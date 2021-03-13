Healthcare Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) Market Latest Business Report
Healthcare Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) Market Size by Product (Barcode Printers, Barcode Verifiers, Barcode Scanners, and RFID Devices) by Application (Clinical and Non-Clinical) - Global Forecasts to 2022
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 13, 2021 ) The global healthcare automatic identification & data capture (AIDC) market will grow at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period to reach USD 3,122.7 million by 2022, according to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®. AIDC market is driven by the growing need to reduce medical errors & related healthcare expenditure. In addition, growing focus on patient safety, technological revolution, and rising government legislations on the use of barcode & RFID technologies are further expected to boost the growth of the global healthcare automatic identification & data capture (AIDC) market.
The healthcare automatic identification & data capture (AIDC) market is segmented by product type (barcode printers, barcode scanners, barcode verifiers, and RFID), application (clinical application, non-clinical application), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa). Based on product type the market is segmented into barcode printers, barcode scanners, barcode verifiers, and RFID. Barcode printers market is further sub-segmented into dot matrix printers, laser printers, inkjet printers, and thermal printers (thermal transfer printer, thermal direct printer, and dual thermal printers). The barcode scanners segment is further classified into wand barcode scanners, charge-coupled device scanner, laser scanner, and image scanner).
Download Free PDF Sample Copy of the Report : https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=2796
Based on the application, the clinical application market is sub-segmented into medication verification administration, blood transfusion verification, laboratory specimen identification, respiratory therapy treatment at the bedside, dietary management, and gamete tracking in fertilisation process. The non-clinical application segment is also further classified into supply chain management in hospitals, receiving, put-away and verification, picking and internal transfer, replenishment ordering, and cycle counts.
North America holds the major share in the global healthcare automatic identification & data capture (AIDC) market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific region. However, Asia-Pacific region is projected to show lucrative growth potential for the automatic identification & data capture market during the analysis period. The growth in the Asia-Pacific region is attributed to the rising investment in improving healthcare infrastructure, growing healthcare expenditure, rising demand for better healthcare services from large pool of patient population, and increasing demand for automation in the healthcare operations to overcome the challenge of scarcity of healthcare professionals in the region.
Any Question | Speak to Analyst : https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=2796
Scope of the Report:
Market by Product type:
Barcode Printers
Market by technology
Dot matrix Printer
Laser Printer
Ink jet printer
Thermal Printer
Thermal Transfer Printer
Thermal Direct Printer
Dual Thermal Printer
Market by product type
Hardware
Suppliers
Software & Services
Barcode Verifiers
Barcode Scanners
Wand Barcode Scanner
Charged-coupled Scanner
Laser Scanner
Image Scanner
RFID Devices
RFID systems
RFID Tags
Market by application:
Clinical Application
Medication Administrative Verification
Blood Transfusion Verification
Laboratory Specimen Identification
Respiratory Therapy Treatment
Dietary Management
Gamete trackingin fertilisation
Non-Clinical Application
Supply chain Management
Receiving
Put-away and verification
Picking and internal transfer
Replenishment Ordering
Cycle Counts
Market by Geography:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/healthcare-automatic-identification-data-capture-aidc-market-2796
The leading companies have employed various strategies to expand their product & application offerings, global footprint, and augment their market share. The key strategies followed by most companies in the global healthcare automatic identification & data capture (AIDC) market were new product launches & product enhancement, mergers &acquisition, and expansions. New product launches & product enhancements was the most preferred growth strategy adopted by the key players, during the period of 2014-2017, enabling companies to expand their product offerings and ensure a competitive edge in the global healthcare AIDC market.
The key players in the global healthcare AIDC market are Zebra Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Datalogic S.p.A., Bluebird Inc., Godex International, Code Corporation, Toshiba Tech Corporation, SATO Worldwide, JADAK Tech, Axicon Auto ID Ltd., Microscan System, Inc., Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd., Opticon Sensors Europe B.V., and IMPINJ Inc.
Key questions answered in the report-
Which are the high growth market segments in terms of product, application, and regions/countries?
What is the historical market for healthcare automatic identification & data capture across the globe?
What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period 2015-2022?
What are the major drivers, restrains, and trends in the global healthcare automatic identification & data capture market?
Who are the major players in the global healthcare AIDC market and what share of the market do they hold?
Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?
What are the competitive landscapes and who are the market leaders by sub-region in the global healthcare AIDC market?
What are the recent developments in the global healthcare AIDC market?
What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global healthcare AIDC market?
What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/ countries?
Who are the local emerging players in the global healthcare AIDC market and how do they compete with the global players?
Purchase This Report (Price 3757 USD for single user license): https://www.meticulousresearch.com/BuyNowToCheckout/411
Contact Us:
Meticulous Research®
Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com
Contact Sales- +1-646-781-8004
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research
Connect with us on Twitter- https://twitter.com/MeticulousR123
The healthcare automatic identification & data capture (AIDC) market is segmented by product type (barcode printers, barcode scanners, barcode verifiers, and RFID), application (clinical application, non-clinical application), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa). Based on product type the market is segmented into barcode printers, barcode scanners, barcode verifiers, and RFID. Barcode printers market is further sub-segmented into dot matrix printers, laser printers, inkjet printers, and thermal printers (thermal transfer printer, thermal direct printer, and dual thermal printers). The barcode scanners segment is further classified into wand barcode scanners, charge-coupled device scanner, laser scanner, and image scanner).
Download Free PDF Sample Copy of the Report : https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=2796
Based on the application, the clinical application market is sub-segmented into medication verification administration, blood transfusion verification, laboratory specimen identification, respiratory therapy treatment at the bedside, dietary management, and gamete tracking in fertilisation process. The non-clinical application segment is also further classified into supply chain management in hospitals, receiving, put-away and verification, picking and internal transfer, replenishment ordering, and cycle counts.
North America holds the major share in the global healthcare automatic identification & data capture (AIDC) market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific region. However, Asia-Pacific region is projected to show lucrative growth potential for the automatic identification & data capture market during the analysis period. The growth in the Asia-Pacific region is attributed to the rising investment in improving healthcare infrastructure, growing healthcare expenditure, rising demand for better healthcare services from large pool of patient population, and increasing demand for automation in the healthcare operations to overcome the challenge of scarcity of healthcare professionals in the region.
Any Question | Speak to Analyst : https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=2796
Scope of the Report:
Market by Product type:
Barcode Printers
Market by technology
Dot matrix Printer
Laser Printer
Ink jet printer
Thermal Printer
Thermal Transfer Printer
Thermal Direct Printer
Dual Thermal Printer
Market by product type
Hardware
Suppliers
Software & Services
Barcode Verifiers
Barcode Scanners
Wand Barcode Scanner
Charged-coupled Scanner
Laser Scanner
Image Scanner
RFID Devices
RFID systems
RFID Tags
Market by application:
Clinical Application
Medication Administrative Verification
Blood Transfusion Verification
Laboratory Specimen Identification
Respiratory Therapy Treatment
Dietary Management
Gamete trackingin fertilisation
Non-Clinical Application
Supply chain Management
Receiving
Put-away and verification
Picking and internal transfer
Replenishment Ordering
Cycle Counts
Market by Geography:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/healthcare-automatic-identification-data-capture-aidc-market-2796
The leading companies have employed various strategies to expand their product & application offerings, global footprint, and augment their market share. The key strategies followed by most companies in the global healthcare automatic identification & data capture (AIDC) market were new product launches & product enhancement, mergers &acquisition, and expansions. New product launches & product enhancements was the most preferred growth strategy adopted by the key players, during the period of 2014-2017, enabling companies to expand their product offerings and ensure a competitive edge in the global healthcare AIDC market.
The key players in the global healthcare AIDC market are Zebra Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Datalogic S.p.A., Bluebird Inc., Godex International, Code Corporation, Toshiba Tech Corporation, SATO Worldwide, JADAK Tech, Axicon Auto ID Ltd., Microscan System, Inc., Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd., Opticon Sensors Europe B.V., and IMPINJ Inc.
Key questions answered in the report-
Which are the high growth market segments in terms of product, application, and regions/countries?
What is the historical market for healthcare automatic identification & data capture across the globe?
What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period 2015-2022?
What are the major drivers, restrains, and trends in the global healthcare automatic identification & data capture market?
Who are the major players in the global healthcare AIDC market and what share of the market do they hold?
Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?
What are the competitive landscapes and who are the market leaders by sub-region in the global healthcare AIDC market?
What are the recent developments in the global healthcare AIDC market?
What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global healthcare AIDC market?
What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/ countries?
Who are the local emerging players in the global healthcare AIDC market and how do they compete with the global players?
Purchase This Report (Price 3757 USD for single user license): https://www.meticulousresearch.com/BuyNowToCheckout/411
Contact Us:
Meticulous Research®
Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com
Contact Sales- +1-646-781-8004
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research
Connect with us on Twitter- https://twitter.com/MeticulousR123
Contact Information:
Meticulous Research™
chhagan yadav
Tel: +91 744-7780008
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.
Meticulous Research™
chhagan yadav
Tel: +91 744-7780008
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results™.