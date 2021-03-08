Milk Powder Market Global Forecast By Segment, Application, Regions, Company Analysis
Milk Powder Market will be US$ 42 Billion by 2027. Global Forecast By Segment (Whole, Skimmed, Dairy Whitener, Butter, Fat Filled, Others), Application, Regions, Company Analysis.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 08, 2021 ) Milk powder is an instant source to make milk for those who lack refrigeration process in keeping the milk. Besides, it is easy to carry while travelling and can be easily used by just mixing water with it. Currently, the demand for processed and packaged food item among young people is more due to their busy schedule and easy availability of ready-to-drink beverages in the global market, driving the milk powder market. According to Renub Research, Global Milk Powder Market is expected to be US$ 42 Billion by 2027.
As per our research findings, Global Milk Powder Industry is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.45% from 2020 to 2027.
The milk powder is made for increasing the shelf life of milk and is prepared by dehydrating the raw milk into a roller and spray drying and has multiple uses in manufacturing dairy products. Milk powder is used as a ready-to-drink beverage. Moreover, it is used for the thickening purpose of dairy products. Milk powder provides different benefits regarding health due to its high protein and vitamins constituents. As the demand for confectionery and bakery items in the entire globe increases, milk powder's need would surge rapidly.
The whole milk is found in the natural form in the market, but people avoid it in their regular diet schedule due to its weight concerns, leading to the demand for skim milk powder market. Moreover, whole milk powder has high calories, and thus it is beneficial for high calories intake people. The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market as the demand for milk powder increases due to the change in consumers' lifestyle. Dry milk powder is also driving the market of processed and packaged food globally. In India, there was a production of 210 Thousand Metric Tons of milk powder in the year 2020. As per our research findings, Global Milk Powder Industry is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.45% from 2020 to 2027.
Nestlé’s research and development centre recently introduced dairy and infant nutrition businesses worldwide to boost the global infant formula milk powder market. The COVID-19 impact on the global milk powder business was in the supply chain distribution. As per this market research report, Worldwide Milk Powder Market was US$ 31 Billion for the year 2020.
Renub Research report titled "Milk Powder Market Global Forecast By Segment (Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Dairy Whitener, Buttermilk Powder, Fat Filled Milk Powder, Other Milk Powder), Application (Nutritional Food, Infant Formulas, Confectionaries, Baked Sweets, Savories, Others), Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and South America, Middle East & Africa), Company Analysis (Nestle, Danone, Saputo, Arla Foods, Kraft Heinz Company)" provides an all-encompassing analysis on the Global Milk Powder Market.
Segments – Market Breakup with 6 Viewpoints
1. Whole Milk Powder
2. Skimmed Milk Powder
3. Dairy Whitener
4. Buttermilk Powder
5. Fat Filled Milk Powder
6. Other Milk Powder
Application - Market Breakup with 6 Viewpoints
1. Nutritional Food
2. Infant Formulas
3. Confectionaries
4. Baked Sweets
5. Savories
6. Others
Regions - Market Breakup with 5 Viewpoints
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia-Pacific
4. South America
5. Middle East & Africa
Companies Have Been Covered From 3 Viewpoints
• Overview
• Recent Developments
• Revenues
Company Analysis
1. Nestle
2. Danone
3. Saputo
4. Arla Foods
5. Kraft Heinz Company
Industry Related Opportunity:
About the Company:
Renub Research is a Market Research and Consulting Company. We have more than 10 years of experience especially in international Business-to-Business Researches, Surveys and Consulting. We provide a wide range of business research solutions that helps companies in making better business decisions. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses. Our wide clientele comprises major players in Healthcare, Travel and Tourism, Food & Beverages, Power & Energy, Information Technology, Telecom & Internet, Chemical, Logistics & Automotive, Consumer Goods & Retail, Building and Construction, & Agriculture. Our clients rely on our market analysis and data to make informed knowledgeable decisions. We are regarded as one of the best providers of knowledge. Our pertinent analysis helps consultants, bankers and executives to make informed and correct decisions.
Our core team is comprised of experienced people holding graduate, postgraduate and PhD degrees in Finance, Marketing, Human Resource, Bio-Technology, Medicine, Information Technology, Environmental Science and many more. Our research helps to make business decisions: on strategy, organization, operations, technology, mergers & acquisitions etc. We support many blue chip companies by providing them with findings and perspectives across a wide range of markets. Our research reports offer a blend of information insight, analysis and forecasting that is essential in today's ultra-competitive markets.
