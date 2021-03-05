Global Impact of Covid-19 on Border Security System Market to Record Significant Revenue Growth|
Border Security Systems Market by System (Radar, Laser, Camera, Perimeter Intrusion Detection, Unmanned Vehicles, Wide-Band Wireless Communication, Command and Control, Biometric), Environment (Ground, Aerial, Naval), and End User Country - Global Forecas
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 05, 2021 ) Meticulous Research® – leading global market research company is researching on border security system market titled “Border Security Systems Market by System (Radar, Laser, Camera, Perimeter Intrusion Detection, Unmanned Vehicles, Wide-Band Wireless Communication, Command and Control, Biometric), Environment (Ground, Aerial, Naval), and Geography-Global Forecast to 2024”.
The countries all across the globe are experiencing extreme geopolitical instabilities and territorial conflicts. Every nation of the world has prioritized to protect and secure their borders to safeguard its civilians and sovereignty against infiltrators and terrorists. The various factors such as increased pressures and risks impacting the national borders (illegal immigration, terrorist infiltration, etc.), rising government initiatives and financial resources for border security projects, and rising need for advanced technology security system are driving the growth of the border security system market across the globe. Furthermore, ever increasing cross border terrorism, especially in developing regions of Asia Pacific, Africa, and Latin America, has further augmented the need for border security systems extensively.
Market Segmentation:
Border Security Systems
Radar Systems
Radar Systems, By Platform
Ground Surveillance Radar (GSR) Systems
Air Surveillance Radar (ASR) Systems
Coastal Surveillance Radar (CSR) Systems
Laser Systems
Camera Systems
IR and Thermal Imaging Cameras
CCTV
Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems/ Intelligent Fencing Systems
Electric Fencing Systems
Laser Fencing Systems
Unmanned Vehicles
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)
Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV)
Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV)
Wide-Band Wireless Communication Systems
Command and Control (C2) System
Display Systems
Video Distribution Systems
Audio Systems
Biometric Systems
Others
Border Security System Operation Environment Types
Ground
Aerial
Naval
Border Security System Major End Use Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Australia and New Zealand
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Chile
RoLATAM
Middle East & Africa
Unmanned Vehicles Dominates the Global Market
Unmanned vehicles commanded the largest share of the global border security systems market in 2018. The major share of this segment is mainly attributed to its rising demand to perform complex operations with the minimum human intervention and better safety. Use of drones and unmanned vehicles has given the liberty to security personnel to conduct complete surveillance without risking their lives in unexpected encounters. In addition, these unmanned vehicles can also help the customs and immigration department to curb illegal immigration and cross-border smuggling activities.
Aerial Based Border Security System is Projected to Climb at A Significant Pace during the Forecast Period
As ground border security is aimed at safeguarding lawful trade and travel and disrupting and dismantling transnational criminal and terrorist organizations on land, it has commanded the largest share of the global border security system market in 2018. However, aerial based border security system is projected to climb at a significant pace during the forecast period owing to its rising adoption to perform security-aimed intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations with the help of airborne vehicles. Furthermore, rising use of aerial drones have expanded the horizon of aerial patrol and hence, the significance of aerial-based border security system is expected to grow considerably in coming year.
North America Dominates the Market, While Asia-Pacific leads the Growth
North America commanded the largest share of the global border security systems market in 2018, followed by Asia-pacific and Europe. Extensive expenditure of the U.S. in safeguarding their borders and strict illegal infiltration policies has helped the region to lead the global border security systems market. However, Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at a significant pace in the next few years, mainly due to increased investment for strengthening the surveillance and weapon guidance capabilities of China, India, and Japan, and increased spending of governments to tackle terrorist attacks, infiltration, illegal immigration, and criminal activities.
Key Players
The report includes competitive landscape based on extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by the leading market participants in the industry over the past 5 years (2015-2019). The key players operating in the global border security system market are Raytheon Company (U.S.), Thales Group (France), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Flir Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Elbit Systems (Israel), BAE Systems PLC (U.K.), Finmeccanica SPA (Italy), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Saab AB (Sweden), Safran (France), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), Airbus Group SE (Netherlands), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (U.S.), Moog, Inc. (U.S.), Controp Precision Technologies Ltd. (Israel), and Cobham plc (U.K.).
