Latest Regulatory Trends Impacting the Wheat Protein Market
The wheat protein market is projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2026, from USD 2.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.0%
The report "Wheat Protein Market by Product (Wheat Gluten, Wheat Protein Isolate, Textured Wheat Protein, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein), Application (Bakery, Pet Food, Nutritional Bars, Processed Meat, Meat Analogs), Form (Dry, Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", The wheat protein market is projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2026, from USD 2.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as a shift in preference for plant-based protein foods, increased demand for meat-free diets, and growing incidence of lactose intolerance.
Wheat Protein Market Dynamics:
Driver: Nutritional benefits for lactose intolerant and health- & fitness-conscious consumers
Lactose intolerance is defined as a condition whereby, the body cannot easily digest lactose, which is a type of natural sugar found in milk and other dairy products. Although some people having a lactose intolerance issue are able to digest whey protein isolates, without any severe repercussions, others find it easier to digest only plant-based proteins. Although whey protein isolates are further processed and filtered to help eliminate more lactose in comparison to whey protein concentrates, any individual with even a mild intolerance towards lactose should avoid the consumption of these products. In such cases, plant-based alternatives stand as the most suitable option, for those looking to increase protein intake, for health or training purposes. A number of plant-based alternatives, which could be used in place of whey proteins include pea protein isolates, brown rice protein, or wheat protein.
Challenges: Limited technological developments
Although the market for wheat protein is expected to witness progressive growth rates during the forecast period, limited technological developments in the market are expected to hinder higher growth rates. While related industries like those of whey protein and the market for gluten-free products are expected to invest substantially in research & development activities to develop better, convenient, and more consumer-suitable products, technological advancements in case of wheat proteins remain stunted. For example, FrieslandCampina DMV recently launched a new product called the Nutri Whey Hydro during Fi Europe 2017. This product was created by working on a specific and unique protein hydrolyzation process that was gentle in nature and helped optimize the taste and nutrition of the product simultaneously. Although the hydrolyzed protein market is expected to be gaining traction during the forecast period, one of the major challenges that the market faces, is its bitter and unpleasant taste. By advancing in new technological methods to optimize tastes and nutritional capabilities, the company has now successfully mitigated that challenge.
By application, pet food segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the wheat protein market during the forecast period.
The growing expenditure on pet food products along with pet humanization in economies such as India and the US is expected to drive the wheat protein market growth in the pet food segment. Changing consumer preferences driven by awareness toward meat sourcing practices, its ecological impact, and animal-borne diseases have led to more consumers opting out of meat consumption. The resulting change has led to consumer demand shifting from conventional animal-based proteins to plant-based alternatives.
Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the wheat protein market during the forecast period
In 2020, Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the wheat protein market. Factors such as the growing investments by major players in the bakery industry, growing trend of vegan diets, and abundant availability raw materials such as wheat in this region have boosted the demand for wheat protein products in the European market. Furthermore, increased demand for bakery items such as cakes, pastries, and cookies will also drive the demand for wheat protein in the region.
This report includes a study of the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as ADM (US), Cargill (US), Agrana (Austria), MGP Ingredients (US), Manildra Group (Australia), Roquette (France), Glico Nutrition (Japan), Crespel & Deiters (Germany), Kröner-Stärke (Germany), Tereos Syrol (France), CropEnergies (Germany), and Gluten y Almidones Industriales (Mexico), Batory Foods (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), BENEO (Germany), Agridient Inc (US), AMCO Proteins (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), and PureField Ingredients (US)
Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the wheat protein market during the forecast period
In 2020, Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the wheat protein market. Factors such as the growing investments by major players in the bakery industry, growing trend of vegan diets, and abundant availability raw materials such as wheat in this region have boosted the demand for wheat protein products in the European market. Furthermore, increased demand for bakery items such as cakes, pastries, and cookies will also drive the demand for wheat protein in the region.
This report includes a study of the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as ADM (US), Cargill (US), Agrana (Austria), MGP Ingredients (US), Manildra Group (Australia), Roquette (France), Glico Nutrition (Japan), Crespel & Deiters (Germany), Kröner-Stärke (Germany), Tereos Syrol (France), CropEnergies (Germany), and Gluten y Almidones Industriales (Mexico), Batory Foods (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), BENEO (Germany), Agridient Inc (US), AMCO Proteins (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), and PureField Ingredients (US)
