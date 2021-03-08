United States Cheese Market by Product, Distribution Channels, Company Analysis, Forecast By 2027
United States Cheese Market will be US$ 38.4 Billion by 2027. Forecast by Product (Parmesan, Swiss, Asiago, Fontina, Romano, Mascarpone, Gorgonzola, Feta, Cheddar, Others), Distribution Channels, Company Analysis.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 08, 2021 ) The United States Dairy market has been changing extensively after the millennium's change with surging demand for milk and dairy products. In the United States, milk production has increased, and a large part of this expansion has been used to increase cheese production across the region. The United States dairy industry is booming at a rapid pace. As per our research, America Cheese Market was worth US$ 30 Billion in 2020.
As per our research findings the United States Cheese Industry is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.64% during (2020-2027).
Cheese is a concentrated dairy product in U.S.A., and its sales are growing year on year. Fresh Cheese is one of the most consumed products by Americans. It has high nutrition values, vitamins, calcium and protein. Cheese also contains cancer-preventive linoleic acid and sphingolipids. According to the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board, in 2019, the U.S. leads the world in cheese production at 11.1 Billion pounds.
The Cheese is popular among Americans because of their changing eating habits like pizza and burger in different quick-service restaurants (QSRs). On the contrary, people's changing lifestyle and high disposable income also propel the American cheese market among the 20 – 40 year age group. According to Renub Research, United States Cheese Market is expected to be a US$ 38.4 Billion opportunity by 2027.
There are different types of cheese available in the United States depending upon milk's origin, the butterfat content, mould, pasteurization processing and ageing. Americans love experimenting with cheese and incorporate it into their foods. Cheddar has the highest market because of its irresistible taste and the perfect topping for cheese and toast, grilled cheese, jacket potatoes, or sprinkling on nachos.
More than 95% of U.S households purchase some cheese. However, the rise in health-conscious and unhealthy ingredients and perishable nature is a significant challenge facing the U.S. cheese market. In order to overcome these challenges, cheesemakers have developed low-fat and less cholesterol cheese like Parmesan and Swiss cheese, the second most popular cheese in the America.
Thus, the availability of cheese in different flavours and textures used in a wide range of recipes, from putting on the plate for starter, pairing with whiskey, and serving as a dessert with sweet wines. Its demand is increasing between customers and anticipated providing a lucrative opportunity for the U.S. cheese market expansion during the forecast period. As per our research findings the United States Cheese Industry is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.64% during (2020-2027).
The U.S. cheesemaker uses various channels to sell their products, such as retail distribution, club, food service outlets, and food processing companies. Americans most prefer the retail Distribution channel as they quickly get all types of cheese under one roof. Most speciality cheesemakers sell direct to restaurants.
Renub Research latest report United States Cheese Market by Product (Parmesan, Swiss, Asiago, Fontina, Romano, Mascarpone, Gorgonzola, Feta, Cheddar, Others), Distribution Channels (Retail, Club, Food Service Outlets, Food Processing Companies), Company Analysis (Land O’ Lakes, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Saputo Inc., Arla Foods amba, The Kraft Heinz Company) provides a complete analysis of United States Cheese Industry.
Product Type – Market breakup from 10 Viewpoints
1. Parmesan
2. Swiss
3. Asiago
4. Fontina
5. Romano
6. Mascarpone
7. Gorgonzola
8. Feta
9. Cheddar
10. Others
Distribution Channel - Market breakup from 4 Viewpoints
1. Retail Distribution
2. Club
3. Food Service Outlets
4. Food Processing Companies
All companies have been covered from 3 Viewpoints
• Overview
• Initiatives & Recent Developments
• Revenue
Company Analysis
1. Land O’ Lakes
2. Dairy Farmers of America Inc.
3. Saputo Inc.
4. Arla Foods amba
5. The Kraft Heinz Company
