Clinical Trial Management System Market - Emerging Trends, Future Forecasts & Impact of COVID19
A detailed market estimation approach was followed to estimate and validate the size of the global clinical trial management system market and other dependent submarkets.
# The key players in the global clinical trial management system market were identified through secondary research, and their global market shares were determined through primary and secondary research.
# The research methodology includes the study of the annual and quarterly financial reports of the top market players as well as interviews with industry experts for key insights on the global clinical trial management system market.
# All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined by using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.
# All the possible parameters that affect the market segments covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data.
Expected Revenue Growth:
The clinical trial management system market is projected to reach USD 1,590 Million by 2025 from USD 801 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.7%
COVID-19 Impact on the global Clinical Trial Management Market
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, medical practices across all specialties and practices are under immense pressure; providers worldwide have been overwhelmed by the large and increasing number of patients. The emergence of this pandemic has posed severe financial constraints on pharma-biopharma companies in several countries. In this regard, CTMS has proven to be very helpful, as it allows industrial & academic researchers to monitor patients using digitally connected platforms while helping to organize & evaluate the clinical data for regulatory submissions.
The COVID-19 pandemic has also increased the need for social distancing among physicians and patients, which has driven the demand for remote patient monitoring and digital solutions for clinical research data gathering and analysis. Various players in this market have introduced COVID-19-associated features into their existing EHRs, which are being made available to users free of cost.
The small & mid-sized pharma-biotech companies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on end-users, the clinical trial management system market has been segmented based on end-user category—large pharma-biotech companies, small & mid-sized pharma-biotech companies, CROs, medical device manufacturers, and other end users. Due to rising pressure of R&D costs, outcomes-based reimbursement, and stricter regulations imposed on large pharma companies, a part of their R&D functions is outsourced to smaller pharmaceutical companies, which increases the growth of companies in this category.
North America is expected to dominate the global clinical trial management system market in 2019
North America, comprising the US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the clinical trial management system market in 2019. The large share of this region can primarily be attributed to factors such as the high number of ongoing clinical trials (especially in the US), the presence of leading players from both the demand and supply sides, and the presence of a favorable government funding scenario for clinical research.
Request Sample Pages@
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=470
Key Players:
Oracle Corporation (US), Medidata Solutions (US), Parexel International (US), Bioclinica (US), and IBM (US), Bio-Optronics (US), Datatrak (US), Veeva Systems (US), DSG (US), MasterControl (US), ERT (US), Advarra Technology Solutions (US), MedNet Solutions (US), ArisGlobal (US), DZS Clinical Services (US), Crucial Data Solutions (US), Ennov (France), DataStat (US), and RealTime Software Solutions LLC (US) among others are some of the major players operating in the global clinical trial management system market.
The competitive landscape includes the analysis of the key growth strategies adopted by major players between 2017–2020 to expand their global presence and increase their market shares in clinical trial management system market. The key growth strategies adopted by the top players in the market include product launches and approvals, agreements, expansions, and acquisitions. Acquisitions were the most widely adopted growth strategies by market players in the last three years to garner a larger share of the market.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
