to the Renub Research report, United States Home Décor Market is expected to be USD 283 Billion by the end of the year 2026.
Follow the link for the full report with detailed TOC and list of figures and tables: https://www.renub.com/united-states-home-decor-market-p.php
Online Stores Emerged as new Medium for the Sale of Home Décor Products
In the last few decades, home décor products were traditionally sold from Specialty Stores and Supermarkets. But in the last few years, especially after COVID, E-commerce stores have also started to generate good sales. Penetration of devices like smartphones and tablets with easy payment options has also fueled the market growth of online home décor products. Digital marketing and Social Media have started to play a much bigger role compared to magazines and television advertisements. Social media influences consumer purchasing decisions. Since Generation Z and Millennial, people also buy home decor products through social media. The US Home Decor Market has witnessed significant growth over the years, and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.78% from 2020 to 2026.
COVID-19 Impact on the United States Home Décor Market
• Due to the pandemic, international trade was put on hold, which resulted in a shortage of raw materials.
• COVID-19 outbreak, on the other hand, interrupted the supply chain. Also, a majority of the manufacturing facilities halted their operations too.
• The demand for home décor also declined during the first phase of the lockdown. However, in several regions, the government bodies are uplifting the regulations, thereby allowing them to restart their processes.
The reasons for this report to be among the best and must buy category:
• The study concludes with a quantitative analysis of the current United States home decor market drift, assessment, and dynamics of the market size from 2016 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities.
• In-depth analysis and the United States home decor market size and segmentation help determine the general global home decor market opportunities.
• The different market players positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and clarifies the industry's market players' present position.
Renub Research new report titled "United States Home Decor Market by Product (Home Textile, Floor Covering, Furniture) Distribution Channels (Specialty Stores, E-commerce, Supermarkets & Others) Category (Eco-friendly, Conventional), Price (Premium, Mass), Income (Lower Middle, Upper Middle, Higher) Company (Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Herman Miller, Mohawk Industries Inc., Williams-Sonoma, Inc.)" provides detailed analysis of United States Home Décor Industry.
Request a Free Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.renub.com/request-sample-page.php?gturl=united-states-home-decor-market-p.php
Home Décor - Market is Covered from 5 Viewpoints
1. By Product Type
2. By Distribution Channel
3. By Category
4. By Price
5. By Income
Products – Market breakups from 3 Viewpoints
1. Home Textile
2. Floor Covering
3. Furniture
Home Textile – Market breakups from 4 Viewpoints
1. Bedroom Textile
2. Bathroom Textile
3. Carpet & Floor Covering Textile
4. Others
Floor Covering - Market breakups from 8 Viewpoints
1. Carpet & Area Rugs
2. Hardwood
3. Ceramic
4. Vinyl
5. 7Luxury Vinyl Tile
6. Stone
7. Laminate
8. Rubber/Other Resilient
Furniture - Market breakups from 5 Viewpoints
1. Living Room & Dining Room
2. Bedroom Furniture
3. Kitchen Furniture
4. Lamp & Lighting
5. Plastic & Other Furniture
Distribution Channel - Market breakups from 4 Viewpoints
1. Specialty Stores
2. E-commerce
3. Supermarkets
4. Others
Category - Market breakups from 2 Viewpoints
1. Eco-friendly
2. Conventional
Price - Market breakups from 2 Viewpoints
1. Premium
2. Mass
Income - Market breakups from 3 Viewpoints
1. Lower Middle Income
2. Upper Middle Income
3. Higher Income
All companies have been covered from 3 viewpoints
• Overviews
• Recent Developments
• Revenues
Company Analysis
1. Inter IKEA Systems B.V.
2. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
3. Herman Miller
4. Mohawk Industries Inc.
5. Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
Industry Related Opportunity:
Folding Furniture Market: https://www.renub.com/folding-furniture-market-p.php
China Home Appliances Market: https://www.renub.com/china-home-appliance-market-p.php
United States Modular Kitchen Market: https://www.renub.com/united-states-modular-kitchen-market-p.php
About the Company:
Renub Research is a Market Research and Consulting Company. We have more than 10 years of experience especially in international Business-to-Business Researches, Surveys and Consulting. We provide a wide range of business research solutions that helps companies in making better business decisions. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. Our wide clientele comprises major players in Healthcare, Travel and Tourism, Food & Beverages, Power & Energy, Information Technology, Telecom & Internet, Chemical, Logistics & Automotive, Consumer Goods & Retail, Building and Construction, & Agriculture. Our clients rely on our market analysis and data to make informed knowledgeable decisions. We are regarded as one of the best providers of knowledge. Our pertinent analysis helps consultants, bankers and executives to make informed and correct decisions.
Our core team is comprised of experienced people holding graduate, postgraduate and PhD degrees in Finance, Marketing, Human Resource, Bio-Technology, Medicine, Information Technology, Environmental Science and many more. Our research helps to make business decisions: on strategy, organization, operations, technology, mergers & acquisitions etc. We support many blue chip companies by providing them with findings and perspectives across a wide range of markets. Our research reports offer a blend of information insight, analysis and forecasting that is essential in today's ultra-competitive markets.
Contact Us:
Renub Research
Phone No: +1 678–302–0700 (USA) | +91–120–421–9822 (IND)
Email: info@renub.com
Web: https://www.renub.com
Follow on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/renub-research
Contact Information:
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.